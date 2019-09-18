Black Star Farms wins LUX awards
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms received a pair of distinctions from LUX Life Magazine. It was awarded Best Wine & Culinary Destination — Midwest USA, and LUX Customer Satisfaction Excellence Award — Midwest USA.
Black Star Farms hosts guests from around the world, Managing Owner Sherri Campbell Fenton said in a release. She said the efforts of Chef Jack Wenz, tasting room staff, and event and hospitality department workers contribute to the experience guests receive at the destination.
The LUX Life Food & Drink Awards honor outstanding enterprises, initiatives and businesses from across the world, according to the release, and each nominee is assessed based on achievements and merits by an internal panel of judges. Assessments center on the evaluation of skill and quality of services available, as well as each nominee’s wider market reputation.
Black Star Farms operates tasting rooms on both Old Mission and Leelanau peninsulas.
Going PRO grant cycle begins
LANSING — The seventh grant cycle for the Michigan’s Going PRO Talent Fund has started. The grant are for the 2020 Fiscal Year.
The grant application process started Sept. 12 and closes Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. EST. There is a new online application system.
The State of Michigan has dedicated more than $99 million through the Going PRO Talent Fund and its predecessor, the Skilled Trades Training Fund, since 2014. The fund is administered locally by the 16 Michigan Works agencies.
A list of Michigan Works contacts and more information on the Going PRO Talent Fund, including the online application, is available at https://bit.ly/2kH3Jqw.
Master Plan to earn award
KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Metropolitan County Planning Commission will be awarded the Daniel Burham Award for the recently completed County Master Plan. The Planning Commission will be presented the award by the Michigan Association of Planning at its annual conference on Sept. 25.
The planning, design and engineering firm of Beckett & Raeder, Inc. assisted the Planning Commission with the draft. Beckett & Raeder is headquartered in Ann Arbor and has offices in Traverse City and Petoskey.
According to a release from Beckett & Raeder, this is the 18th Michigan Association of Planning award for the company and its sixth Daniel Burnham Award for a Comprehensive Plan.
Jordan, NBA owners, enter tequila business
BOSTON — When Michael Jordan decided to get into the tequila business, he could have slapped his name on the label, maybe autographed a few bottles and sold out the whole run in hours.
No matter what it tasted like.
Instead, the basketball hall of famer and owner of the Charlotte Hornets teamed up with owners from the Celtics, Lakers and Bucks to create an ultra-premium blend of the agave liquor that has already won prizes at tasting competitions from New York to Los Angeles.
“It’s not about the ownership group. It’s not a celebrity-endorsed brand,” said Emilia Fazzalari, the CEO of Cincoro Tequila and the wife of Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck. “It was never about that. For us, it has always been about the liquid first.”
The idea came about three years ago, when Jordan bonded over a love of tequila while having dinner with Grousbeck, Fazzalari, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens.
