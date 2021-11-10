Crystal receives environmental award
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain Resort is one of the three 2021 American Society of Golf Course Architects Environmental Excellence Awards honorees.
Projects from three golf facilities were cited for their work with American Society of Golf Course Architects members in addressing unique environmental challenges. The program was presented by Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply.
The recognized courses are: Anchorage Golf Course, Anchorage, Alaska/Forrest Richardson, ASGCA and Jeff Danner, ASGCA; Crystal Mountain Resort — Betsie Valley Course, Thompsonville, Michigan/A. John Harvey, ASGCA; and Sailfish Sands Golf Course, Stuart, Florida/John Sanford, ASGCA.
A release said of Crystal Mountain Resort:
“Course owners initiated a forestry management program on the 1,400-acre property using a local forestry contractor to open up play corridors and encourage healthy forest development. A course improvement master plan was the first step in a project that included protecting and encouraging healthy tree growth considering species desirability, health and vigor, balancing and recouping costs for vegetation management and renovations with logging monetary values, and managing golf and property impacts and constrains. The team also put forward imaginative visual and strategic treatment of the ground plain by creating sand waste areas and reshaping several tee complexes. Planning and implementation of the renovations capitalized on making the course more enjoyable for all players with new aesthetic, strategic and functional features.”
Career Tech launches floor covering track
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Education (North Ed) Services Career Tech (formerly TBA Career Tech Center), in conjunction with Bay View Flooring & Design Center, has launched a new floor covering installation track as part of its building trades apprentice program.
Bay View Flooring Owner Tim Hyland has served as a guest speaker in local building trades classes, encouraging students to consider floor covering installation as a career, for more than 10 years. With the help of North Ed’s building trades instructor Tom Senabaugh and his staff, students now have the opportunity to participate in formal apprentice training in the field.
“I always tell students what a great career flooring coverings installation is,” said Tim Hyland. “You can work inside all year round and own your own business in less than five years. Crews in our industry are aging and there is a lot of growth potential for young workers.”
As part of the North Ed program, students earn school credits working in the field alongside Bay View Flooring installation crews. Upon completion of the program, graduates officially can become employees of the Bay View Flooring team.
Northwest Education Services (North Ed) Career Tech is a career and technical education school serving more than 20 high schools in the five-county Grand Traverse area.
SpartanNash offers deal
BYRON CENTER — Current service members and veterans of the Armed Forces will receive an 11 percent discount for two days in honor of Veterans Day.
An 11 percent discount on eligible products will be offered Nov. 10-11 at all corporate-owned retail stores, according to a release. Active duty, reserve, National Guard and veterans need to present proper identification at any SpartanNash company-owned store to receive the discount.
Petoskey Business After Hours
PETOSKEY — The November Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event is scheduled for Nov. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Victories Sports and Entertainment inside Odawa Casino.
There will be food, door prizes and a cash bar. Admission is $15 and $10 for Chamber members. Advance registration is not required. Masks are strongly recommended indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Dodson Payment Solutions, Emmet County Recycling, County Wide Adventures and Hospice of Michigan are the sponsors.
For more information, visit Petoskeychamber.com.
Foundation gets $20,000 award
LANSING — The Michigan College Access Network awarded a $20,000 planning grant to the Otsego Community Foundation.
The grant is designed to start the establishment of a Local College Access Network in Otsego County. Specifically the money is to “gather baseline data, map regional assets and identify influential organizations and individuals in the county,” according to a release.
A LCAN is a community-based, college access alliance. The goal is to increase college readiness, participation and completion rates.
Treasury: Be cybersecurity aware
LANSING — Even though the state’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month was in October, the Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding residents to be aware of cybersecurity threats and fight tax-related identity theft.
Among the tips from the Michigan Treasury are:
- Only connect to the Internet over secure, password-protected networks
- Do not click on links or pop-ups, open attachments or respond to emails from unfamiliar individuals
- Do not respond to requests for personal information
- Limit the sharing of information by reviewing privacy settings of social media accounts
- Trust your intuition
- Password-protect all accounts and devices with strong passwords at least 12 characters long and don’t use the same password twice
For more information on the Michigan Cyber Initiative, visit Michigan.gov/cybersecurity.
