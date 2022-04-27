Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Vincent Prusick recently joined the staff of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation at Munson Healthcare. Prusick practices at the Foster Family Community Health Center, 550 Munson Ave., in Traverse City. Prusick specializes in caring for patients with spine and orthopedic conditions and injuries, as well as sports injuries. During his 40-year career, his primary focus has been spinal surgery. He will now emphasize non-surgical rehabilitation and care of spinal disorders as the director of the outpatient spine rehabilitation program. A graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School, Prusick completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at William Beaumont Hospital.
Morgan Stanley recently announced Branko Gegich made Forbes Magazine’s list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for the fourth consecutive year. Gegich is an executive director, senior portfolio management director, alternative investments director and financial adviser at the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management office in Traverse City. The list is developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research and includes individuals who have at least seven years of experience in the industry.
Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center recently hired Christal Frost Anderson as the director of marketing and event management. Prior to joining TBCAC, Frost Anderson hosted the weekday talk show “Frost and McCarty,” directed community outreach for Midwestern Broadcasting and co-owned Pancake Boy Productions. She co-founded the New Year’s Eve CherryT Ball Drop and has served on the Parallel 45 Theatre Board of Directors and the National Cherry Festival Board of Governors.
Chris Danbrook is the regional turf manager for Parshall Turf Care Experts in northern Michigan. Danbrook previously worked as golf course superintendent at LochenHeath Golf Club and Interlochen Golf Course. He also owned and operated Hundred Acre Woods, an irrigation and turf grass management company, for 15 years. Danbrook studied applied plant science and landscape management at Michigan State University.
Traverse City local and current Michigan Technological University student Nathan Sodini was named the 2022 Sam Tidwell Outstanding Man in Business. During his first year on campus, the scholar-athlete landed an internship as a production supervisor at General Motors’ Heavy-Duty Truck Plant. In his second year, he worked as quality-operations supervisor for GM. He also worked a motorsports internship at Hagerty Classic Insurance in Traverse City. At Michigan Tech, he spent two years as president of the Society of Automotive Engineers-student chapter and was business manager for Advanced Motorsports Enterprise.
Bay View Association’s Recreation Director Amy Liddicoat Seamster recently hired Bay View member Jim Berles as the 2022 director of Racquet Sports, which includes the tennis and pickleball programs. Berles previously assisted at the tennis courts and was a tennis instructor during camps. The Bay View Association’s recreation program provides activities for adults and children in Petoskey.
Northwood University honored Redi-Rock International Founder and Board Member Ben Manthei as part of the 2022 Class of Outstanding Business Leaders. Manthei is one of seven business professionals to receive this recognition.
Mary Fox was selected as the recipient of the 2022 Golden Hug Award by the Zonta Club of Gaylord Area. Amber Theriault nominated Fox for the award because she promotes educational opportunities for young women in northern Michigan. Fox is a member of the American Association of University Women and currently serves as the Local College Access Network coordinator for the Otsego Community Foundation. She is also involved with Tech Savvy, which provides STEM workshops for sixth- through ninth-grade girls. Her work has included health care planning and business development on behalf of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Trinity Health/Mercy Hospital in Grayling, Michigan State University/Otsego County Commission on Aging, Region 7 Healthcare Coalition, Michigan Health and Hospital Association and Northeast Michigan Council of Governments. As a volunteer, Fox served on the Otsego Library Board, Grayling Downtown Development Authority and Kirtland Community College Foundation.
Fly-fishing and upland hunting guide David McCool is the new director of the North Branch Outing Club, a sporting lodge on the North Branch of the Au Sable River near Grayling. McCool also worked as director of instruction for Orvis Michigan. He is certified as a fly-casting instructor by the International Federation of Fly Fishers and is active in land and cold-water resource protection efforts, having served with the Grand Traverse Conservation District and on the Trout Unlimited First Cast Program.
Jessica Leski is the Michigan Department of Corrections’ 2022 Candice L. Dunn Parole/Probation Agent of the Year. Leski began her career with the MDOC 15 years ago. She is responsible for the Oscoda County parole and probation caseload. She volunteers for the Cary Guides and mentors her colleagues and people she supervises. The award was named after Candice L. Dunn, an Oakland County probation agent and the 2017 MDOC Parole/Probation Agent of the Year.
Food Bank Council of Michigan Executive Director Phil Knight was recognized as a Governor’s Service Award winner for his work to provide access to food in Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Priority Health appointed Shannon Wilson as the company’s first vice president of population health and health equity. Her role includes quality improvement for Priority Health’s Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and individual lines of business. She will also oversee the development and implementation of the population health and health equity strategy. Wilson continues her position as executive director of the Total Health Care Foundation. She previously served as vice president of state markets in the East. Before Priority Health, Wilson was executive director of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute, vice president of the Alliance for Health, scientific program coordinator at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the first health disparities epidemiologist at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. She graduated with her Bachelor of Science in microbiology from Michigan State University and her master’s of public health in hospital and molecular epidemiology from the University of Michigan. She is working toward a doctorate in public health leadership from the University of Illinois-Chicago.
