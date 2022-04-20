Keller Williams Northern Michigan added Aubrey Vandemark to its team. A Michigan State University graduate, Vandemark is a designated Accredited Buyers Agent as well as a Pricing Strategy Specialist. Vandemark is active in the National Association of Realtors, Aspire North Realtors, Women’s Council of Realtors and the Realtors Political Action Committee. Vandemark serves on the board of the Women’s Council of Realtors as program director for 2022. Vandemark earned Chairman’s Club Awards in 2020 and 2021 for sales volume and has closed millions in sales of residential homes, vacant land, investment properties and commercial real estate, according to a release. Vandemark also has experience with short-term rentals in the area.
The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park has named Matthew Ross as its new executive director. Ross started his new role April 11. Ross “will provide leadership for all areas of operations and work closely with the board to forge both vision and strategy for the next stage of the garden’s development,” according to a release. Ross most recently was the director of continuing education at Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania, where he created, managed and expanded programs in horticulture, botany, ecology, landscape design, floral design and the visual arts. Ross also led three Massive Open Online Courses that reached more than 18,000 students from more than 60 countries, served on the advisory board for the Penn State Agricultural Extension Service and was active with the Bondsville Mill restoration project. Ross is on the board of Wild Ones and also served as a horticulturalist at the Toledo Botanic Garden and was a science and urban agriculture faculty member at Owens Community College. Ross earned his bachelor’s degree with honors in horticulture, landscape design and construction and a master’s degree in horticultural science from Michigan State University.
John Chase is the new Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation director. Chase began his new position on April 11, and has more than 20 years of experience “overseeing and developing new programs, managing staff, and budgets as well as recreation complexes,” according to a release. Chase most recently was superintendent of facilities at Bolingbrook Park District in Illinois, an 86,000-square-foot recreation complex with an annual budget and work plan in excess of $2 million. Chase also was active and served on several parks and recreation committees, boards and associations.
LochenHeath Golf Club added Matthew Titus as its food and beverage director for the 2022 season. Titus earned his associate degree in hospitality from the business program at Northwestern Michigan College and comes to LochenHeath after leading the food and beverage program at Traverse City Golf and Country Club, where he specialized in front-of-the-house operations and formulating the current wine program.
Eric Gandy joined Independent Bank Wealth Management as an assistant vice president, investment executive. Gandy will work out of Independent Bank’s Traverse City office in Copper Ridge, and has more than seven years of experience in financial services. Licensed as a registered representative and registered investment advisor, Gandy is a finalist for 2022 Northern Michigan’s Red Hot Best Financial Advisor. Gandy is a graduate of the Scott Carmona School of Business at Saginaw Valley State University, where he also played varsity golf.