USDA awards $243M in grants
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture made more than $243 million in grants through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and the Specialty Crop Research Initiative.
The USDA is investing $169.9 million through the SCBGP “to support farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops,” according to a release. SCBGP recipients include the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board. A complete list of the SCBGP grant recipients is available at www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/awards.
USDA awarded nearly $74 million to 21 award recipients through the SCRI. A complete list of SCRI grant recipients is available at go.usa.gov/xM97N.
Eyemart Express donates to VFW
TRAVERSE CITY — Eyemart Express recently donated $10,000 to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Unmet Needs Fund. The program aims to relieve the financial burdens for military families in need. Almost 50 families have been helped since the optical retailer’s partnership with the VFW, the nation’s largest nonprofit veterans’ service organization, began three years ago.
Veterans and military families receive 20 percent discounts on eyewear purchases at Eyemart Express stores nationwide, including the location in Traverse City at 2668 Crossing Circle.
For more information on Eyemart Express’ military programs, visit https://www.eyemartexpress.com/Military.
Kuhn Rogers PLC earns ranking
TRAVERSE CITY — Kuhn Rogers PLC received a Tier 1 ranking for 2022 from U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Law Firms.” The award recognizes professional excellence after a rigorous evaluation process and based on consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.
Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the U.S.
Newsweek awards Copper Ridge
TRAVERSE CITY — Newsweek presented Copper Ridge Surgery Center with the 2022 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers award.
The Newsweek award highlights the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2022 in the nation. This top ambulatory surgery center award is based on the quality of care, performance data, and peer recommendations relative to the in-state competition. Statista Inc., which partnered with Newsweek, analyzed more than 4,600 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in 25 states. The 2022 ranking considered ASC quality data, how the ASCs handled COVID-19, and surveys from ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons, and administrators. Ten ASC’s in Michigan were considered for this award and Copper Ridge Surgery Center earned the sole coveted designation in the state.
“We are honored to receive this award along with the national recognition, peer review, and recommendation,” Copper Ridge CEO Tina Piotrowski said in a release.
Copper Ridge Surgery Center is at 4100 Park Forest Drive. For more information, call 231.392.8900 or visit www.surgerytc.com.
Cadillac to receive grant
CADILLAC — The Consumers Energy Foundation and the city of Cadillac will hold a reception Nov. 10, 3-5 p.m., at The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St., to celebrate the city receiving a major grant from the foundation.
Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation; Marcus Peccia, city manager of Cadillac; and Carla Filkins, mayor of Cadillac will deliver remarks during a check presentation. There will be free food and family-fun activities.
Consumers Energy provides natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.
Unemployment filers must register
LANSING — Unemployed workers filing a new claim for benefits now are required to register for work with Michigan Works! staff and verify their registration with either an in person or virtual appointment.
“Registering with Michigan Works! not only fulfills a requirement to receive unemployment benefits, but it also provides unemployed workers with a great advantage in landing one of the 114,000 available jobs listed by employers on Pure Michigan Talent Connect,” Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale said in a release. “Work registration is also helpful for employers in recruiting job candidates at a time when hiring has been difficult.”
To register for work, claimants must complete the following two steps: First, visit MiTalent.org to create a job seeker profile on Pure Michigan Talent Connect. Second, meet with staff from a local Michigan Works! Service Center either virtually or in person at least one business day before the first certification (claimants must certify bi-weekly that they are eligible for benefits).
Failure to meet with Michigan Works! Service Center staff to verify their registration could delay the payment of unemployment benefits.
Visit the UIA website at Michigan.gov/UIA for more information about Work Registration. For a list of local Michigan Works! Service Centers, visit MichiganWorks.org or call (800) 285-WORKS.
