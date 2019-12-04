Money Series event slated
TRAVERSE CITY — “Unlocking Your Charitable IRA” is the next Money Series event scheduled for Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Leland Township Library, located at 203 Cedar St. East in Leland.
The program will discuss how to use your individual retirement account as a charitable tool after the new tax law changes.
The Money Series is a Traverse City-based 501©(3) nonprofit committed to financial education access.
To register, visit www.MoneySeries.org or call (231) 668-6894.
Citizen nominations due Dec. 13
EAST JORDAN — Nominations for the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year are due Dec. 13.
According to a release, the Citizen of the Year is someone who is “making a difference in the community.”
Nominators are asked to list a nominee’s “outstanding community involvement (both past and present), civic contributions, special community contributions and any other pertinent information.”
Nomination forms are available at the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce office or online at www.ejchamber.org. A committee of community representatives reviews the nominations and vote by secret ballot.
The winner will be announced at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting, Dinner and Auction, set for Jan. 25 at Castle Farms in Charlevoix.
For more information, contact the Chamber at (231) 536-7351.
TC Country Club honors Veterans
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Country Club’s third annual Wild Game Dinner & Charity Benefit in November raised $20,000 for Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.
More than 75 club members and their guests attended the Charity Benefit, which included a four-course dinner, live music, live and silent auctions and various Honor Flight presentations.
The proceeds of this year’s benefit will help fund Honor Flights in 2020. The amount raised was nearly double what was raised in 2018.
“The amazing generosity from the members of Traverse City Country Club was on full display tonight,” Event Chairperson Rick Birndorf said in a release. “Our Club members recognize the importance of honoring our veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made to keep our country safe and strong.”
TC Byrider receives award
INDIANAPOLIS — The Byrider franchise in Traverse City received the President’s Award at the company’s annual convention in Amelia Island, Florida.
According to a release, the President’s Award is for “superior performance inside the Byrider dealership network.”
The Traverse City franchise is at 3536 North U.S. 31 South and is locally owned by Mike Marsh. This is the 30th year Byrider has franchised locations, according to the release.
Foundry Bar and Grill opens
EAST JORDAN — The Foundry Bar and Grill opened in East Jordan at 101 Main St.
The restaurant and bar is operated by co-owner Andre Bushnell.
The East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The Foundry has a full food and bar menu and is open year round.
More information is available at (231) 649-0006, www.foundryej.com or on the Foundry Bar and Grill Facebook page.
