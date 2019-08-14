ReStore opening day is Aug. 23
TRAVERSE CITY — Opening day for the new location of the Habitat for Humanity-Grand Traverse Region ReStore is Aug. 23.
The store will move to a new location at 2487 Rice St. from its current location at 1129 Woodmere Ave. Rice Street is located off of Cass Street, south of South Airport Road.
According to a release, the new ReStore location will offer improved access for customers and donors, improved parking for cars, trucks and trailers and a designated donation drop-off area.
The grand opening is at 9 a.m. There will be a ribbon cutting presentation, gift giveaways and a silent auction. More information is available at www.habitatgtr.org/restore.
Hannah Lay sale completed
TRAVERSE CITY — The sale of the Hannah Lay Building at 109 E. Front St. from Chemical Bank to DargaWorks has been completed, according to a release.
The building was constructed in 1883.
DargaWorks will continue to lease the first two floors of the building for commercial use. The third floor will be converted into residential condominiums, the Lofts at Hannah Lay.
The release said one of the seven units has been sold. The lofts start at 1,461 square feet and units may be combined. Underground parking also is planned.
The release has projected occupancy in 2020.
Nomad Farm Market opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Nomad Cidery & Farm Market opened on M-72 in Williamsburg. The business is located at the former Hoxsie’s Farm Market.
The new market features items grown on-site and the surrounding region. Some current features include sweet cherries, strawberries and flowers. Other items planned for the fall include apples, pumpkins, pies, donuts and U-pick flowers.
Nomad soon will begin construction on a cider tasting room featuring hard ciders from northern Michigan apples, according to a release. Nomad Cidery began in 2017 as a partnership between Peninsula Cellars Winery and Northern United Brewing Company.
Lucky’s Market hosts Impact Day
TRAVERSE CITY — Lucky’s Market in Traverse City hosts Impact Day on Aug. 20. The event at 3587 Market Place runs from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
During Impact Day, 10 percent of total store sales will be donated to the Father Fred Foundation’s Blessings in a Backpack program.
More information on the program is available at https://www.blessingsinabackpack.org. More information about Lucky’s Market is available at www.luckysmarket.com.
GVSU program earns recognition
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Valley State University’s Physician Assistant Studies program in Traverse City received an award from the University Professional and Continuing Education Association.
The program was named Outstanding Credit Program Award for the UPCEA’s Central Region. According to a release from GVSU, the award “honors outstanding professional, continuing or online education programs from UPCEA member institutions.”
The award will be presented at the UPCEA annual conference in October.
LochenHeath opens Cottages
WILLIAMSBURG — LochenHeath Golf Course now has on-site lodging available.
Guests can stay on the property with the opening of the Cottages at LochenHeath Golf Course in Williamsburg. The 2,400-square-foot Cottages each have four bedrooms, a common living area, kitchen, screened-in deck and gas fireplace.
LochenHeath is accepting reservations for stay-and-play packages. For more information or to make a reservation, call (231) 938-9800 or visit www.lochenheath.com.
Office furniture dealership aboughtTRAVERSE CITY — Former Amway Corporation Vice Chairman Bill Payne has purchased the MarxModa office furniture dealership in Traverse City at 1101 W. Hammond Road.
Payne purchased the MarxModa dealerships in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo and the new company will be called Trellis. All of the dealerships will be exclusive Herman Miller dealerships in each area, according to a release. The company will also offer products from other manufacturers.
MarxModa, owned by Joe Marx, will continue to serve southeast Michigan from its headquarters in Detroit.
Will Payne, who has been with MarxModa for three years, is the co-owner of the new company with his father. He will serve as vice president of business development.
Trellis will retain its 26 employees from the MarxModa offices in Traverse City, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.
Great Clips raises money for St. Jude
TRAVERSE CITY — Three northern Michigan locations of Great Clips teamed with Big County 102.9 on Aug. 3 to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Great Clips locations in Traverse City, Petoskey and Gaylord offered haircuts for $10.29. The fundraiser resulted in a donation of $2,391.34 to St. Jude.
E-services workshop set for Aug. 27TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union will host a free E-Services workshop on Aug. 27 at its branch location at 630 E. Front St.
The workshop begins at noon and is expected to last for an hour.
Topics include tips for online banking, bill pay and the TBACU mobile app. Pizza and refreshments will be provided and each attendee will be entered to win a $25 Downtown Traverse City gift certificate.
To register or for more information, visit www.tbacu.com or call 231) 946-7090.
Kewadin home on Petoskey tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Draper Construction of Torch Lake and Kitchen Choreography of Traverse City will have a new home on the Petoskey Area Northern Home & Cottage Tour.
The Northern Home & Cottage Tour hosted by My North is Sept. 14 and benefits Child and Family Services.
The home is located in Kewadin at 1085 N. West Torch Lake Drive and is Home #6 on the tour.
According to a release, the home on the west side of Torch Lake has beams across the great room, 15 stained-glass transoms and two front door panes.
Little River Band awarded $700K
MANISTEE — The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians in Manistee is receiving a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The grant is for construction of a food distribution center and warehouse and is part of HUD’s Indian Community Development Block Grant program. The national program is for a range of community development and affordable housing activities.
According to a release, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has operated a USDA food commodity and distribution program for more than 20 years.
The grant will fund construction of a food distribution center and warehouse to expand those services. The center currently serves a 14-county area.
Moeller Builders gets certification
FREELAND — Moeller Builders received Gold Level Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification from the United States Green Building Council.
Moeller Builders is headquartered in Freeland and does business in northern Michigan.
LEED certification is awarded for sustainability practices. The Gold Certification is awarded based on the LEED 2008 home rating system, according to a release.
