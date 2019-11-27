Shopping event raises $26,000
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Traverse City Association’s Shop Your Community Day on Nov. 9 raised $26,422.98 for local charitable organizations.
Shop Your Community Day participating merchants give back 15 percent of their sales from that one day to charitable organizations of each customer’s choosing. Since its inception in 2005, the Downtown Traverse City Association has given more than $300,000 back to the community.
More than 200 merchants, businesses and restaurants participate in the event, which encourages customers to shop local. For more information on the event, contact the DTCA at (231) 922-2050 or email colleen@downtowntc.com.
Small Business Saturday in Bellaire
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce will host the 10th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.
As part of the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, the Bellaire Chamber will hold a Welcome Station with giveaways and information at Paddles and Pedals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is the third year the Bellaire Chamber has participated with the national Small Business Saturday. More information on the event is available at www.bellairechamber.org.
PTAC business programs offered
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering a pair of free business webinars and a workshop in December.
An Introduction to the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program and the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs webinar is scheduled for Dec. 3. What You Need to Know When Negotiating & Drafting Federal Subcontracts webinar is scheduled for Dec. 17.
An “Understanding and Responding to Federal Solicitations” workshop is scheduled for Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at 600 E. Front St., Conference Room 2, in Traverse City.
Advance registration is required for each of the three free events. For more information or to sign up, go to https://www.networksnorthwest.org/ and click on the News & Events tab.
TAAR awarded Placemaking Grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area Association of Realtors was awarded a $5,000 Placemaking Grant from the National Association of Realtors.
According to a release, the grant was for the Honor Area Restoration Project’s “development of a universally accessible canoe and kayak launch.” The site includes a wooden platform/dock that connects to an EZ Dock launch that is eco-friendly and includes an easy-to-use transfer bench that meets Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
TAAR also contributed $500 to the project.
TAAR first supported the Platte River Park Project in December 2018 with a $1,000 donation toward acquisition of 52 acres on the Platte River in Homestead Township.
Accreditation for North County CMH
PETOSKEY — North Country Community Mental Health earned a three-year accreditation from CARF, formerly known as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.
The accreditation runs through 2021 and is for eight programs at North Country CMH. According to a release, this is the fifth three-year accreditation from the international accrediting commission. The first North Country survey was in 2007.
Headquartered in Petoskey, North Country Community Mental Health provides services to Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska and Otsego counties. More information is available at www.norcocmh.org or by calling (877) 470-7130.
Gold certification for Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City was awarded Gold Certification for its sustainability projects as part of the 2019 Michigan Green Communities Challenge.
The city was recognized for its SEEDS-led Kilowatt-Hour Challenge, organized by SEEDS energy specialist Kevin Summers and AmeriCorps VISTA member Morgan Vondruska.
SEEDS worked with city employees on energy efficiency and conservation efforts. More than 50 city employees participated in the challenge, which included switching light bulbs to LED, utilizing efficient computer settings and unplugging unused electronics.
Traverse City was one of three dozen communities in the state recognized as part of the 2019 Michigan Green Communities Challenge.
Policy Conference set for Dec. 2
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Policy Conference is scheduled for Dec. 2 at Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Center.
Registration for the conference begins at 9:30 a.m. Presentations and discussions are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A cocktail and networking reception is set for 5-7:30 p.m.
The conference is led by the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, a partnership of chambers of commerce and economic development organizations from northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
Speakers include Christine Quinn, regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Labor, and Dawne Bell, CEO of the Early Childhood Investment Corporation.
Cost is $30, which includes the conference, lunch and reception. Registration and more information is available at https://bit.ly/339ZhRD.
Certified Clean Marinas announced
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — Five state marinas earned Michigan Clean Marina certification, according to the Michigan Boating Industries Association.
Earning certification for three-year terms through 2022 were the Elba-Mar Boat Club of Grosse Ile, Indian River Marina in Indian River, Ottawa Beach marina in Holland, Pine Lake Marina in West Bloomfield and Sommerset Pointe Yacht Club in Boyne City.
Five marinas earned Michigan Clean Marina re-certification: East Jordan City Marina, Irish Boat Shop in Charlevoix, Irish Boat Shop in Harbor Springs, Kean’s Marina in Detroit and MacRay Harbor in Harrison Township. Re-certification is a five-year term through 2024.
According to MBIA, 79 marinas in the state have obtained Certified Clean Marina status. More information is available at www.michigancleanmarina.org or www.mbia.org.
Cocktail bar comes to GR taproom
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids location of 7 Monks Taproom will host a Two James cocktail bar in December.
According to a release, the 1,000-square-foot space inside 7 Monks Taproom in Grand Rapids, 740 Michigan Street NE, will offer “tasting flights and cocktails made with all craft spirits and in the future hopes to offer sale of bottles and cases of Two James spirits to go.”
7 Monks Taproom in Traverse City is located at 128 S. Union St. More information about 7 Monks is available at www.7MonksTap.com.
