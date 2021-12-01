Homestead raises wages by 16%
GLEN ARBOR — The Homestead raised wages for current team members by 16 percent and bumped its average entry-level compensation to $17.46.
“We are committed to our team members and want them to live securely and comfortably in spite of inflation,” Homestead Senior Vice President Adriene Kokowicz said in a release.
The resort also offers employees free skiing, affordable employee housing and discounts on gear and food.
Apply online at thehomesteadresort.com, by calling (231) 334-5000, in person at the resort’s welcome center, or at a Dec. 7 job fair, 1-6 p.m. at The Homestead.
Maxon Foundation grants $884,000
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare Foundations recently was awarded an $884,000 grant from the Maxon Foundation.
The grant will be paid out over five years and will support the recruitment and training of physician students through the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine’s Rural Community Health Program (R-CHP) in Traverse City.
Since its inception in 2009, the R-CHP has emerged as a national model for recruiting, training and placing highly qualified physicians in rural areas, according to a release. Nearly a third of the program’s 110 participants have returned to practice medicine in Munson Healthcare’s service area. That recruitment rate places Munson Healthcare among the four leading rural physician-in-training programs in the nation, the release stated. This grant will increase the number of participating students from 12 to 16 per year.
The Maxon Foundation so far has committed more than $5 million in charitable support to various Munson Healthcare programs and services.
La Senorita in Gaylord closes
GAYLORD — The La Senorita restaurant in Gaylord closed on Nov. 30, according to a post on Facebook. The Mexican restaurant was located at 737 West Main Street in Gaylord.
The Traverse City location at 2455 N. U.S. 31 South will remain open, according to the La Senorita Facebook page.
The La Senorita Facebook page has a letter from owner Tim Granahan announcing the closure “after 35 years of serving the Gaylord community.”
“The relationship of a restaurant with a community like ours is very special,” the statement from Granahan said. “But it’s time to move on.”
The letter posted on Facebook said Granahan is trying to find positions for the restaurant’s 31 employees at other businesses.
“I’d like to thank our employees past and present for their great work, and most of all, to our loyal fans over these many years,” the letter from Granahan concludes. “Thank you. You have been wonderful.”
Foundation relocates office
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation is relocating its offices from downtown to the newly-renovated West Shore Community College Manistee Downtown Education Center.
The Foundation joins the the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, Networks Northwest, Manistee County Veterans Affairs Office and the WSCC in the building collaborative, according to a release.
The Community Foundation offices are in the lower level of the WSCC building. The new address is 400 River Street, Suite 50. More information is available online at www.manisteefoundation.org or by contacting Foundation staff at (231) 723-7269 or info@manisteefoundation.org.
“We are thrilled to begin this new chapter in the Community Foundation’s history in space that is truly by and for the community,” Manistee Community Foundation President and CEO Laura Heintzelman said in the release. “We extend our deep appreciation to West Shore Community College for their vision and leadership toward revitalizing downtown Manistee, increasing local access to education, and for inviting the Community Foundation to join the building collaborative.”
Changes to Chamber event
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce announced changes to its Breakfast for Champions “At Dark” event on Dec. 7.
The chamber will drop the cocktail and appetizer portion of the Breakfast for Champions “At Dark” and requests that all attendees wear masks for the in-person awards from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts. The changes were made “due to the high number of COVID cases and hospitalizations in Michigan and the increasing positivity rate in Emmet County,” according to a release.
Attendees who pre-registered for the cocktail and appetizers hour, “will receive an envelope containing special offers from area restaurants that would have supplied the appetizers, well in excess of a $15 value,” according to the release.
Doors will open for the awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. to allow people time to find their seats. Tickets are still available for the awards ceremony and a streaming option is also available. More information is available at www.petoskeychamber.com.
Internet loans, grants available
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for up to $1.15 billion in loans and grants through the ReConnect Program to get access to high-speed internet in rural communities.
State, local or territory governments, Native American tribes, corporations, limited liability companies and cooperative organizations can apply, according to a release from the USDA.
Funding is available “for projects that serve rural areas where at least 90 percent of the households lack broadband service at speeds of 100 megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload,” according to the release. The USDA will give priority funding in areas without 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.
“Applicants must commit to building facilities capable of providing broadband service at speeds of 100 Mbps (download and upload) to every location in a proposed service area at the same time,” according to the release. Applications must be submitted through USDA Rural Development’s online application system at https://www.usda.gov/reconnect.
