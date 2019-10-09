Wordpress websites workshop set
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will present a free workshop on Thursday, Oct. 10, from noon to 1 p.m.
“Wordpress Websites — Powerful Tips for a Professional Website” will be held in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library branch on Woodmere Avenue.
Mitch Park with Contempo Solutions will lead the first of a two-part series on websites. Topics include how to create, manage and improve a Wordpress website.
For more information or to register, go to https://traversecity.score.org/event/wordpress-websites-powerful-tips-professional-website.
Money Series on Medicare slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Money Series presents “Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage” on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the McGuire Community Room of the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue.
The program will discuss differences between a Medicare Supplemental insurance policy (Medigap) and Medicare Advantage.
The Money Series is a Traverse City-based 501©(3) nonprofit focused on financial education. To register, visit www.MoneySeries.org or call (231) 668-6894.
Wills & Trusts workshop set
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union will host a free Wills & Trusts workshop Oct. 16 at its main branch, located at 630 E. Front St.
Two one-hour sessions are available beginning at 3 and 6 p.m. The workshop will be facilitated by Swogger, Bruce Millar Law Firm, P.C.
Refreshments will be provided. Visit tbacu.com or call (231) 946-7090 to register.
‘Retirement school’ event is Oct. 22
TRAVERSE CITY — Pyramid Tax, Accounting & Consulting will host a “Retirement School” Oct. 22 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Traverse Area Association of Realtors, located at 852 S. Garfield Ave.
The event is designed for individuals approaching retirement and will discuss Social Security claiming strategy, taking income from your nest egg and how taxes change in retirement.
Food and beverages will be served. Seating is limited for the free event. Register at (231) 256-1250, email info@pyramidtax.com or visit https://retirementschool.eventbrite.com.
Fish to donate window cleaning
ST. LOUIS — The Traverse City Fish Window Cleaning franchise is donating a free exterior window cleaning for the home of someone who is battling or has survived breast cancer.
Nominations began Oct. 7 and will remain open all month in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The winner will be announced in early November.
To enter, breast cancer fighters/survivors can be nominated at www.fishwindowcleaning.com and fill out a form with basic information and the person’s story.
Fish Window Cleaning has 275 franchise territories located in 45 U.S. states.
Class on aerial work platforms set
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan will offer an “Aerial Work Platforms” class on Oct. 30 at its Traverse City office, located at 1373 Barlow St., Suite 4.
Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The class runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The course will provide an overview of common hazards associated with aerial work platforms. Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration Construction Safety Standards will be discussed as well as the development of an accident prevention program.
The course is approved as license requirement for residential builders and for continued safety training. Certification/maintenance points are available.
The class will be taught by David Magno, certified MIOSHA Consultation and Education Training construction safety consultant.
Cost is $110 for Builders Exchange members and $130 for non-members. For more information or for a registration form and link to class materials, contact Kendra at (231) 946-5531 or Kendra@bxtvc.com. Deadline is Oct. 23.
Business After Hours scheduled
INTERLOCHEN — The
Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours event on Oct. 23 at Bay View Flooring, 67 U.S. 31 South in Traverse City.
The free networking event begins at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Senior home, health fair is Oct. 24
GRAWN — A free Home and Health Fair will be held Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Redeemer Lutheran Community Room located at 1896 Rogers Road in Grawn.
There will be free health screenings for hearing, blood pressure, blood sugar, dental, posture and balance. There will also be free flu shots and Hepatitis A vaccines available with an insurance card.
Donations of old eye glasses and hearing aids will be accepted. Participants can also dispose of outdated prescriptions and medications.
Information on housing resources will be available. There will be door prizes and other gifts.
For more information, send an email to dmikowski@grandtraverse.org or call (231) 922-4911.
Retirement workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — “Rolling into Retirement,” an interactive workshop, is scheduled for Oct. 29 at the main branch of the TBA Credit Union at 630 E. Front St.
Among the topics are 401(k) rollovers and other retirement plan options.
Two sessions are available, beginning at noon and 3 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information or to register for the free workshop, visit www.tbacu.com or call (231) 946-7090.
McLaren receives $50K matching grant
PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan will receive a $50,000 matching grant from the Oleson Foundation for its Building the Future of Health Care Capital Campaign.
The foundation presented a $25,000 check last week and will make a second $25,000 presentation in January.
The Oleson Foundation pledged a matching donation of up to $50,000 for every $1 donated to the project. More than 150 people contributed $72,121 to the construction project, which is already in progress.
More information on the McLaren Northern Michigan project is available at McLarenNorthernBuilds.org.
Fundraiser returns
GRAND RAPIDS — The Give a Quarter Back fundraising campaign returns for a second year at Hospice of Michigan.
According to a release, the campaign aims to educate business leaders and their employees about Hospice of Michigan services. The program encourages contributions in increments of 25s.
The goal for the second year of the campaign is $300,000. Funds generated will support patient and family care that is not covered by insurance in four key areas.
More information about the program is available at www.GiveAQuarterBack.com.
Charlevoix-based hospice relaunches
CHARLEVOIX — Hospice of Northwest Michigan in Charlevoix has re-launched as Northwest Michigan Hospice Assist.
According to a release, Northwest Michigan Hospice Assist is a 501©3 nonprofit, non-medical service specializing in volunteer and grief support for those facing illness and loss. Northwest Michigan Hospice Assist serves Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties and can be reached at 1-800-551-4140 or www.HospiceAssist.org.
The organization began as Charlevoix County Hospice in 1982 and has partnered with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan since 2002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.