Joshua Gatiss joined the staff at Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Gattis is a licensed funeral director.
Kimberly Lloyd joined Greenleaf Trust in Traverse City as a senior trust relationship associate. Lloyd has been in financial services for more than six years, two as a client relationship manager. Lloyd will be responsible for day-to-day trust administration and fiduciary compliance as well as coordinating estate and tax planning strategies with other Greenleaf Trust advisers. Lloyd has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in financial analysis from Davenport University. She is a graduate of Cannon Trust School and is a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor and a Certified Wealth Strategist.
Wineguys Restaurant Group promoted Erin Conger and Daniel Gosciak. Wineguys Restaurant Group is the parent company of Petoskey establishments Roast & Toast, City Park Grill, Palette Bistro and Wineguys Catering. Conger, Wineguys Restaurant Group Assistant Executive Chef, has become a partner with the company while Gosciak was promoted to City Park Grill General Manager. Both started at Wineguys in the late 1990s. At Roast & Toast for nearly 25 years, Conger has filled different roles the last 15 years at City Park Grill, working her way up in the kitchen to Chef de Cuisine. In April 2021, Conger was promoted to Assistant Executive Chef of the Wineguys parent company, working alongside Executive Chef John Norman. After several years at Roast & Toast, Gosciak began working for City Park Grill as a server in 2017 before working his way up to bartender and eventually manager.
Habitat for Humanity of Michigan President and CEO Sandra Pearson is leaving the organization after 14 years. Pearson came to Habitat Michigan in 2008 and took over the role of CEO in 2010, succeeding its founder, Rev. Dr. Ken Bensen. During her tenure, Pearson led Habitat Michigan in a number of new ventures, including the launch of The Michigan ReStore Distribution Center, the Habitat for Humanity Michigan Fund and the ReBuild Michigan Campaign. Koya Partners will lead the CEO search for Pearson’s replacement.
