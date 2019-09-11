Digital marketing workshop set
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will present the first of a two-part workshop on digital marketing on Sept. 12.
“Digital Marketing — Email Marketing Part 1 of 2” runs from noon to 1 p.m. in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue.
John Petrovich with NewEra Social Marketing will provide tips to help optimize digital marketing.
Space at Score workshops is limited. Visit www.traversecity.score.org to reserve a spot.
Provisioning center job fair set
KALKASKA — Pincanna, which plans to open a provisioning center in Kalkaska, will host a job fair on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The recruiting event will be held at All Seasons Hotel, located at 760 S. Cedar St. in Kalkaska. Company representatives will be on hand for interviews for available job openings.
Based in Farmington Hills, Pincanna is scheduled to open this fall at 786 Cedar St. with a variety of cannabis products for medical marijuana cardholders. The company operates a growing and processing facility in Pinconning.
A full list of job openings and an online application is available at www.pincanna.com.
More information about the job fair is available by sending an email to info@pincanna.com.
Business workshop set for Sept. 17TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will hold a business workshop on Sept. 17.
“Taking Your Business to the Next Level” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue. Three SCORE mentors will conduct the workshop.
After a self-evaluation of sales processes, topics include improving and enhancing best practices, time and people management and resource utilization.
Space at Score workshops is limited.
Visit www.traversecity.score.org to reserve a spot.
Benzie Business After Hours set
BENZONIA — The Benzie County Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours meeting returns on Sept. 19.
The networking event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, located at 1058 U.S. 31 in Benzonia.
Admission is a $5 donation. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a $200 member raffle. A designated member representative must be present to win.
The event is sponsored by The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Third Coast Dental, Marine Tech LLC, Nippa Sauna Stoves & Room Heaters, Classic Dock & Lift LLC and Grogan Law P.C.
Free fall risk assessments
TRAVERSE CITY — Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers offer free fall risk assessments during the first 30 days of fall, Sept. 23-Oct. 22.
Fyzical is located at 4000 Eastern Sky Drive in Traverse City.
Fyzical will hold an open house on Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon with seminars, free balance testing and free balance classes.
CPR, First Aid class offered
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan is offering a CPR and First Aid Certification class on Oct. 16.
The class runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Builders Exchange office, 1373 Barlow St. in Traverse City. Instructor for the class is Steve Ball of Michigan Gutters.
According to a release, contractors need to have at least one person with a valid certificate in first aid training at each work site.
Those who successfully complete the class will receive an American Heart Association CPR/First Aid Certificate.
Cost of the class is $85 for Builders Exchange members and $100 for non-members. Lunch is included.
Class size is limited to 10 participants. RSVP by Oct. 11 by email to Kendra@bxtvc.com.
Tractor Supply presents grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Tractor Supply store at 825 U.S. 31 South awarded a $200 adoption grant to H.A.N.D.D.S. to the Rescue.
According to a release, the grant will “support the rescue’s animal adoption program.” The grant is earmarked for supplies and supporting program initiatives.
H.A.N.D.D.S. to the Rescue frequently hosts adoption events at Tractor Supply. Other community rescue groups interested in hosting events at the Traverse City store can contact (231) 943-4062 for more information.
Simply Give program underway
GRAND RAPIDS — The fall portion of the Meijer Simply Give campaign is underway and will run through Sept. 28.
Customers are encouraged to purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card at checkout. The donation is converted into a Meijer Food-Only Gift Card and donated to a local food pantry.
On Sept. 13, Meijer will double match donations made by customers, resulting in a total $30 donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.