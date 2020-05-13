Northern Michigan Angels member Scott Dennis joined the board of Traverse City company Promethient. Dennis has been an NMA member for nearly four years. According to a release, Dennis was the “deal lead” for Northern Michigan Angels with Promethient, which means active engagement in the investment process in the company. NMA members have invested $594,000 in Promethient over the past 2½ years. A graduate of Elk Rapids High School, Dennis leads SLD Horizons, a consulting firm with a focus in aerospace, defense and management. Dennis has more than 30 years experience as an F-16 pilot, retiring as a brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force. Dennis was commander of Kandahar Airfield Afghanistan, Vice Commander of U.S. Air Forces Korea, deputy Commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command and instructor at Fighter Weapons School. Dennis has a degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University and a master’s degree from Embry Riddle and the USAF War College.
Thomas D. Ackerson of Horizon Financial earned authorization by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. Ackerson can now use the certified financial planner and CFP designation with his position.
Tamarack Holdings named Michael Lahti as managing director. Lahti began transitioning into the role April 7 and officially took over April 27 at the Traverse City-based farm-to-table food businesses. Lahti will oversee all businesses under the Tamarack Holdings umbrella including Cherry Capital Foods, Earthy.com and Food For Thought. Lahti comes to Tamarack after a year in the construction industry, which followed seven years as general manager and director of operations at Black Star Farms.
Jack Miner joined 20Fathoms as president of HealthSpark Initiative. HealthSpark is the healthcare technology accelerator initiative at 20Fathoms. According to a release, Miner will provide “tools for startup organizations to become successful, while also advancing emerging technologies in rural healthcare and strengthening the local economy.” Miner spent the previous eight years as the managing director of Cleveland Clinic Ventures and as director of the Venture Center at the Office of Technology Commercialization at the University of Michigan. Miner received a Rising Star award from Global Corporate Venturing in 2019. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Dr. Justine Pearl joined Munson Medical Center as a board-certified specialist in neurosurgery with an expertise in neuro-oncology. Pearl practices at Munson Neurosurgery, located at 1221 Sixth St., Suite 100. She is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling (231) 392-0640. Pearl graduated from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Pearl completed a residency in neurosurgery at the University of Saskatchewan and a fellowship in neurosurgical oncology from the University of Toronto.
The Frankfort office of Century 21 Northland has added the father-daughter team of Jay White and Kari King. According to a release, White has 46 years of “entrepreneurial and real estate experience” with a concentration in Benzie County. In his 30 years as a sales associate and broker at Crystal Mountain Resort, White was part of a development team that created 10 new residential projects resulting in $55 million in additional sales. King comes to Century 21 Northland after 10 years of managing national sales for a sporting goods company.
Retired Bellaire Public Library Director Jan Gyulveszi received the Community Programming Innovator Award from the Loleta Fyan Small and Rural Libraries Conference Committee. Gyulveszi came to the Bellaire Public Library as director in 2015 after two years at the Devereaux Public Library in Grayling. She owned a bookstore in Ann Arbor for several years. In a release, Gyulveszi is credited with transforming the physical space at the Bellaire Public Library and growing summer reading program enrollment from 10-20 kids to 80-120 from 2015 to 2019. She also launched “preschool programming, a young adult book club, knitting groups, genealogy groups and a number of adult programs.”
Dr. Diane B. Young, a board-certified specialist in urology, has joined Munson Medial Center. According to a release, Young specializes in female urology, neuro-urology and voiding dysfunction. Young practices at Bay Area Urology in Traverse City and is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling (231) 935-0322. Young graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. She completed a residency at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and a fellowship in her specialties at the University of Texas Health Science Center.
John McIntyre has joined the Traverse City office of Century 21 Northland as a commercial realtor. A licensed residential builder, McIntyre has more than 19 years experience in commercial property management and general contracting. He also has produced an educational training video on environmental property site assessment. McIntyre has specialized in business consulting and held management positions in manufacturing. He is a graduate of Grand Valley State University and has a master’s degree from Goddard College. McIntyre was awarded six United States patent with a seventh application pending.
