Business model workshop set
TRAVERSE CITY — “Business Model Essentials” is the title of the next free workshop from the Traverse City Score chapter.
The workshop will be Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McGuire Community Room at the main Traverse Area District Library branch on Woodmere Avenue.
Jeff Hamilton will talk about the elements of a business model in the two-hour workshop. Hamilton is a retired business strategy consultant and small business owner.
According a release, workshop topics include: the value proposition, customer segments, distribution channels, customer relationships, operating model, revenue projection and cost projection.
For more information or to register, visit https://traversecity.score.org/event/business-model-essentials.
Inaugural Phoenix/TC flight to arrive
TRAVERSE CITY — The first non-stop Allegiant flight from Phoenix to Traverse City is scheduled to arrive at Cherry Capital Airport at about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13. It will depart Traverse City at about 9:30 p.m. for the return flight to Phoenix/Mesa Gateway Airport. Allegiant now offers twice-a-week, year-round, non-stop service between the two cities. More information is available at tvcairport.com and allegiant.com.
Gaylord to host shopping event
GAYLORD — The Downtown Merchants Association will hold an “Opening Day of Shopping” on Friday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Discounts, gifts and refreshments will be available at participating stores.
Attendees can save their receipts to hang on the Receipt Buck Pole, which will be at Snowbelt Brewing Company from noon until the prize announcement at 7 p.m. There will be several prizes for buck pole categories (longest receipt, most money spent and most businesses supported) in the form of Downtown Merchant Association Bucks that can be spent at any business that is a DMA member.
The DMA is a group of business partners who strive to enhance the downtown experience for shoppers, diners, locals and visitors alike. It regularly hosts events in downtown Gaylord, which can be found at www.facebook.com/downtowngaylord. For more information, contact Angielena Mullenberg at Snowbelt Brewing at (989) 448-7077.
Business After Hours is set
INTERLOCHEN — The Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours will meet Nov. 20 at Interlochen Family Chiropractic, at 9672 U.S. 31 South.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. More information is available at www.interlochenchamber.org.
School JA selling sweatshirts
TRAVERSE CITY — A Junior Achievement company run out of the Traverse City Central marketing class will sell “Great Lakes influenced sweatshirts.”
The sweatshirts will be sold across the region at pop-up shops, door-to-door, through partner Sunfrog.com and as part of a marketing campaign. One dollar from the sale of each sweatshirt will go toward the nonprofit organization Flow For Water.
Small through XL hooded sweatshirts cost $28.95 and XXL sweatshirts are $30.95. The website for the Junior Achievement company is at https://design.sunfrogwholesale.com/junior_achievement/shop/home.
Northern Michigan CHIR recognized
PETOSKEY — The Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Region received the Public Health Community Achievement Award from the Michigan Association for Public Health and the Michigan Public Health Association.
The Northern Michigan CHIR covers 10 counties in northwestern Lower Peninsula.
According to a release, the focus of this year’s Community Achievement Award was “transforming public health through investment and innovation.”
The Northern Michigan CHIR is one of five in the state funded with a State Innovation Model grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, according to the release. More information on the Northern Michigan CHIR is available at www.northernmichiganchir.org.
Firm rebrands as Fishbeck
TRAVERSE CITY — Engineering, architecture, environmental and construction management firm Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr & Huber has changed its name to Fishbeck.
The Grand Rapids-based company has a Traverse City office at 921 W. 11th St., one of 14 locations spread across Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
The company was founded in 1956 and expanded outside Michigan beginning in 2006. It focuses on public infrastructure, public spaces, manufacturers, and higher education.
Fishbeck’s revenue has grown by nearly 50 percent over the last decade, and its staff has increased to more than 450 employees.
MLCC public hearing Dec. 4
LANSING — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission will hold a public hearing Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. in its Lansing office at 525 W. Allegan St.
According to a release, the MLCC holds two hearings each year for “hearing complaints and receiving the views of the public with respect to the administration of” the Michigan Liquor Control Code Act.
MLCC members will conduct the hearing; a question-and-answer period will follow. The public is welcome to attend. Anyone requiring additional services, such as alternate format materials, should call Anita Fawcett at (517) 284-6338 at least two business days prior to the meeting.
