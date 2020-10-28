Reynolds-Jonkhoff earns award
BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin — Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services received the Pursuit of Excellence award for a 22nd consecutive time from the National Funeral Directors Association.
A total of 141 funeral homes received the honor in 2020 during the NFDA virtual convention. The NFDA has 11,000 members.
According to a release, the Pursuit of Excellence is “presented annually to firms who provide outstanding service to families and communities and adhere to the highest professional and ethical standards.”
Reynolds-Jonkhoff was inducted in the NFDA Hall of Excellence in 2008.
TCAPS to host hiring event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools host a hiring event on Nov. 3 at the district’s transportation department at 1180 Cass Road. The event runs from 7-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.
The hiring event is for all open school positions, including bus drivers. Some positions require no experience and some include on-the-job training. For a list of open positions, visit www.tcaps.net/jobs.
Job seekers can fill out a paper or electronic application at the event. Interviews will take place onsite at the event.
TCNewTech offering employer booths
TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech is offering employer booths for its annual Homecoming Career Fair.
The virtual event is Nov. 18 from 3-7 p.m. Enhanced booths are available for a fee and include an opportunity to video chat with candidates. A limited number of free booths are also available for employers with minimum capabilities and no video chat.
Employers interested in showcasing their company and job opportunities can contact Jennifer Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
Sport Clips campaign underway
TRAVERSE CITY — The Sport Clips store in Traverse City at 2508 Crossing Circle is participating in the Help A Hero campaign.
From now through Dec. 5, anyone getting a hair cut at Sport Clips can donate to the VFW’s Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship program. According to a release, the “scholarships provide up to $5,000 of assistance per semester per family to help cover the cost of tuition and fees for service members and veterans in the rank of E-5 and below.”
The program has awarded more 1,750 scholarships totaling $8 million to date.
The release added a donation of $5 or more will be given tickets to enter several drawings. One of the prizes includes a free MVP haircut for a year.
According to a release, the Traverse City Sport Clips “offers a 20% discount to all active duty military and veterans” every day.
Additionally, the Sport Clips in Traverse City will offer free haircuts on Veterans Day Nov. 11 to service members and veterans. Sport Clips will donate $1 for every haircare service on Veterans Day to the scholarship program. The Nov. 11 event raised more than $100,000 last year.
Dunham’s hiring seasonal staff
TROY — Dunham’s Sports announced it is hiring part-time seasonal help for the holidays.
According to a release from the national sporting goods chain, Dunham’s is hiring “at all of their locations.” Part-time associates have flexible hours and a merchandise discount.
Interested candidates can apply online at www.qhire.net/dunhamsholiday. A listing of the 230-plus stores is available at www.dunhamssports.com.
Public House to seasonally close
GLEN ARBOR — Cherry Public House in Glen Arbor will close for approximately six weeks beginning on Nov. 2.
According to a release from the company, the seasonal closure will allow restaurant/brewery staff to support the holiday packing needs of Cherry Republic. The Cherry Republic retail store in Glen Arbor will remain open.
The Cherry Public House staff will work at Cherry Republic’s distribution center on M-72 in Traverse City in November and into December to prepare for what the company hopes is a busy holiday season, according to a release.
HUD awards counseling grants
LANSING — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded nearly $867,000 in supplemental housing counseling grants in Michigan.
The award was part of more than $12.5 million in grants nationally “to support quality housing counseling services, including the foreclosure avoidance and rental counseling services used by many families as they work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a release.
According to the release, the grants went to “219 HUD-approved local housing counseling agencies, national and regional organizations and state housing finance agencies ...”
The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, Inc. in Traverse City received a grant for $9,642.
To locate a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, visit www.HUD.gov or call (800) 569-4287.
Apple Pie Chai Kombucha returns
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Company announced the return of its seasonal Apple Pie Chai Kombucha.
According to a release, the kombucha with “luscious apple flavors balanced by spicy cinnamon and slight cardamom sweetness” is available in stores through December. For recipes and more information, visit our newly reopened taproom and
The Apple Pie Chai Kombucha is also in the company’s newly reopened taproom at 3842 Jupiter Cresent Drive.
‘Big Day of Serving’ raises $1,300
MANISTEE — The third annual Big Day of Serving for Manistee County had a different format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of performing service projects in the community, a contactless food drive was held. Thanks to local business donations, more than 6,500 pounds of food was distributed to 250 households in the county.
