TC accounting firm honored
TRAVERSE CITY — The public accounting firm Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth was named a “Best of the Best” and a “Top 400” company by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA).
It’s the third straight year Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth earned recognition from IPA. DGN was founded in 1973.
The “Best of the Best” honors 50 national CPA firms for client service and performance based on more than 50 metrics. The “Top 400” designation uses annual net revenue information. Both lists use the IPA Survey of Analysis and Firms.
Taxi company startup
TRAVERSE CITY — Steven Schwander has launched a new taxi company in Traverse City. Odawa Country Taxi Cab operates a single vehicle, an eight-passenger Honda Odyssey van, and Schwander is the driver.
Schwander, a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, is licensed through the State of Michigan.
He offers service throughout northern Michigan for wine tours, fall color tours, bachelor and bachelorette parties, weddings or airport pickup or drop-off.
Reach him at 231-946-2222.
Workshop on startups
TRAVERSE CITY — A business workshop on startup fundamentals will be held Oct. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to noon in Room 209 at the Northwestern Michigan College University Center.
The workshop is for individuals in the beginning stages of starting a business, those in need of accessing capital or those considering self-employment, according to a release.
The workshop incorporates the Small Business Development Center’s Writing a Business Plan workshop. Topics include concept feasibility, startup costs, financing and business planning.
Certified Small Business Consultant Joni Krolczyk will lead the workshop, which is held in partnership with NMC and is a pre-requisite to meeting with an SBDC consultant one-on-one. The workshop counts toward the Small Business Entrepreneur Certificate Program through NMC’s Extended Educational Services Division.
Contact the SBDC at 231-929-5060 or sbdc@networksnorthwest.org for more information. Registration is required for the free workshop.
Money Series event on Medicare
TRAVERSE CITY — The Money Series will present “Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage” on Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the McGuire Room of the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue.
The main topic of discussion includes the differences between a Medicare Supplemental insurance policy (Medigap) and Medicare Advantage and which policy best suits an individual’s needs.
The Money Series is a nonprofit that provides financial education. To register, visit www.MoneySeries.org or call 231-668-6894.
Thyroid health workshop set
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health in the Grand Traverse Commons will host a three-part workshop on thyroid health.
The series will be Oct. 17, 24 and 31 at noon at Table Health, 818 Red Drive in The Village at Grand Traverse Commons. The classes will be led by Table Health lead physician Dr. Jennifer Lyon and registered dietitian Carol Bell.
Each class will have a different topic including:
Week 1 — The root cause of thyroid problems
Week 2 — Eating for thyroid health
Week 3 — Putting an eating plan in place
Participants can sign up for one class or the entire series. Visit www.tablehealthtc.com or call 231-333-1331 to register.
MIOSHA offers $250K in grants
LANSING — Small businesses can apply for a matching grant up to $5,000 through the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health (MIWISH) program.
Businesses must have 250 employees or less. The money is for improvements in workplace safety and health.
Preference will be given for companies in “high hazard industries identified in MIOSHA’s 2019-2023 strategic plan.” The grant period began Oct. 1 and continues until the funding is expended.
To qualify a company must have:
- A qualified safety professional or safety committee conduct a site evaluation to justify equipment purchase.
- Knowledge and experience to complete the project.
- Matching dollars for the grant money awarded to cover estimated cost of the project.
Previous MIWISH recipients can apply for funds after Jan. 1, 2020.
More information and application instructions are available at www.michigan.gov/mioshagrants or by calling 517-284-7811.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.