EAST JORDAN — Registration opened Dec. 20 for a new after-hours Welding Skills Lab at East Jordan High School.
The class is offered to those interested in developing welding skills to enhance a current career, start a new career or pursue a hobby, according to a release. Classes begin Jan. 20 and will be held every Monday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. for 15 weeks. The instructor is East Jordan High School welding teacher David Muladore, who has 40 years of welding experience in the industry and the classroom.
Participants will earn AWS Level 1, 2 or 3 certifications after successfully completing the class. Cost is $1,200 and includes all supplies and instruction. Scholarships are available through Northwest Michigan Works!
Registration deadline is Jan. 7. Space is limited. For more information, contact Corey Busch at (231) 492-8207 or by email at corey.busch@networksnorthwest.org. More details about the Welding Skills Lab are available on the Char-Em ISD website. The Welding Skills Lab is offered through a partnership between Char-Em ISD, East Jordan Public Schools, Northwestern Michigan College and Northwest Michigan Works!.
UIA urges early certification
LANSING — Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) will be closed Dec. 23-24, and Dec. 30-31, so unemployed workers who need to certify for benefits are encouraged to do so early in the week.
Unemployed workers can still certify for benefits online using the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM). But certification by phone will not be available when state offices are closed. There may also be a “one- or two-day delay before benefits are deposited into the bank accounts or loaded onto the debit cards of unemployed workers,” according to a release.
Claimants scheduled to certify by phone this week should do so by Dec. 22. Claimants scheduled to certify the week of Dec. 27 should certify by Dec. 29.
Mingle & Jingle benefits nonprofits
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce raised $3,050 for 10 local nonprofits as part of its first Jubilee of Trees for 501-C3’s held at the Boathouse on Lake Charlevoix.
Christmas trees were decorated by 26 individuals, businesses and organizations.
The money raised was given to area 501-c(3) organizations including Little Traverse Conservancy, Charlevoix County Humane Society, Training Wheels Childcare Center, Raven Hill Discovery Center, Charlevoix County Community Foundation, St. Joseph Catholic Church, South Arm ORV Club, Kiersten’s Ride, Camp Quality, and Helping Hearts.
Five additional groups received a donation from a local benefactor include, Jordan River Arts Council, Jordan Valley Community Band, Leadership Charlevoix County, Friends of the Jordan River Watershed and Paddle Antrim.
LEO grants more than $2M
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity awarded more than $2 million in grants to nine programs to assist employers with talent needs. These programs “connect adult education participants in the state directly with employers by linking adult education, career and technical skills and workforce development,” according to a release.
Programs work with Michigan Works! to identify participants. Students will receive technical training in areas including construction trades, healthcare, information technology, machining, robotics and welding.
Among those receiving a grant for up to $350,000 was Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center for Career-Technical Education (CTE) courses and/or Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training in manufacturing, heavy equipment and commercial truck driving.
West Shore Bank fundraiser ends
LUDINGTON — West Shore Bank will distribute 640 Christmas meals as part of its annual Spirit of Giving meal fundraiser. Meals will be distributed to food pantries in Benzie, Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties.
West Shore Bank collected funds from employees, community members and businesses during November. West Shore Bank matched these donations up to $2,500.
Partnering with West Shore Bank on the program were Shop-N-Save in Ludington, Hansen Foods in Hart, Family Fare in Manistee and Shop-N-Save in Benzonia.
Meijer sources meals locally
GRAND RAPIDS — For the second year in a row, Meijer stores and distribution centers served meals sourced from local restaurants for its frontline team members during the holidays.
Meijer estimated it catered more than 1,000 holiday meal events at its nearly 300 locations, serving more than 250,000 individual meals to team members.
Harbor Cup raises record funds
HARBOR SPRINGS — The 25th annual Harbor Cup raised a record $147,000 at its Oct. 4-5 golf event to benefit local charities, including the Manna Food Project and First Tee Northern Michigan.
The annual event pits PGA professionals from Boyne Golf properties against those from Petoskey area golf courses in a 54-hole, Ryder Cup style format.
Team Boyne pros set their own yearly record, raising $110,000.
The donations are the result of the year-long fundraising effort through a partnership with the Harbor Cup Charitable Fund, a component of the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation.
Match on Main grants awarded
LANSING — State Rep. John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs) announced that four small businesses in northern Michigan and the eastern Upper Peninsula received Match on Main grants.
Grants of $25,000 will be awarded to each business: Co-Ed Flowers and Gifts in Sault Ste. Marie; Tom and Dick’s Party Store in Petoskey; Hair Design Salon & Spa/Shine Boutique & Tanning in Cheboygan; and the planned Cheboygan Coffee Roasters in Cheboygan.
Damoose represents the 107th House District, which includes the Chippewa, Mackinac, Emmet, and part of Cheboygan counties.
USDA invests $95M in Michigan
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $5.2 billion in rural infrastructure in 46 states and Puerto Rico.
The USDA investment in Michigan included $29,559,000 in loans and $6,434,000 in grants for seven water and sewer projects and two electric projects totaling $59,542,000 in loans.
Michigan investments included The Torch Lake Area Sewage Authority in Houghton County; Carp Lake Township in Ontonagon County; Sagola Township in Dickinson County; The City of Buchanan in Berrien County; The Village of Mendon in St. Joseph County; The City of Stanton in Montcalm County; The City of Negaunee in Marquette County; The Thumb Electric Cooperative in Huron, Sanilac and Tuscola counties; and The Ontonagon County R.E.A.
USDA announces funding initiative
EAST LANSING — Michigan farmers and private forest owners can submit applications for funding to address water and wildlife resources. Applications are due by Jan. 14.
Funding is available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through its Conservation Incentives Contracts, currently available to farmers “in the Western Lake Erie Basin and Saginaw Bay watersheds for addressing water quality, in the St. Joseph Watershed for practices that conserve water quantity, and in the Upper Peninsula for practices that improve wildlife habitat,” according to a release.
Applications may be submitted at USDA Service Centers or online at the Farmers.gov portal.
Consumers to build biodigester plant
ALTO — Consumers Energy announced it will partner with Swisslane Farms in Kent County to construct a biodigester facility to convert agricultural waste into renewable natural gas (RNG).
RNG is a “renewable fuel, interchangeable with conventional natural gas,” according to a release. RNG is a technology available to reduce methane emissions.
Swisslane Farms will provide manure from its dairy cows to the production facility. The “methane capture process is equivalent to removing about 4,000 gasoline vehicles from the road each year,” according to the release.
If approved, the $17 million project could start production in late 2023 and ultimately produce enough RNG annually to heat nearly 1,000 homes on a winter day.
MSHDA board OKs amendment
LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board approved an amendment to the 2022-2023 Qualified Allocation Plan.
The QAP “sets policies and procedures for the administration of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and supports the construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing in Michigan,” according to a release. The amendment will allow MSHDA to allocate additional credit to developments experiencing construction cost increases and supply chain issues.
MSHDA also authorized a Housing Development Fund grant to the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan.
Rural telehealth usage surges
LANSING — Connected Nation released a follow-up to its 2020 study on telehealth titled, “Bringing Health Care Home: Telehealth Trends in Rural Michigan.”
As of July, telehealth usage “had grown by an estimated 3,003% over pre-pandemic rates among Medicare users alone,” according to a release. Connected Nation Michigan revisited five rural Michigan counties from its initial study: Dickinson, Gladwin, Osceola, Roscommon and Sanilac.
The study also found “households that went online to interact with health care providers rose significantly, from 34% in 2019 to 54% of households in 2021,” according to the release.
