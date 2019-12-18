Benzie Chamber After Hours set
FRANKFORT — The Benzie County Chamber of Commerce will hold its December Business After Hours event on Dec. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at The Garden Theater, 301 Main St. in Frankfort.
There will be hors d’oeuvres, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a $350 member raffle. A designated member representative must be present to win.
The event also will serve as a donation to the local food bank/pantry. Admission is a $5 donation with a non-perishable food item or $10 ($5 toward the local food bank) without a food-item donation.
Sponsors for the December After Hours event are The Benzie County Chamber of Commerce December Business After Hours are The Garden Theater, Stormcloud Brewing Company, State Savings Bank and Christopher & Company.
Mary Free Bed rehab expands
TRAVERSE CITY — Elk Rapids Physical Therapy has joined six outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the region as part of the joint operating agreement between Munson Medical Center and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital based in Grand Rapids.
According to a release, the clinic will be renamed Mary Free Bed at Munson Medical Center — Elk Rapids. The clinic is at 128 Ames St. in Elk Rapids.
Elk Rapids Physical Therapy owner Rhonda Baker Lammers is set to retire next month after 28 years.
Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. To schedule an appointment, call (231) 264-6682.
East Lansing law firm opens office
EAST LANSING — The law firm of Willingham & Coté, P.C. of East Lansing is opening a Traverse City location at 400 W. Front St., Ste. 205.
The Traverse City office will be managed by Traverse City resident and current Willingham & Coté attorney Joe Van Horn.
Van Horn is a member of the medical malpractice defense group.
Willingham & Coté has operated in East Lansing for more than 50 years. According to a release, the firm has “legal expertise in business law, insurance defense, estate planning, and hospitality/alcohol beverage law.”
The firm is has already joined the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association and the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, which is now Traverse Connect.
More information on the firm is available at www.willinghamcote.com.
Floor Covering Brokers expanding
TRAVERSE CITY — Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One acquired a 12,000-square-foot building at 2259 Traversefield Drive in Traverse City that was the former headquarters of Canteen Services.
Floor Covering Brokers will use a majority of the building “for product receiving, shipping, storage, and for dispatch of its flooring, tile and window treatment to installers,” according to a release.
The release said the building has a fully-operational commercial kitchen, including a walk-in refrigerator and freezer, which will be available for lease. A 1,700-square-foot private office space is also available. Floor Covering Brokers will continue to operate a retail showroom, commercial and residential builder sales departments at 1794 Barlow St.
Habitat for Humanity donation
GAYLORD — The Otsego-Antrim Habitat for Humanity received a $25,000 grant award from Chemical Bank for the organization’s Critical Home Repair Program.
According to a release, Chemical Bank also awarded a $2,000 grant to the Otsego-Antrim Habitat’s Financial Literacy Program. Call (989) 732-6070 for more information about critical home repairs and coaching.
is available by contacting the Otsego-Antrim Habitat at (989) 732-6070, www.otsegohabitat.org or by sending an email to office@otsegohabitat.org.
EGLE campaign earns recognitionLANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) statewide education campaign, “Know It Before You Throw It,” was named Recycling Campaign of the Year by Waste Dive.
Waste Dive is a leading industry news publisher in Washington, D.C.
“Know It Before You Throw It” launched in June 2019. According to a release, the campaign “features the Recycling Raccoon Squad, a six-member team of recycling ambassadors who educate about how clean recycling will reduce the amount of contaminated materials improperly going into recycling bins.”
Michigan wants to double its recycling rate to 30 percent by 2025 and reach 45 percent annually, according to a release. Michigan’s current recycling rate of 15 percent “is the lowest in the Great Lakes region and ranks among the nation’s lowest,” the release said.
EGLE awarded 26 grants of more than $5.96 million in 2019, the release said.
More information about EGLE is available at www.mchigan.gov/MIEnvironment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.