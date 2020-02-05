Mawby makes nonprofit donation
SUTTONS BAY — Mawby Sparkling presented a total of more than $4,000 to three nonprofits on Jan. 30 at its tasting room in Suttons Bay.
The donation is part of Mawby’s ‘Green Giving’ campaign which ran from April to December 2019. According to a release, Mawby Vineyards continues to donate $1 from every bottle and glass of its Green sparkling wine sold to the campaign.
Receiving donations were Food Rescue, TART Trails and Munson Medical Center.
Money Series event on Feb. 12
TRAVERSE CITY — The Money Series will hold a workshop on Social Security on Feb. 12 in the McGuire Room at the main Traverse Area District Library branch on Woodmere Avenue.
“Optimizing Your Social Security” is the title of the presentation. Topics include filing options, benefits and how to maximize Social Security for you and your spouse.
The Money Series is a Traverse City-based 501©(3) nonprofit designed to provide open-access to financial education. To register, visit www.MoneySeries.org or call (231) 668-6894.
STEM recruiting session slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect and the Center for Spartan Engineering at Michigan State University are hosting a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) event in Traverse City on Feb. 13.
The breakfast is scheduled from 8:30-10 a.m. in the Traverse Connect Blue Room, located at 202 E. Grandview Parkway.
The event is designed to connect employers in the region with co-op, intern and entry-level talent in the STEM fields.
Health Department earns Gold Award
PETOSKEY — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan earned the Gold Workplace Award from the Michigan Breastfeeding Network.
Serving Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties, it’s the second straight year the Health Department of Northwest Michigan received the award for being a breastfeeding-friendly workplace. According to a release, the Health Department “has established a workplace lactation policy that includes a private space and time to express milk during the weekday.”
The Health Department has two International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants and four Certified Lactation Specialists at the agency. It also has some of the highest breastfeeding rates among Michigan mothers who utilize the Women, Infants and Children program.
More information on how to become a breastfeeding-friendly workplace is available at www.mibreastfeeding.org/workplace/.
ATLAS Space to attend D.C. event
TRAVERSE CITY — ATLAS Space Operations in Traverse City will represent the Michigan Small Business Development Center at the America’s SBDC Network Showcase in Washington, D.C.
The event is scheduled for Feb. 10-12. ATLAS Space Operations will join small businesses from 10 different states at the event.
Mackinac Financial reports results
MANISTIQUE — Mackinac Financial Corporation reported its 2019 fourth quarter and annual results. Mackinac Financial Corporation is the holding company for mBank.
Mackinac Financial announced a 2019 net income of $13.85 million or $1.29 a share. In 2018, Mackinac Financial reported a net income of $8.37 million or 94 cents a share.
The company had a fourth quarter 2019 net income of $3.30 million or 31 cents a share. Mackinac Financial’s fourth quarter 2018 net income of $3.36 million or 31 cents a share.
