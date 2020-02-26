Digital marketing workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter continues its digital marketing series on Feb. 27.
“Social Media Marketing for Beginners to Intermediates” runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McGuire Community Room at the main branch of the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue.
Tessa Lighty, social media coordinator at OneUpWeb, will discuss the basics of using social media for business and entry-level tips for using social media.
Other topics include which platforms a business should be active on, how to get information about audiences from social media and how to start paid campaigns.
For more information or to register, go to https://traversecity.score.org/event/social-media-marketing-beginners-intermediates-0.
Giving Thursday raises $670
BELLAIRE — Bellaire businesses and community members donated $670 to the Bellaire Eagles Student Council from its Giving Thursday event held on Feb. 13.
Participating businesses donate a portion of sales on a specific day to a local organization.
The next Bellaire Community Giving Thursday is scheduled for April 10 and will benefit the Bellaire Ladies Garden Club.
Businesses and individuals who would like to donate and be a part of the April 10 event should contact Jamie Creason at info@applesauceinn.com.
NMRPOA meeting set for March 2
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Rental Property Owners Association will hold a lunch meeting March 2 at Harrington’s By the Bay.
The NMRPOA is a non-profit organization assisting landlords and real estate investors. Arrive by 11:30 a.m. to order lunch.
Guest speaker is Grand Traverse County Court Officer Rick Robbins. He will speak on evictions, prospective tenant checks and answer questions on court procedures.
For more information, contact Kathy at gkroush48@outlook.com.
Money Series event is March 11
TRAVERSE CITY — “Health Care Costs in Retirement” is the title of a March 11 Money Series presentation.
The meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Traverse City Senior Center.
Andi Colan of Traverse Benefits will discuss financial planning challenges and options to meet health care costs during retirement.
The Money Series is a Traverse City-based 501©(3) nonprofit providing access to financial education. For more information or to register, visit www.MoneySeries.org or call (231) 668-6894.
More demolition grants available
LANSING — The State Land Bank Authority is rolling out a second round of Michigan Rural Community Demolition Grants.
According to a release from the Land Bank Authority, smaller communities can apply for up to $50,000 in grant money to help eliminate blight. State county land banks and local government units in counties with populations under 50,000 can apply.
Applications are due March 13 at 5 p.m. Applications and more information is available at www.Michigan.gov/LandBank.
Blain’s to open store in Walker
WALKER — Blain’s Farm & Fleet will hold a groundbreaking March 5 for its fifth store in Michigan.
The store will be located at 145 Wilson Ave. in Walker, a suburb of Grand Rapids. The new 106,000 square foot store will be located in the Standale Shopping District adjacent to Meijer at the corner of Lake Michigan Avenue and Wilson Avenue.
Blain’s Farm & Fleet has a store in Traverse City, one of 42 locations in Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.