After purchasing the food, a donation of $1,300 from the remaining money was donated to Manistee’s United Way. According to a release, the funds would be “allocated directly towards supporting Staircase Youth Services.”
Bank dividend, 3Q released
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation, the holding company for Independent Bank, announced its quarterly cash dividend.
The IBC board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 20 cents per share. The dividend is payable Nov. 16 to shareholders of record on Nov. 5.
On Tuesday, Independent Bank reported third quarter 2020 net income of $19.6 million or 89 cents per diluted share. The bank reported a net income of $12.4 million or 55 cents per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. The first nine months of 2020, the bank reported a net income of $39.2 million ($1.76 per diluted share) compared $32.6 million net income ($1.40 per diluted share) for the first three quarters of 2019.
Clean Marina certifications named
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — The Michigan Clean Marina Program designated three sites as Certified Clean Marinas and recertified four others, according to a release.
Klave’s Marina in Pinckney, Ryde Marine, Inc. in Alanson and South Shore Marine, LLC in Whitehall have been certified for three-year terms through 2023. Recertified Michigan Clean Marinas for a five-year term through 2025 were G. Marsten Dame Marina/ Northport Harbor in Northport, City of Harbor Springs Municipal Marina, Mackinaw City Municipal Marina and Yacht Basin Marina in Holland.
Eighty-five Michigan marinas have obtained Certified Clean Marina status, the release said.
“The Clean Marina Program was initiated to preserve and protect, through voluntary efforts, Michigan’s greatest resource, the Great Lakes and its connecting waterways,” according to the release. Certification includes a pledge to participate in the program, a workshop or online class “to review the best management practices” and a self-evaluation checklist. Visits from a CMP certification specialist is also part of the process.
More information about the program is available at www.michigancleanmarina.org or www.mbia.org.
MBA advocates for pass swap
MACKINAW CITY — The Mackinac Bridge Authority is urging MacPass account holders to switch from toll cards to windshield-mounted stickers before the end of the year.
Introduced in September 2019, the stickers are automatically scanned when drivers pull up to Mackinac Bridge toll booth. The cards will no longer work after Dec. 31, according to a release.
MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack in the release that customers seem t enjoy “the convenience of not needing to stop and roll down their window to scan their MacPass card.” Nowack added feedback also shows that customers have “appreciated the quick MacPass transaction time and touch-free toll paying” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stickers cost $1 each and “can be linked to a single account for multiple vehicles.” Existing customers do not need to open a new account to add a sticker tag to the account.
Sticker tags are available in the MBA administration building at the north end of the bridge. License plate number, make, model, color, and year of each vehicle is needed, though new vehicles can be added later. New MacPass sticker tags can also be purchased online at https://MacPass.MackinacBridge.org.
New passenger MacPass accounts require an initial deposit of $80 and commercial accounts a $200 deposit. A $7 one-time set-up fee is required for both.
MacPass passenger accounts can still qualify for the commuter discount toll if they make a return trip within 36 hours.
Grant to support skills training
JACKSON — The Consumers Energy Foundation awarded a $250,000 grant to Youth Solutions.
According to a release, the grant will offer skills development and expand the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates’ Postsecondary and Career Pathways Accelerator initiative to some 8,000 students in the Lower Peninsula.
The $250,000 grant is one of two awarded by the Consumers Energy Foundation through its first People Awards. The Foundation awarded $250,000 to Youth Opportunities Unlimited last month to provide training for students and young adults in southwest Michigan.
The People Awards were the third of three $500,000 grant allocations totaling $1.5 million, according to the release.
More information about Youth Solutions is available at www.ouryouthsolutions.org. More information on the charitable arm of Consumers Energy is available at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.
MSUFCU earns credit union awards
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union received five Marketing Association of Credit Unions awards.
MSUFCU earned awards in the following categories:
- Product Development for the Visa Signature credit card
- Business Development for its Good for Business Booklet
- Direct Mail Single for Your Refund Plus Some
- Image Enhancement for its Credit Score Handout
- Newsletter for its Youth Newsletters
In another release, MSUFCU won four 2020 awards from the Michigan Credit Union League.
The credit union won first in the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award for its Savings Builder product. MSUFCU won three second-place awards, the Dora Maxwell Award for its Desk Drawer Fund and two Alphonse Desjardins Awards, one for its podcast Wallet Watch and second for its Financial Reality Fairs.