Petoskey Chamber hosts workshop
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Thriving Petoskey business workshop on Oct. 27. Partnering with a Grand Rapids-based firm of conscious business consultants called Good for Michigan, the “Good for Michigan, Great for Petoskey” workshop brought 10 local businesses together to walk through an online assessment that measures their social, economic, environmental and cultural impact.
Representatives of Beards Brewery, Boyne Highlands, Fletch’s, Groundwork Center, Grandpa Shorter’s and other entities uploaded data and received individualized feedback on their business processes. Each received a dashboard of personalized measurements and roadmaps to steer future change making, and, in doing so, they became part of the Chamber’s first Thriving Petoskey cohort.
“One of the greatest aspects of this program is that businesses and organizations aren’t comparing themselves to each other,” Thriving Petoskey Committee member Emily Boehm said in a release. “They are comparing themselves to their initial impact. This encourages constant growth that’s actually attainable, while being mindful of how our everyday actions affect our community. It also means that anyone can do it, and everyone should.”
The chamber aims to have half its members join the Thriving Petoskey program by 2030.
More information is available at 231-347-4150 or chamber@petoskeychamber.com.
Menards is toy drop-off site
TRAVERSE CITY — Menards home improvement stores will serve as a Toy Drive drop site. A drop box has been placed near the exit door to collect new and unwrapped presents from now through the end of November.
Menards will host an Enchanted Forest filled with decorated trees, colorful lights, displays and Christmas décor.
Hagerty partners with racing school
TRAVERSE CITY — Radford Racing School of Chandler, Arizona, has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Hagerty. Among the many collaborations included in the sponsorship, Radford Racing School will offer exclusive performance driving and motorsport experiences and as private track time for Hagerty Drivers Club members.
“The Radford Racing School team’s commitment to producing world-class driver training and motorsports experiences is perfectly aligned with the desires of our Hagerty Drivers Club members and our mission of safe driving,” Hagerty Vice President of Marketing Justin Moreno said in a release. “Through this partnership we elevate what it means to be a Hagerty member by providing new exclusive benefits and opportunities to get behind the wheel. We are really looking forward to building on this collaboration and creating a variety of unique experiences for the entire Hagerty enthusiast community.”
With more than 1.8M members, the Hagerty Drivers Club is a membership for car lovers, offering experiences, entertainment, branded content, social communities and exclusive benefits.
As part of the sponsorship, Hagerty Drivers Club members will have access to the V.I.P. drivers lounge at the newly renovated and expanded Radford Racing School facility and receive special discounts on select driving and racing programs and private instruction. The school will also collaborate with Hagerty on designing one-of-a-kind Radford Rides experiences for Hagerty Drivers Club members.
Hagerty in January will cohost an Annual Celebration of Motorsports event at Radford Racing School during Arizona Collector Car Auction Week.
As a sponsor, the Hagerty brand will be integrated throughout Radford Racing School’s track and campus, including on its fleet of Ligier JS F4s and more than 85 race-ready Dodge SRT vehicles. Radford Racing School is the official high-performance driving school of Dodge SRT.
Invasive species grant applications open
TRAVERSE CITY — Up to $25,600 in grant funding is available for organizations dedicated to aquatic invasive species education.
Funding requests can range from $1,000 to $3,000 and do not require local match or cost sharing. Clean Boats, Clean Waters grants can be used for a variety of activities including signage, invasive species removal supplies such as plant removal tools, sponges and towels, and staff time to perform watercraft inspections and demonstrations of boat cleaning techniques.
Eligible applicants include lake associations, watershed groups, local or tribal units of government, and non-profits. Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas are encouraged to support local groups in their area that are applying for CBCW grant funds or pursue Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program funds to perform boater outreach activities.
Interested groups can apply for a grant now on the Clean Boats, Clean Waters website, https://www.canr.msu.edu/clean_boats_clean_waters/. The deadline to apply is Dec. 17. This is a competitive funding opportunity and complete applications will be ranked based on eligibility, project significance, and overall strategy. Accepted grantees will be notified in February of their award.
