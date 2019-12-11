LMCU plans new TC branch
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Michigan Credit Union plans to open a new branch at 3650 N. U.S. 31, across from Great Wolf Lodge. Construction is set to begin in the spring. Opening is planned for fall 2020. The credit union already operates one location in Traverse City, at 310 W. Front St.
The new branch will feature a walk-in lobby, drive-through service, a night depository and a 24-hour drive-up ATM. It will offer mortgage services, insurance, commercial lending and wealth management services.
Lake Michigan Credit Union is the largest credit union in Michigan, with 455,000 members, assets of more the $6.6 billion and a mortgage serviced portfolio of more than $10 billion. It currently has 54 branch locations, including 10 in southwest Florida.
Surgery center gets accreditation
TRAVERSE CITY — The Center for Plastic Surgery & Skin Care received accreditation from the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF) for its new onsite surgical facility. AAAASF accreditation holds outpatient and office-based surgical facilities to hospital standards, according to center Practice Manager Ashley Kamp.
The office-based surgical facility was granted Class C-M designation, under which most non-general anesthesia procedures may be performed, including facelift, eyelid surgery, liposuction, fat transfer and laser skin surgery.
The Center for Plastic Surgery & Skin Care is in Copper Ridge. More information is available at www.thecenterforyou.com.
Dermatology practice expands
TRAVERSE CITY — Associates in Dermatology remodeled its clinic, more than doubling the square footage with a new office build-out. The additional space accommodates more exam rooms.
The business, 3643 W. Front St., Suite A, specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer, medical dermatology for adults and children, and limited cosmetic procedures.
Culinary apprenticeships available
PETOSKEY — Northwest Michigan Works! — in a partnership with Boyne Highlands Resort, Boyne Mountain Resort, the Inn at Bay Harbor, North Central Michigan College and the American Culinary Federation — has launched an innovative U.S. Department of Labor-registered culinary apprenticeship opportunity.
The program includes paid on-the-job learning and a college education along with multiple team-member benefits. Once complete, the apprentice will receive a Sous Chef certification from the American Culinary Federation, a certificate in Hospitality from North Central Michigan College, and a U.S. Department of Labor National Credential.
Individuals may apply online through Dec. 20 at: boynehighlands.com/employment, boynemountain.com/employment or innatbayharbor.com/careers.
Northwest Michigan Works! provides technical assistance and administrative support for Registered Apprenticeships, including development and implementation guidance.
