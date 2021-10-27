Aunalytics wins Innovator Award
SOUTH BEND, Indiana — Data platform company Aunalytics received a 2021 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx, an analyst firm dedicated to digital transformation.
Aunalytics has an office in Traverse City located at 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 3355. Aunalytics is based in South Bend, Indiana and also has offices in Kalamazoo and Bellafontaine, Ohio.
Aunalytics is a business-to-business “cloud-native data platform built to enable universal data access, powerful analytics and AI-driven answers,” according to a release from the company.
More information on the award and other winning vendors, visit https://tinyurl.com/Intellyx21Innovator.
Natural disaster grants awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Two Tribes and seven northern Michigan counties received nearly $300,000 in Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Networks Northwest’s Community Development team worked on those plans.
The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians received a grant to update county natural disaster plans in Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties. A second award is for the creation of a new plan for the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
Bank part of volunteer day
TRAVERSE CITY — Independent Bank closed Oct. 11 to participate in its sixth annual all-employee volunteer “Making A Difference Day.” The bank also donated $130,000 to the various organizations where they volunteered.
In the Traverse City area, employees assisted the Cherryland Humane Society, Peace Ranch and Women’s Resource Center. For photos from the bank’s efforts locally, visit Facebook.com/IndependentBank.
DTE, Consumers launch effort
DETROIT — Michigan’s two largest energy providers, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy, launched MI Community Solar earlier this week. The project aims to educate state residents “about existing and future opportunities to participate in renewable energy programs through a responsibly regulated and shared energy system,” according to a joint release from the two companies.
Current DTE Energy and Consumer Energy’s electric customers can sign up or get more information at https://newlook.dteenergy.com/wps/wcm/connect/dte-web/quicklinks/migreenpower or https://www.consumersenergy.com/residential/renewable-energy.
TBACU awards classroom grants
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union awarded two classroom improvement grants to educators at Suttons Bay High School and Traverse City West Senior High School.
Suttons Bay media publications instructor Jessica Vitale was awarded $800 for new equipment for its student-run broadcasting studio. TC West biology and geometry teacher Kate Heydlauff was awarded $150 for Teachers Pay Teachers to purchase activities, lab, and assessments to use in class.
TBA Credit Union allocates $8,000 every calendar year for Classroom Improvement Grants. Educators may apply for grants up to $1,000. For more information or to apply, visit tbacu.com/investedin.
Five Below raises nearly $1.5M
PHILADELPHIA — Five Below, Inc. raised nearly $1.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during a recent fundraising campaign.
Five Below, which has a store in Traverse City, has raised more than $8.9 million since partnering with St. Jude in 2008. The campaign was held during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
In addition to the campaign, Five Below executives and employees participated in the virtual St. Jude Walk/Run Sept. 25.
Blain’s makes online shop list
JANESVILLE, Wisconsin — Blain’s Farm & Fleet made the Newsweek and Statista, Inc. list of America’s Best Online Shops 2022.
Survey participants determine the Best Online Shops 2022 on Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Performance, and Likelihood of Purchase, according to a release. Stores in eight industries are ranked in 39 different categories.
Farmandfleet.com placed 18th in the Universal Provider Category.
The complete list is available at https://www.newsweek.com/best-online-shops-2022.
Grant to increase career pathways
LANSING —The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity was awarded a $15.8 million federal grant “to support the development and use of career pathways to assist vocational rehabilitation-eligible individuals with disabilities to advance their careers,” according to a release from the state.
The Disability Innovation Fund — Career Advancement Initiative Model grant is a partnership between LEO and Michigan State University. More information about Michigan Rehabilitation Services is available at Michigan.gov/MRS.
DTE Energy finalist for award
DETROIT — DTE Energy was named a finalist in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s 22nd Annual Citizens Awards.
DTE was nominated for the Best Community Improvement Program. The nomination was for DTE’s “efforts to provide transformational summer work experiences to interns that have barriers to employment, with a focus on Detroit,” according to a release.
“Through its Summer Youth Internship Program, DTE Energy provides meaningful employment experience for youth in Michigan, offering mentoring, training, and wrap-around services to help ensure the success of each intern,” the entry read. Other finalists in the Best Community Improvement Program category are Liberty Mutual Insurance and VF Corporation.
Other finalists by award category include:
- Best Corporate Steward: Large Business — Aflac Incorporated, Citi, DSM, Rocket Companies
- Corporate Steward: Small and Middle-Market Business — Adore Me, Inc., Blackbaud, Primo Partner
- Commitment to Education Program — Chicago Fire Football Club, Mastercard, Raytheon Technologies
- Best Community Resilience and Disaster Response Program — General Motors, The PepsiCo Foundation, Walgreens
- Economic Opportunity and Empowerment Program — Entergy Corporation, ID4A Technologies, TD Ameritrade
- Health and Wellness Program — Bayer U.S. LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc.
