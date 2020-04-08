Caroline Rizzo began her position as the public relations manager at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in March. Rizzo will manage media inquiries, develop community relations and work with the marketing department to promote the resort. Prior to this position, Rizzo worked as a local TV news anchor and reporter, including a two-year stint at TV 9&10 News. Rizzo is a Central Michigan University graduate with a major in broadcast and cinematic arts and a double minor in communication and leadership.
Midmark Corp. announced Susan Martin was joining the company as vice president of Midmark RTLS (Real-time Locating System) in Traverse City. According to a release, the Dayton, Ohio-headquartered Midmark provides medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services. In her new position, Martin will help accelerate the transformation and growth of Midmark RTLS. Martin comes to Midmark from Medicines360 where she was the vice president of commercial business. She previously held senior-level and management board positions at Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet and Invuity. Martin has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Bowling Green State University.
Caitlin K. Schmidt, D.O., joined the staff of Munson Medical Center as a board-certified specialist in obstetrics & gynecology. She practices practices at Northwood Obstetrics & Gynecology, 3960 W. Royal Drive, in Traverse City. She is accepting new patients, and appointments can be made by calling (231) 947-0404. Schmidt graduated from Michigan State University. She completed a residency at Sparrow Hospital/Michigan State University in Lansing.
TBA Credit Union announced new positions for eight employees. Sarah Thomson was promoted from Member Service Representative to Training and Development Coordinator, Mae Bradford from Member Service Officer to the Member Service Supervisor at our Front Street Branch, Nicole Hall from Member Service Supervisor to Service Center Manager and Brittney Birgy was promoted from Service Center Representative to Service Center Specialist. Andrea Stagg transitioned from Service Center Manager to Commercial Loan Administrator, and Julia Norconk from Service Center Officer to Collections Representative. Promoted from Member Service Representatives to Member Service Specialists are Katie O’Connor and Spencer Bauer.
A pair of employees celebrated 15-year anniversaries at Copper Ridge Surgery Center: Facilities Manager Michael Polanski and Business Office Manager Mary Herweyer. Polanski oversees all operational activities including property management for the Surgery Center. He is co-chair of the safety committee, a member of the Michigan Society for Healthcare Engineering, a member of the Munson Medical Center Emergency Management Committee and a member of the National Fire Protection Association. Herweyer manages the Business Office and Registration Departments at Copper Ridge, something she’s done since it opened in 2004. She has 24 years experience in the healthcare field. Herweyer is a member of the Michigan Ambulatory Surgery Association and the national Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.
