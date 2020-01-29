NMRPOA meeting set for Feb. 3
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Rental Property Owners Association will hold a dinner meeting Feb. 3 at the Traverse City Elk’s Club.
Participants should arrive by 5:30 p.m. to place a dinner order. Guest speaker is Mike Nagy, vice president of mortgage lending at State Savings Bank in Traverse City.
NMRPOA is a nonprofit organization assisting landlords and real estate investors.
For more information, contact Kathy at gkroush48@outlook.com.
Super Saturday event is Feb. 8
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Community Action Agency will host its 17th annual Super Saturday event on Feb. 8 at the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Career-Tech Center, located at 880 Parsons Road.
The free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. provides education and training for people experiencing poverty in the greater Grand Traverse area.
Scheduled are classes, a free lunch and a vendor cafe expo.
Free tax preparation and a free health and wellness fair are offered. According to a release, topics include the importance of establishing and maintaining credit, tips to avoid online and phone scams, how to earn more money and addiction treatment options.
Free child care with activities, meals and snacks is available for ages 4-12 with pre-registration. There will also be door prizes.
Reserve a spot by calling (231) 590-0100 or go online at bit.ly/nmcaasupersat.
Advance registration is required for tax preparation.
Social Security presentation set
TRAVERSE CITY — The Money Series presents “Optimizing Your Social Security” Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library.
Among the topics will be how Social Security works and filing options to maximize Social Security.
To register, visit www.MoneySeries.org or call (231) 668-6894. The Money Series is a Traverse City-based 501©(3) nonprofit founded to provide open-access to financial education.
Meijer named to LGBTQ list
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer was named a 2020 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality in a recent report by the Human Rights Campaign.
Meijer was one of the companies to receive a score of 100 percent on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
The ratings are designed to measure support of the LGBTQ community within the company and the communities it serves.
The Grand Rapids-based Meijer was one of nine companies headquartered in the state to score 100 percent.
Other Michigan companies with a 100 percent were Dickinson Wright PLLC of Detroit, Dykema Gossett PLLC of Detroit, Herman Miller of Zeeland, Kellogg Co. of Battle Creek, Kelly Services of Troy, Steelcase of Grand Rapids, Stryker Corp. of Kalamazoo and Whirlpool Corp. of Benton Harbor.
Flood Fighters donates cleaning
TRAVERSE CITY — Flood Fighters of Traverse City helped Single MOMM move into a new location at 748 S. Garfield Ave.
Flood Fighters donated its time and talents to clean the new space and make it move-in ready.
According to a release, Flood Fighters owner Adrian Norris said the company was “beyond humbled to have been able to help such a wonderful organization” as Single MOMM.
Single MOMM works with single mothers from all walks of life to “guide women to healthy independence,” the release said.
Dentist launches software company
TRAVERSE CITY — Dentist Kyle Gernhofer’s software company, DenScore Inc., recently was chosen as one of just eight insurance technology companies to participate in the 2020 Global Insurance Accelerator cohort, a mentor-driven business accelerator intended to foster innovation. The cohort is a 100-day program that offers a $75,000 post-safe investment and access to more than 100 advisers, mentors, insurance leaders and investors.
Gernhofer founded DenScore in 2019 to market software that allows dental insurers to evaluate the dental performance of their providers. The company’s proprietary scoring system assesses dentists’ diagnostic tendencies and treatment outcomes, with the goals of increased insurer revenue and improved patient care.
Gernhofer grew up in Traverse City, attended Western Michigan University, graduated from the University of Michigan Dental School, served 4 years in the U.S. Navy as a Dental Officer, worked in a private group practice in Pacific Beach, California, for 10 years, and then moved to Traverse City to start DenScore. Contact Gernhofer at kyle@denscore.com.
Visitors center closed for renovations
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Tourism visitors center at the corner of Grandview Parkway and Union Street is temporarily closed for renovations. Visitor guides and maps will be available in the entryway while renovations are underway. Work includes new flooring, public restrooms and welcome desk, plus new wall treatments. according to a release. The new decor will feature the blue, green and gray tones of water.
Updates also include LED lighting, energy-saving thermostats and a new event wall to allow local businesses to advertise special events. Work and materials are being sourced through local companies including Advance Painting Technologies, Carpet Galleria and Wooden Hammer Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.