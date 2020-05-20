Lt. Michael Bush has transferred to the Gaylord post of the Michigan State Police and will serve as assistant post commander.
Bush will assist with the operation of the Gaylord Post as well as the Petoskey and Cheboygan Detachments.
Bush also is tasked with managing the delivery of Michigan State Police services to the people of Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet and Otsego counties.
Bush enlisted in 1999 and graduated as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School.
In his 21-year career, Bush has served at posts in Grand Haven, Reed City, Rockford, Gaylord and Cadillac.
He has also served at Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement and the Traverse Narcotics Team.
The Charlevoix High School graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University.