- Sustainability Program — ADM, Biogen Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Philips
Winners of the 22nd Annual Citizens Awards will be announced during the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s Corporate Citizenship Conference: Business Solves Nov. 17-18.
Nessel, LARA warn of scams
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs are warning professionals licensed by the state to beware of scams where people impersonate state officials.
The scams are trying to obtain personal information or money from a state licensee.
Licensees should be cautious of unsolicited requests for personal information and suspicious of unexpected emails or links to websites. LARA websites will have “michigan.gov” in the URL.
If you suspect fraud, report it to LARA at (517) 241-0199 or by emailing BPLHelp@michigan.gov.
MSUFCU receives award from Visa
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union received two 2020 Visa Global Quality Service Awards.
The awards for credit card issuers were for “High Authorization Approval Rate – Card Not Present” and “High Authorization Approval Rate – Consumer.”
Sam’s Club unveils holiday plans
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Sam’s Club announced its “Bring the Merry” holiday shopping program for 2021.
Sam’s Club said it will offer “twice the number of savings events” as compared to 2020 as well as a new direct-to-home wine program. Sam’s Club members will mail out a 35-page collection and post other plans at SamsClub.com.
Bank announces cash dividend
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation, the holding company of Independent Bank, announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 21 cents per share. This dividend is payable on Nov. 15 to shareholders of record on Nov. 5.
Independent Bank later reported a third quarter 2021 net income of $16 million (73 cents per diluted share) versus net income of $19.6 million (89 cents per diluted share) in the prior-year period. For the first nine months of 2021, Independent reported net income of $50.4 million ($2.30 per diluted share) compared to $39.2 million ($1.76) in the prior-year period.
Walmart announces deals, deliveries
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart’s second annual “Black Friday Deals for Days’ event returns, according to a release from the retailer. New this year, Walmart+ members will receive early access to online Black Friday events in November.
The promotional has three events that begin online and continue two days later in stores.
In another email, Walmart announced it was extending store delivery hours until 10 p.m., allowing customers to place orders up to 6 p.m. for same or next-day delivery.
Ground broken for training facility
FLINT — Consumers Energy recently broke ground on a natural gas training facility in Flint.
Named Flint Gas City, the facility will be used by more than 1,500 Consumers Energy employees who build, maintain and operate natural gas infrastructure for the company.
The $10.1 million facility ay 3201 E. Court St. was developed in a partnership with the Michigan State Utility Workers Council, according to a release. Construction should be completed in late 2022.
The training center will be able to “create and control various training scenarios, such as gas leak simulations, service hook-ups, utility locating, leak detection and corrosion monitoring,” according to a release. The 1.4-acre complex will feature a mock neighborhood of mini-homes and businesses with functioning pipelines and meters as well as outdoor space for heavy equipment and fighting natural gas fires.
DTE to close power plant early
DETROIT — DTE Energy will cease coal use at its Belle River Power Plant in St. Clair County by December 2028, according to a release from the utility company.
The closure is “at least two years earlier than the facility’s previously scheduled 2030 coal use end date,” according to a release. The move will allow DTE “to achieve its 50% carbon emissions reduction goal faster than planned and moving the company closer to its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions,” according to the release.
NRCS funding opportunities
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced fiscal year 2022 assistance opportunities are available for agricultural producers and private landowners.
These USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service funding opportunities are for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Conservation Stewardship Program, Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, Regional Conservation Partnership Program and Agricultural Management Assistance.
While these applications are accepted at any time during the year, “producers and landowners should apply by state-specific, ranking dates to be considered for this year’s funding,” according to a release. Michigan producers and landowners are advised to apply for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program by Jan. 14.
For more information, visit www.usda.gov.
NAR names top office markets
NEW YORK — The National Association of Realtors released its Top 10 commercial office markets for 2021, according to a release.
Half of the top 10 commercial office markets are in Florida (Daytona Beach, Miami, Palm Beach) and Texas (Austin, San Antonio). Rounding out the list were Boise, Idaho; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska; and Provo, Utah.
An analysis of 390 commercial real estate markets by the NAR “found a robust recovery with positive net absorption and strengthening rents across the multifamily, industrial and retail property markets as economic production rebounds to pre-pandemic levels,” according to a release.
NAR’s Commercial Markets Insights report is available at https://www.nar.realtor/commercial-market-insights/september-2021-commercial-market-insights.
