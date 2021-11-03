Benzie Area Chamber honored
BENZONIA — The Michigan Association of Chamber Professionals recognized the Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce with the 2021 Award of Distinction at the MACP Leadership Conference & Annual Meeting held Oct. 22.
“Michigan chambers of commerce played an extraordinary role in keeping businesses informed about changes in government regulations, safety protocol, and funding relief sources,” Joe Bauman, chair of the organization and President & CEO of the Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce, said in a release.
The Michigan Association of Chamber Professionals traditionally awards the Outstanding Chamber of Commerce award to individual chambers of commerce based on a comprehensive application judged by chamber of commerce professionals from other state associations. This year, the association board of directors elected to award all the chambers in the state an award of distinction for their roles in supporting the business community and for making tough choices to survive the pandemic.
The Michigan Association of Chamber Professionals is the industry association for more than 300 chambers in Michigan.
Eye practices merge
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Eye has merged with Cedar Run Eye Center and consolidated operations at the previous location of Cedar Run Eye Center, 3830 W. Front St. in Traverse City
The name of this newly combined practice will be Traverse City Eye. It can be reached at the old phone number, 231-935-8101 or at a new phone number, 231-244-4456.
Existing appointments for currently scheduled patients will be honored whenever possible. The practice will make every effort to minimize rescheduling, but the office will contact patients if changes are needed.
Haircuts help educate Veterans
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Sport Clips store will offer free haircuts on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to service members and veterans. Also on Veterans Day, Sport Clips will donate an additional two dollars for every haircut done that day to the Help A Hero Scholarship program.
Veterans are returning from active military duty to prepare for civilian careers that require them to go back to school for additional college, graduate, and technical programs … often beyond what is covered financially by the GI Bill. To make educational expenses less of a burden on service members, anyone can “Help A Hero” by getting a haircut at the Traverse City Sport Clips Haircuts, located at 2508 Crossing Circle, across from Home Depot and next to LA Nails, just off of Airport Road, now through Nov. 13.
More than 2,000 military and student veterans have benefitted from the Help A Hero Scholarship program through the $9 million donated since 2013 by Sport Clips Haircuts and its clients and product partners. The scholarships provide up to $5,000 of assistance per semester per family to help cover the cost of tuition and fees for service members and veterans in the rank of E-5 and below.
Last year, Sport Clips stores nationally donated $1 million to the VFW who administers the scholarship program.
Sara Lee temporary shutdown planned
TRAVERSE CITY — The Sara Lee Frozen Bakery plant in Traverse City temporarily will shut down before the holidays, according to an email response from the company’s public relations firm.
“Historically, we scale back our operations at our Traverse City bakery each calendar year based on our inventory levels and customer demand,” the message stated. “In some years, this resulted in fewer operations shifts and in other years a temporary shutdown of a few weeks.
“This year, we recently communicated to our employees that we plan to have a temporary shutdown of several weeks, then resume full production after the holidays. We remain fully committed to our longstanding role as a key employer in the Traverse City community.”
The Traverse City manufacturing facility employs about 500 people.
Apprenticeship info session slated
MANCELONA — Northwest Michigan Works! and the Mancelona Community Resource Development Team will host an apprenticeship information session for regional businesses Nov. 12 from noon to 1:30 pm at the Mancelona Township Hall, located at 9610 South M-88 Highway.
Scheduled topics include an overview of U.S. Department of Labor registered apprenticeships, how to develop a program and using apprenticeships to fill workforce gaps. The program includes a panel of local companies that have registered apprenticeship programs like MR Products, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center and Wolf Line Construction.
The event is free to attend, but seating is limited. RSVP to Marie.Whitney@NetworksNorthwest.org.
Attorneys donate to Munson workers
TRAVERSE CITY — Smith & Johnson Attorneys, P.C. of Traverse City partnered with Injury Board on a “Day of Caring” recently and donated gift cards from area restaurants to Munson Medical Center employees.
Smith & Johnson, which has practiced in Traverse City for nearly 50 years, thought the gift cards would be a way to support restaurants hit hard by the pandemic and lift the spirits of hospital workers, according to a release.
Cherryland part of new solar project
GRAWN — Wolverine Power Cooperative and Idaho-based Clēnera are planning to build a 150-megawatt Gemstone Solar Project in Cass County.
Wolverine is the power supplier for Cherryland Electric Cooperative. The project is “a 20-year power purchase agreement and will be the first large-scale solar project for Michigan co-op power generation that is not a community solar project,” according to a release from Cherryland Electric. The Gemstone Solar Project is expected to be “more than 100 times the size of the 1.2-megawatt SpartanSolar community array in Cadillac,” according to the release.
