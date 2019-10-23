Impact 100 to award three grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact 100 Traverse City will award three grants to nonprofit organizations at its Oct. 23 meeting. This is the first time three recipients will be named after 2019 membership surpassed 300.
The program at The Hagerty Center begins at 6 p.m. The announcement of the grant recipients and the check presentation is scheduled for approximately 7:45 or 8 p.m.
The four finalists to receive three grants of $101,333 are Cognition, Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan, Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center and Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources.
New address for doctor’s office
TRAVERSE CITY — The office of Dr. Ann Kuenker has moved to a new location.
The new location is 872 Munson Ave., Suite C. The old address was 1221 Sixth St., No. 208.
Board certified in family practice, Kuenker has practiced in the Traverse City area for more than 25 years. Kuenker has offered medically-supervised weight-loss protocol, aesthetic and medical skin treatments and laser treatment for fat reduction and skin tightening the last 10 years as part of her practice.
Dr. Kuenker’s office can be reached at (231) 935-8346 or www.youridealyouweightloss.com.
Paul Oliver offers wound care
FRANKFORT — Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort recently began hosting wound care specialists from Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.
Patients currently are being scheduled on Fridays. According to a release, Manistee-based nurse practitioner Thomas Kane said patients arrive at the clinic through physician or self-referral by calling (231) 398-1780.
According to the release, clinic providers can also refer patients to hyperbaric oxygen chamber clinics in Traverse City or Manistee.
Northern Initiatives receives grant
MARQUETTE — Northern Initiatives received a $500,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation.
According to a release, the funding is part of the Wells Fargo Works for Small Business Diverse Community Capital program. The program offers capital and technical assistance to minority-owned businesses through Community Development Financial Institutions.
The money will be used to improve access to capital for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Northern Initiatives is a CDFI that “provides loans and knowledge building services to underserved startup and growing small businesses throughout Michigan,” according to a release.
