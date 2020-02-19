Companies traveling to Mexico
LANSING — Boride Engineered Abrasives of Traverse City is one of seven state businesses taking part in the Michigan Economic Development Corporation-led mission in Mexico.
The businesses will attend Aerospace Meetings Querétaro, which began Feb. 18 and concludes on Feb. 20. The trip is designed to increase aerospace export opportunities.
Other participating companies include Atom Technology, Clarkston; Avon Aerospace, Shelby Township; Fluxtrol, Auburn Hills; Jemms-Cascade Inc., Troy; Proper Tooling, Warren and RJ Logistics, Southfield.
Digital marketing workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter continues its free digital marketing series Feb. 20 in the McGuire Community Room at the main branch of the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue.
“Content Creation for Digital Marketing” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Christina Marbury, senior project manager at OneUpWeb, will make a presentation on content creating with search engine optimization. Other topics include how effective digital content can help users find and connect with your business online, how to optimize content to answer user questions, organic search results sharable on social media.
For more information and to register, go to: https://traversecity.score.org/event/content-creation-digital-marketing.
Business After Hours scheduled
BENZONIA — The Benzie County Chamber of Commerce February Business After Hours event is scheduled for Feb. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Grow Benzie, located at 5885 Frankfort Highway (M-115) in Benzonia.
The After Hours event is a “Mardi Gras Benzie Style” theme. There will be music, festive hors d’oeuvres, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a $100 member raffle. (A designated member representative must be present to win).
Admission is a $5 donation. The February Business After Hours is sponsored by Webber Insurance Agency, Grow Benzie Inc., Dinghy’s Restaurant & Bar, Accident Fund Insurance Company of America and Lake Ann Brewing Company.
Scale Up North nominations due
TRAVERSE CITY — Nominations for Traverse Connect’s first Scale Up North Awards are due Friday, Feb. 21, by 5 p.m.
According to a release, businesses in technology, creative and traded industries are encouraged to apply.
Scale Up North will recognize for-profit companies in Traverse Connect’s five-county service area in two stages of growth: the Emerging Business Award and the Hagerty Scaling Business Award.
The free Scale Up North Showcase is Feb. 27 at The Hagerty Center at Northwestern Michigan College. The Scale Up North Finals is a ticketed event March 18 at the City Opera House.
TC Golf Expo set for Feb. 21-22TRAVERSE CITY — The TC Golf Expo will be held at the Park Place Hotel & Convention Center Feb. 21-22.
The event runs from 2-7 p.m. on Feb. 21 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 22. Tickets are $5 and proceeds will be split with Charity Row nonprofit organizations at the event: Veterans in Crisis, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan and First Tee Northern Michigan.
The event has a variety of vendors. A longest drive and putting competition are also scheduled.
Munson Medical Center receives 5 Stars
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center received a 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS.gov).
According to a release from Munson Healthcare, the 5-Star Rating places Munson Medical Center “among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation.”
More than 4,500 hospitals nationally were measured by CMS and just 407 received the top 5-Star rating. Only 20 hospitals in the state received 5-Star ratings, including Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
In the February 2019 rankings, Munson Medical Center received a 4-Star rating.
Community award nominations open
BELLAIRE — Nominations are open for the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce Community Awards. Nominations are due March 6.
According to a release, the Community Awards “honor persons who are making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedications.”
Nominations are sought for Business of the Year, Chamber Spirit and Volunteer of the Year. Nominations in new categories can also be made.
Nominations can be submitted online at https://www.bellairechamber.org/community-awards-nominations-now-open/. A printable version also is available online and can be submitted by mail to Bellaire Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 205, Bellaire, Mich. 49615 or faxed to (231) 533-8764.
PA program preview day slatedTRAVERSE CITY — A preview day for Grand Valley State University’s physician assistant studies program is scheduled for March 13 from 1-3 p.m. at the Northwestern Michigan College University Center.
The meeting will be held in Room UC 07.
GVSU in Traverse City will host a campus tour for prospective students to meet faculty. Advisers will be available to answer questions.
Space is limited. Reserve a spot at www.gvsu.edu/traverse/preview.
Ideas for Life vendors soughtTRAVERSE CITY — Bay Area Senior Advocate is looking for vendors and sponsors for its annual Ideas For Life Senior Expo May 20 at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.
The theme for the 2020 event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is “Envisioning Your Future.”
According to a release, BASA is “dedicated to the goals of education, advocacy and collaboration on behalf of the needs of our aging community.” Vendors provide wellness screenings, product samples and educational information to attendees. More than 1,600 people were at last year’s event.
Each year, BASA awards 10 $1,000 grants to organizations in the community that support older adults and allocate $15,000 to assist unmet needs of seniors.
For more information on how to become a vendor or sponsor, please visit basatc.org or call Theresa Kerry at (231) 929-7083.
Gordmans opening in CheboyganCHEBOYGAN — Gordmans, an off-price department store, is opening a store in Cheboygan.
The grand opening is scheduled for March 3 at 9 a.m. The Gordmans in Cheboygan is located at 1121 E. State St., Suite 15.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. For more information, visit gordmans.com and stage.com.
National Storage Centers add U-HaulTRAVERSE CITY — U-Haul Company of Michigan announced that National Storage Centers is now a U-Haul dealer in Traverse City.
National Storage Centers is located at 5215 Curtis Road. National Storage will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
According to a release, normal business hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. U-Haul products can be reserved at this location by calling (231) 668-9014 or at uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Traverse-City-MI-49685/027472/ today.
MPN Builders awarded projectCHARLEVOIX — MPN Builders in East Jordan was awarded the project to construct a new clubhouse at the Charlevoix Yacht Club.
According to a release, construction has begun on the Irish Boat Shop Marina property at 220 Ferry Ave. Project completion is expected in May 2021.