The Gemstone Solar Project could supply 10 percent of carbon-free energy to Cherryland members, according to the release. Cherryland says it leads the state with a 62% carbon-free energy portfolio.
Construction of Gemstone is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, take nine months to complete and support 350 construction jobs.
New venue for annual gift fair
BELLAIRE — Bellaire’s 38th annual Holiday Gift Fair will be held at Shanty Creek Resorts in 2021.
The Nov. 6 event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features more than 60 artists and crafters. The event is normally held at Bellaire High School.
Raffles will be held throughout the day and the event will be the first opportunity to purchase soup tickets for Light up the Night on Dec. 4. For more information, call the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce at (231) 533-6023.
Employer launches multiple apprenticeships
BOYNE CITY — Bulmann Dock & Lift in Boyne City in association with Northwest Michigan Works! is launching five different U.S. Department of Labor-registered apprenticeship opportunities.
Located at 175 Magnet Drive in Boyne City, Bulmann’s venture is “the most diverse apprenticeships ever offered by a single employer” in the region, according to a release from Northwest Michigan Works! Apprenticeships are available for office manager, sales technician, material coordinator, manufacturing technician and dock builder/installer.
Bulmann will formally launch at a Nov. 16 event, part of National Apprenticeship Week. Refreshments will be served at the free event, but space is limited. Email their RSVPs to Bryan.Watkins@networksnorthwest.org.
Tax preparer volunteers sought
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is recruiting volunteers to serve as tax preparers for the upcoming tax season.
The NMCAA provides tax preparer training. For more information, send an email to taxes@nmcaa.net or visit www.nmcaa.net/TaxVolunteers.asp.
Foundation receives $20,000 award
LANSING — The Michigan College Access Network awarded a $20,000 planning grant to the Otsego Community Foundation.
The grant is designed to start the establishment of a Local College Access Network in Otsego County. Specifically the money is to “gather baseline data, map regional assets and identify influential organizations and individuals in the county,” according to a release.
A LCAN is a community-based, college access alliance. The goal is to increase college readiness, participation and completion rates.
More information about MCAN and the Local College Access Network is available at micollegeaccess.org/initiatives/lcan.
Treasury: Be cybersecurity aware
LANSING — Even though the state’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month was in October, the Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding residents to be aware of cybersecurity threats and fight tax-related identity theft.
Among the tips from the Michigan Treasury are:
- Only connect to the Internet over secure, password-protected networks
- Do not click on links or pop-ups, open attachments or respond to emails from unfamiliar individuals
- Do not respond to requests for personal information
- Limit the sharing of information by reviewing privacy settings of social media accounts
- Trust your intuition
- Password-protect all accounts and devices with strong passwords at least 12 characters long and don’t use the same password twice
For more information on the Michigan Cyber Initiative, visit Michigan.gov/cybersecurity.
USDA awards $243M in grants
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture made more than $243 million in grants through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and the Specialty Crop Research Initiative.
The USDA is investing $169.9 million through the SCBGP “to support farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops,” according to a release. SCBGP recipients include the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board. A complete list of the SCBGP grant recipients is available at www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/awards.
USDA awarded nearly $74 million to 21 award recipients through the SCRI. A complete list of SCRI grant recipients is available at go.usa.gov/xM97N.
GVSU to dedicate health building
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Valley State University will dedicate its new health building in downtown Grand Rapids Nov. 3.
The dedication of the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health located at 333 Michigan St. will be held at 6 p.m. Remarks will be held in Room 102/104 and self-guided tours are scheduled from 7-9 p.m.
Parking is available on site in the GVSU ramp off Michigan Street or Lafayette Street. Speakers at the ceremony include Grand Valley President Philomena V. Mantella; Daniel and Pamella DeVos; Rep. David LaGrand (D-Grand Rapids) and GVSU students.
The five-story. 166,000-square-foot DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health opened in May.
MSUFCU mortgage reach expands
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union now offers mortgages in 12 states, according to a release.
In addition to Michigan, MSUFCU mortgage lending is also available in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington. More information about MSUFCU mortgage lending is available at www.msufcu.org/homeloans.
DTE Energy reports third quarter results
DETROIT — DTE Energy reported its third quarter 2021 results.
DTE declared third quarter earnings of $25 million (13 cents per diluted share) compared to $476 million ($2.46) in 2020. Operating earnings for the third quarter 2021 were $334 million ($1.72 per diluted share) compared with operating earnings of $415 million ($2.14) for 2020.
The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a per share dividend of 0.885 cents on its common stock, a 7 percent increase from the previous quarterly dividend of 0.825. The dividend is payable Jan. 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 20.