Religious diversity workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College Comparative Religion instructor Sarah Montgomery-Richards will lead a workshop on religious diversity in the community and workplace, according to a release from Traverse Connect.
The free online workshop is Dec. 9 from noon to 1 p.m. Register at https://tinyurl.com/TCReligiousDiversity.
The workshop “will discuss Hinduism, Buddhism, Judaism, and Islam, as well as important things to consider when interacting with diverse religious perspectives,” according to the release.
‘Our Town’ gift cards return
JACKSON — Consumers Energy’s “Our Town” program returns, providing $750,000 in matching gift cards to more than 63 Michigan communities.
Consumers will provide $5,000 to $40,000 to each community, while supplies last. Shoppers can earn the matching dollars when they buy gift cards directly from local chamber of commerce or downtown organizations.
Participating organizations offering gift cards/certificates as part of the “Our Town” program, according to a release, include the Bellaire Chamber, Boyne City Chamber, Cadillac Chamber and Downtown Development Authority, Cheboygan Chamber, East Jordan Chamber, Elk Rapids Chamber, Gaylord DDA, Indian River Chamber, Mancelona Chamber, Manistee Chamber and the Traverse City DDA.
Second chance hiring event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect will host a webinar with author and strategist Jeff Korzenik Dec. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The title of Korzenik’s webinar is titled, “Untapped Talent: How Second Chance Hiring Works for Your Business and the Community.” The workshop will discuss how the “pool of 19 million Americans with felony convictions offers a tremendous opportunity for employers, but one that must be approached with knowledge and intention,” according to a release.
Tickets are $25 for Traverse Connect investors and $45 for all others. Each attendee will receive a copy of Korzenik’s book, which is the same as the title of the webinar, courtesy of sponsor Consumers Energy.
Register for the webinar at https://tinyurl.com/TCUntappedTalent.
LMCU scholarship essay contest
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union announced that the 2021-2022 Lloyd F. Hutt Scholarship will award 20 individual $2,000 college scholarships.
The essay topic for the annual scholarship is: Tell us about the you of today, and what we can expect to see in the you of tomorrow. Applicants are required to write an original essay of between 750 and 1,500 words.
Essays will be evaluated by an independent panel of judges. All applicants must be high school seniors (including home school students) who plan to enter a trade school, college or university in the next academic year. Applicants must be a resident of Michigan or Florida, a member of Lake Michigan Credit Union or the child of a Lake Michigan Credit Union member.
Applicants must complete an online application by Jan. 31 at LMCU.org/Hutt. Winners will be announced in LMCU’s May 2022 newsletter, on social media and online. The Lloyd F. Hutt Scholarship program has provided more than $460,000 in scholarship dollars to 272 students since 1991.
Tax preparation volunteers needed
LANSING — The Michigan State Treasury Department is looking for state residents to serve in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for the 2022 individual income tax season.
VITA is an Internal Revenue Service-sponsored program providing free tax assistance in preparing returns for people who “generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance,” according to a release.
COVID-19 has decreased the ranks of volunteers by nearly 70% at some community programs while the number of residents who need tax preparation services has increased, according to the release.
To volunteer, visit https://tinyurl.com/21VISTA. More information on volunteers is available at https://www.irs.gov/individuals/irs-tax-volunteers and taxpayer assistance information is available at https://www.irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-qualifying-taxpayers.
Order early from gift guide
TRAVERSE CITY — Shoppers looking for local holiday shopping options online can use Taste the Local Difference’s Michigan Local Gift Guide.
The guide has more than 50 unique items made in Michigan. Those using the gift guide are reminded to order as soon as possible to receive items in time for the holidays.
The Michigan Local Gift Guide is available at https://www.michiganlocalgiftguide.com.
MSUFCU gives back
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union employees marked the 84th anniversary of its founding by paying it forward.
MSUFCU and foundation employees donated $8,400 to charities and local heroes Nov. 14-20 and surprised 760 branch members with gift cards to local establishments.
Organizations received donations included Helping Hands Respite Care; Happy Feet Pet Rescue; Footprints of Michigan; City Mission Rescue of Lansing; The Davies Project; NorthWest Initiative; Michigan Abolitionist Project; Lighthouse Food Pantry; Yatooma Foundation for the Kids; Brickways; Home Stretch; TC Polestar LGBT+ Community Center; Designed Future; and The Diatribe. Two ‘local heroes’ also received $500 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.