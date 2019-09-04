Leelanau Wine Trail takes second
TRAVERSE CITY — The Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail took second place in the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice 2019 Awards for the best wine region.
The Finger Lakes Region in New York claimed first place for the second year in a row in the online contest. Editors selected 20 nominees for the award and readers voted for the top 10.
Temecula Valley in California took third place. Rounding out the top five were Verde Valley in Arizona and Walla Walla Valley in Washington.
Fund application period opening
LANSING — The Going Pro application period for fiscal year 2020 opens on Sept. 12. The application deadline is Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.
Formerly called the Skilled Trades Training Fund, Going Pro makes awards to employers to assist in “training, developing and retaining current and newly-hired employees,” according to a release. The awards must be short-term, fill a talent need and lead to a recognized and transferable skill.
More information about Going Pro is available at https://bit.ly/2rWPzSh.
Pet treat tasting event slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Tractor Supply Store at 825 U.S. 31 South will host a pet treat tasting event on Sept. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.
HANDDS to the Rescue Traverse City will be on site offering pet adoption.
For more information, contact the Tractor Supply store at (231) 943-4062.
