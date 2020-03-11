Marketing workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — A social media marketing workshop for intermediate to advanced users is set for March 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McGuire Community Room at the main branch of the Traverse Area District Library.
The workshop is offered by the Traverse City SCORE chapter.
Gillian Niemisto, senior content marketing project manager at OneUpWeb will discuss how to get the most out of social media marketing. The workshop is designed as an open discussion. It also will feature an in-depth discussion on content planning and trend research, platform engagement and paid posts.
For more information or to reserve a spot, visit https://tinyurl.com/scoresoc.
TC ad agency wins Best of Show
TRAVERSE CITY — PB&J won a Best of Show at the 2020 Great Lakes Bay Region ADDY Awards in Saginaw on Feb. 28.
According to a release, PB&J won 19 awards overall, the most of any entrant. PB&J received eight silver awards, eight gold, two Special Judge’s Awards and Best of Show. The top prize was for a multimedia campaign on opioid drug awareness created for the Substance Free Coalition of Northwest Michigan.
Much of the winning work was for northern Michigan clients including 4Front Credit Union, Peterson McGregor Insurance, Grand Traverse Distillery and the Substance Free Coalition.
The ADDY Awards are hosted by the American Advertising Federation.
After Hours event set for March 12
PETOSKEY — “Get into the ‘80s” is the theme for the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce’s next Business After Hours event.
The March 12 event runs from 5-7 p.m. at the Crooked Tree Art Center in downtown Petoskey. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Advance registration is not required.
Sponsors are Dodson Payment Solutions, Harbor/Bren Agencies and Fletch’s GMC Buick Audi. For more information, call the Chamber at (231) 347-4150.
Air traffic up 67% in February
TRAVERSE CITY — February passenger traffic was up 67.6 percent in February over the same month last year. All carriers reported strong demand for domestic flights, Airport Director Kevin Klein said in a release. February’s increase follows January’s growth in passenger traffic, which also was reported to be an all-time high. January’s passenger growth year of over year grew by more than 53 percent.
Klein said most outgoing flights across all carriers and destinations are near 100 percent capacity, even with several carriers flying busier spring break schedules and utilizing larger-capacity aircraft.
Ford Insurance Agency honored
TRAVERSE CITY — Ford Insurance Agency in Traverse City received awards from two companies for its 2019 performance.
Ford was named a Preferred Partner for 2019 by the Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance Company. Fremont Insurance Company named Ford a “Best of the Best” agency, and Ford Insurance Agency received 5 Star and Preferred Agency status.
Headquartered in Traverse City, the Ford Agency has been providing insurance services for nearly 40 years.
Sheren receives President’s Award
TRAVERSE CITY — Sheren Plumbing & Heating received the President’s Award from Carrier for a fourth consecutive year.
According to a release, the award “recognizes Carrier dealers who exemplify leadership and management, customer satisfaction, expertise, business growth and operational excellence.”
The annual award is the highest dealer honor from Carrier.
Networks Northwest awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Networks Northwest received a $400,000 Innovative Fund Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
According to a release, the grant will “support the creation of a shared economic development strategy” for Networks Northwest’s 10-county coverage area.
The strategy will focus on 31 “growth and investment areas” in the region, identified by Networks Northwest as “having the core infrastructure of water, sewer, broadband, staff and plans for growth.”
Networks Northwest will collaborate with other regional organizations including the Alliance for Economic Success, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance and Traverse Connect. Work on the strategy will be done over the next 18 months.
Century 21 Northland honored
TRAVERSE CITY — Century 21 Northland received the 2019 President’s Award from its parent company.
According to a release, the annual award is for independent Century 21 offices that earn the Centurion Award and Quality Service Pinnacle Award in the same calendar year. The announcement was made by Century 21 Northland broker/owners Jason Kudary, Julia Lilley and Brad Platt.
The Centurion is for offices with at least $2.568 million in sales or 465 closed transactions in a calendar year. The Pinnacle Award is for offices receiving at least 50 percent of consumer surveys with a score of 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.
Century 21 Northland has been in operation for 14 years.
Plumbing exam preparation class
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan will host a plumbing examination preparation class April 18.
The class, for both master and journey plumbers, runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Builders Exchange office at 1373 Barlow St. in Traverse City.
According to a release, the class will “review governing laws pertaining to the profession and review of code in regard to chapters and sections to better understand the use of the book.” Handouts and study materials will be provided; additional homework can be made available.
Anyone attending with a current book is encouraged to bring it to the class.
Class instructor is Robert Konyndyk, former chief of the plumbing division for the State of Michigan’s Bureau of Construction Codes.
Only 24 seats are available. For a registration form, send an email to Kendra@bxtvc.com or download it at www.bxtvc.com. Cost is $250 for Builders Exchange members and $275 for non-members. Pizza will be provided for lunch.
USDA offers land protection assistance
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging organizations interested in protecting agricultural land to enroll in its Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.
Deadline to submit applications is March 31.
According to a release, the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service “provides technical and financial assistance to help tribes, land trusts and other groups protect agricultural lands through the purchase of permanent easements.” Landowners are compensated for enrolling their land in these easements.
More information about the program is available at www.mi.nrcs.usda.gov.
Foundation 2020 grant cycle
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation announced its 2020 grant cycle.
Grant application deadlines vary by fund. Applicants eligible to apply include 501©(3) nonprofits, school districts, units of government and other tax-exempt organizations.
Funding requests less than $5,000 may be submitted any time and decisions are usually made within 45 days. Funding requests of more than $5,000 are made quarterly. The three remaining deadlines in 2020 include April 15 (decision by June 30), July 15 (decision by Oct. 31) and Oct. 15 (decision by Dec. 31).
Applications for grants that improve life other than active and/or outdoor recreation are eligible for the Limitless Fund and Field of Interest Grant Program deadline April 15 (decision by June 30) and Oct. 15 (Dec. 31 decision).
For more information, visit www.manisteefoundation.org/receive.
Applications sought to restore wetlands
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking applications from landowners in Michigan who want to restore wetlands on their property.
The application deadline is March 31 to be considered for the current fiscal year.
Former wetlands converted to agricultural use may be eligible for the USDA Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. Landowners retain ownership and recreational use of the land.
More information is available by contacting www.mi.nrcs.usda.gov.
