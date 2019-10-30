Kalkaska company receives award
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Screw Products earned a Michigan Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace Gold Award from the Michigan Breastfeeding Network.
According to a release, Kalkaska Screw Products was recognized for supporting breastfeeding employees returning to work and for being “compliant with the federal breastfeeding accommodation law.”
The release from District Health Department #10 said “employers who support breastfeeding employees enjoy a 3-to-1 return on investment through greater employee retention, increased productivity, lower healthcare costs and fewer sick days.”
Credit Union branch open
TRAVERSE CITY — Team One Credit Union’s newest branch located at 1202 Veterans Drive in Traverse City is open.
According to a release, the full service branch was opened to serve a growing membership base. Naomi Kluck is the branch manager.
Money Series event is Nov. 6
TRAVERSE CITY — The Front Street Wealth Management Money Series will hold an event on retirement Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.
“Your IRA, Your RMDs” will be held at the Leland Township Library. The program, will discuss the importance of the “magic age of 70½” and how your individual retirement account becomes subject to Required Minimum Distributions.
The Money Series is a 501©(3) nonprofit in Traverse City that provides access to financial education. To register, visit www.MoneySeries.org or call (231) 668-6894.
Office open house is Nov. 6
TRAVERSE CITY — The Travel Authority will hold an open house for its remodeled office on Nov. 6 from 3-6 p.m. The Travel Authority is located at 116 Cass St.
Formerly Passageways Travel, the company changed its name to The Travel Authority, an ALTOUR Company in 2011. Representatives from Royal Caribbean and Globus & Avalon River Cruises will be at the open house.
CLS opens Cadillac branch
CADILLAC — Kalamazoo-based Continental Linen Services has opened a new branch location in Cadillac that serves as the depot and sales location for the northwestern Lower Peninsula.
CLS will hold an open house and ribbon cutting on Nov. 7 at the branch located at 1539 Plett Road in Haring Township. The open house is from 4:30-6 p.m. with the ribbon cutting set for 5 p.m.
CLS serves more than 1,000 customers out of the Cadillac branch. According to a release, the upgraded facility is more than 6,000 square feet. CLS has had a branch office in Cadillac since 1982 and the new building is a few blocks away from the location that CLS rented.
Apprenticeship info meeting set
TRAVERSE CITY — An informational luncheon on regional apprenticeships is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Aero Park Laboratories, 2525 Aero Park Drive.
Part of the fifth annual National Apprenticeship Week, the workshop is hosted by Northwestern Michigan College in partnership with Northwest Michigan Works!
The workshop will have multiple presenters and an interactive panel discussion with local experts and employers.
Reservations are required by Nov. 12 for the free event. To reserve a spot, send an email to Scot.Snyder@NetworksNorthwest.org.
Chip In Fore Hospice raises fundsWILLIAMSBURG — The ninth annual Chip In Fore Hospice event held at LochenHealth Golf Club Sept. 19-20 raised $147,600 for Munson Healthcare Hospice.
Sponsor representatives from Schmuckal Oil Company and LochenHeath recently presented a check to Munson Healthcare Hospice. Chip In is the largest fundraiser for Munson Hospice, which annually serves 700 people directly and another 1,200 with bereavement services.
4Front gives back Oct. 14
TRAVERSE CITY — More than 200 employees took advantage of the federal banking holiday Oct. 14 by donating and wrapping hundreds of gifts at the Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City.
Employees assisted Bikes for Tikes Northwest Michigan and Northwest Michigan Marine Toys for Tots at the event.
4Front personnel assembled 20 bikes and donated 285 unwrapped gifts at the event.
Accounting firm changes name
MANISTEE — The Manistee certified accounting firm of Vanderwal, Spratto & Richards, P.C. will now be known as Richards & McDougall, P.C.
According to a release, partner David Richards said the name change reflects the partnership between David Richards and Krista McDougall. Richards has been a shareholder/partner at the firm since 1996, while McDougall has held the same position since 2017.
Richards & McDougall, P.C. is located at 475 Water Street in Manistee and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
The office can be reached at (231) 723-6275 or www.richardsandmcdougallcpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.