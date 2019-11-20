Benzie Chamber After Hours set
THOMPSONVILLE — The Benzie County Chamber of Commerce will hold its November Business After Hours event on Nov. 21 at Iron Fish Distillery, 14234 Dzuibanek Rd., Thompsonville.
The networking event runs from 5-7 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a $300 member raffle. A designated member representative must be present to win the member raffle.
Cost is a $5 donation. The November event is sponsored by Iron Fish Distillery.
MacInnes inducted into Hall of Fame
EAST LANSING — Six individuals and companies were honored last week at the 7th Annual Michigan Energy Innovators Gala hosted by the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the keynote address.
Jim MacInnes, chairman of the board and CEO of Crystal Mountain Resort and Spa, was one of two people inducted into the Energy Innovators Hall of Fame.
According to a release, Crystal Mountain was “the first Michigan ski resort to purchase wind energy offsets to cover the energy use of a new high-speed chairlift in the late 1990s.” The resort also offers public charging stations for electric cars. Crystal Mountain’s spa was designed to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. The newly-constructed 25-room inn is heated and cooled with a closed-loop geothermal system and uses LED lighting.
MacInnes served on the Great Lakes Offshore Wind Council and chaired the Michigan Utility Consumer Participation Board in 2011.
Also chosen for the Energy Innovators Hall of Fame was Britta K. Gross of the Rocky Mountain Institute. Other awards at the gala included Pacenergies, Emerging Business of the Year; East Lansing Community Solar Park, Project of the Year; Walker-Miller Energy Services, Business of the Year and Liesl Eichler Clark, Public Official of the Year.
Team Bob’s wins Torch Award
GRAND RAPIDS — Team Bob’s Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in Traverse City won a 2019 Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan.
According to a release, the BBB recognizes business and nonprofits in the 38-county area “who exemplify ethical business practices.” Organizations are nominated by peers, customers and employees and then evaluated by a panel of judges.
Four companies were recognized at a ceremony at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids. In addition to Team Bob’s, other 2019 Torch Award for Ethics winners were Sharp Construction in Holland, Exalta Health in Grand Rapids and West Michigan Urban League in Grand Rapids.
Lawton Gallagher Group moves
TRAVERSE CITY — Marketing and communications firm Lawton Gallagher Group has moved to 3403 Veterans Drive in Traverse City.
In business for 20 years this month, Lawton Gallagher Group formerly was located in the Viridian Building. The company is led by Dee and Gregg Smith.
More information about Lawton Gallagher is available at www.lggroup.us or by calling (231) 883-9913.
