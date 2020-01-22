MTA info sessions begin Jan. 22
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Career-Tech Center Manufacturing Technology Academy will hold a series of student/parent informational meetings.
Current high school sophomores and juniors from Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties are welcome to attend to learn about the MTA program and its application/admission process.
Meetings are scheduled for Jan. 22, Feb. 12, Feb. 25, March 10 and March 24. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. in the new MTA wing (Room 413) of the Career-Tech Center at 880 Parsons Road.
Students interested in engineering, robotics, management, product design or technology-related professions are encouraged to attend.
MTA has a rigorous academic and technical curriculum, according to a release.
To reserve a spot at one of the informational sessions or for more information about MTA, contact Tim Wheatley at twheatley@tbaisd.org or (231) 922-7846.
SCORE workshop on marketing
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter begins its 2020 Digital Marketing series with a panel of marketing experts on Jan. 23.
The workshop runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue.
The panel includes Freddy Hunt, director of content marketing and SEO at OneUpWeb; Mitch Park, owner of Contempo Solutions; and Bridgett Beckwith, co-founder of Current Consulting.
For more information or to register, visit https://traversecity.score.org/event/marketing-panel-discussion.
Award for Norte Youth Cycling
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte Youth Cycling was recognized with a Platinum Bicycle Friendly Business award from the League of American Bicyclists.
According to a release, Norte is one of 1,366 businesses in the country “contributing to the movement to build a more Bicycle Friendly America.”
Other area businesses to earn the distinction are Higher Grounds Trading Co. for its coffee-by-bike delivery and investment firm Boomerang Catapult.
To apply for BFB designation or for more information on the program, visit www.bikeleague.org/business.
Online law firm based in TC starts
TRAVERSE CITY — Fiorvento Law P.L.L.C., an online law firm based in Traverse City, launched earlier this month. The firm is owned and operated by Taylor Ann “Anna” Fiorvento.
Fiorvento is accepting clients from the state with a focus on Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie counties.
According to a release, Fiorvento specializes in health and property law in the fields of wills, trusts and estates; health care access, benefits and affordability; advanced health care planning and power of attorney and elder law and elder rights.
Contact Fiorvento at (231) 421-1237 or Anna@FiorventoLaw.com. More information is available at FiorventoLaw.com.
ATLAS Space Operations honoredTRAVERSE CITY — ATLAS Space Operations in Traverse City was recognized as a Silver Level Veteran-Friendly Employer by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.
According to a release, ATLAS Space Operations is one of 30 Michigan companies to earn Silver Level status. There are 355 employers or organizations that are a part of VFE.
There are several different criteria for VFE bronze-, silver- and gold-level status including veteran or Guard/Reserve benefit package or veteran socialization/retention programs.
More information on the program is available at https://www.michiganveterans.com/p/Become-a-Veteran-Friendly-Employer.
Apprenticeship registration open
MANISTEE — Area businesses can still register for an apprenticeship information session scheduled for Jan. 30 at the Manistee Intermediate School District Building located at 772 E. Parkdale Ave. in Manistee.
The free session runs from 3-4:30 p.m. Seating is limited and employers should RSVP to Evelyn.Szpliet@NetworksNorthwest.org.
An employer panel from MR Products, Sleeping Bear Farms and Iron Fish Distillery will share their experiences with apprenticeships and answer questions about the program.
Gill Staffing opening in Cadillac
CADILLAC — Gill Staffing will open a location in Cadillac on Jan. 30 at 602 N. Mitchell St.
Gill Staffing is based in Grand Rapids at 2843 E. Paris Ave.
According to a release from the company, Gill provides “staffing solutions for part-time, full-time and contract-to-hire positions” in manufacturing, industrial, clerical and professional staffing needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.