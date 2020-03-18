DDA offices closed to walk-ins
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority offices will be closed to walk-in traffic starting Tuesday and running through March 30.
The DDA offices are at 303 E. State St. The closure will also include the Parking Office located in the Hardy Parking Garage.
According to a release, DDA employees will work at the office and remotely.
While the offices will be closed to the public, telephone calls and emails will be answered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The DDA office can be reached at (231) 922-2050, the parking office at (231) 922-0241 and staff emails can be found at www.dda.downtowntc.com.
Downtown gift certificate sales will not be available in person at the offices nor at Independent Bank. Gift certificates can be purchased online at https://www.downtowntc.com/downtown-gift-certificates/.
Parking payments can be made in the drop box at 303 E. State St., by calling the parking office during business hours or online at https://www.downtowntc.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal.
Michigan Works! appointment only
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works! has transitioned to service delivery by appointment-only in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.NWMiWorks.org or call 800-692-7774.
Northwest Michigan Works! is a workforce development agency serving job seekers and employers in the 10 counties of Northwest Lower Michigan. The agency assists employers in finding and retaining qualified employees.
Treetops Resort closes operations
GAYLORD — Treetops Resort in Gaylord closed all its resort operations at the end of the March 16 business day because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release, Treetops General Manager Barry Owens said the decision was made “after careful consideration of the health and safety of our guests, our employees and our community.”
The closure ends the 2019-20 snowsports season at Treetops. The release stated Treetops plans to resume operations on April 6 “unless otherwise communicated.”
Those with lodging reservations during the closure will be contacted to arrange cancellation or rescheduling.
Those who purchased advance lift tickets, lessons or rentals will be refunded.
In the release, Owens said the resort will “use this time period to deep clean the resort and complete essential maintenance projects that are difficult to complete when our resort operations are functioning.” The move also will allow Treetops to employ a cross-section of its staff.
Pine Rest makes national list
GRAND RAPIDS — Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is the largest private behavioral health hospital in Michigan and the fourth largest in the country, according to the March 2 edition of Modern Healthcare magazine.
Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Pine Rest has outpatient services in Traverse City.
Pine Rest has 19 outpatient locations in Michigan and Iowa.
Hospitals are ranked by net patient revenue according to 2018 Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Cost Report data. Pine Rest’s net patient revenue is $113.6 million for its 198-bed hospital.
Rogers Memorial Hospital in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, was the largest private behavioral health facility in the country. McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts, was second. Sheppard & Enoch Pratt Hospital in Towson, Maryland, was third.
According to the magazine, 25 percent of adults worldwide live with a mental health disorder, and spending on mental health and substance-use disorder treatment are up 60 percent in the United States since 2009.
