Michele Carroll is the first recipient of the Yessie Award from State Savings Bank. Carroll is a personal banker in the Empire office at State Savings Bank. According to a release, the Yessie Award is for team members “who provide above-and-beyond service to customers or fellow team members.” The award will be given quarterly.
Yarrow Brown will take over as the new executive director of Housing North on May 4. She will replace Sarah Lucas, who is moving outside of the area. According to a release, Housing North has been planning for Lucas to leave since the organization was established. Brown has experience working with land conservancies, local governments and nonprofits. Brown also serves on the Cleveland Township Planning Commission in Leelanau County.
Honor Bank will promote Norman Plumstead to president and CEO, effective July 1. Plumstead joined Honor Bank in June of 2000. He most recently was the senior vice president and chief operating officer and served on the board of directors. Plumstead moved to the area from the Chicago region after beginning his banking career at Bank One. Plumstead graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He also graduated from the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking and earned a Wharton Leadership Certificate.
Copper Ridge Surgery Center had three employees mark their 15th anniversaries: Tricia Jones, Ann Bell and Pamela Bevelhymer. Jones, who has worked in healthcare for 24 years, is an accounts receivable specialist who processes accounting receivables and incoming payments and ensures they are in compliance with financial policies and procedures. Jones’ daily tasks include verifying, classifying, computing, posting and recording accounts receivables’ data. Bell is a registered nurse and oversees pre-admission testing, including health and medication history. Bell, who has worked in healthcare for 36 years, has an associate’s degree in nursing and her certifications include Certified Ambulatory Perianesthesia Nurse and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support. Bevelhymer is an Operating Room circulator and charge nurse, overseeing the updating of physician surgical preference cards. Bevelhymer has her bachelor’s degree in nursing and is a Certified Perioperative Nurse.
Old Town Playhouse removed the interim tag from Executive Director Deb Jackson‘s title. Jackson was the interim executive director for OTP since the start of 2019 “following an assessment of organizational needs,” according to a release. Jackson has worked for profit and nonprofit organizations during her business career. Her community involvement includes Zonta, Association of University Women, Central Church and Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation. She also has served on the Old Town Playhouse Board of Trustees prior to her interim position.
Olson, Bzdok & Howard, P.C. has hired Abbie Hawley as an associate attorney. Hawley specializes in environmental and natural resources law, land conservation, lake associations, real property and estate planning. Hawley began her career clerking for the 46th Circuit Court in Crawford, Kalkaska and Otsego counties. Hawley has also worked for an estate planning firm focusing on probate and trust administration. She recently was the director of conservation programs for a local land conservancy, where she focused on land acquisition, water quality protection and the stewardship of preserves and conservation easements. Hawley has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. She earned her law degree from Michigan State University College of Law, where she was an associate editor for the International Law Journal and wrote on environmental matters and Tribal gathering rights in National Parks.
