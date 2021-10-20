TBACU part of ICU Day
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union will join more than 56,000 credit unions Oct. 21 in celebrating International Credit Union Day.
“Building financial health for a brighter tomorrow” is the theme of the 2021 ICU Day.
TBA Credit Union will mark the event with financial education, treats in the branch and a giveaway. ICU Day is presented by Credit Union National Association and World Council of Credit Unions. The 2021 event is sponsored by Harland Clarke.
East Jordan community forum
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its “State of the Community” forum and luncheon Oct. 26 at the Harvest Barn Church in East Jordan, located at 210 S. Lake St.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m., a boxed meal from EJ Catering will be available at 11:45 a.m. and presentations begin at noon. The event is scheduled to conclude at 1:15 p.m.
East Jordan Downtown Development Authority Chair Thomas Teske will be presenting at the event. Other speakers include Matt Stevenson, East Jordan Public School Superintendent; Mark Penzien, East Jordan Mayor; Yarrow Brown, Executive Director of Housing North; and David Emmel, president of Northern Lakes Economic Alliance.
Reservations are required. The boxed lunch is $20 for Chamber members and $25 for all others. Checks may be sent to the Chamber Office at P.O. Box 137, 100 Main Street, Suite B, East Jordan, MI 49727.
For more information, call (231) 536-7351 or e-mail info@ejchamber.org.
CPR, First-aid certification offered
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan is hosting a CPR and First-Aid certification class Nov. 4.
The class runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Builders Exchange office, located at 1373 Barlow St. in Traverse City.
Instructor is Steve Ball of Michigan Gutters. State law requires contractors have at least one person on site with a valid first aid certificate. Those who successfully complete the class will receive an American Heart Association CPR/First Aid certificate.
Cost is $85 for Builders Exchange members and $100 for others. Lunch is included.
The class is limited to 10 participants. RSVP no later than Nov. 1 by sending an email to Kendra@bxtvc.com.
Ribbon cutting ceremonies held
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated a new business and a new project with ribbon cutting ceremonies.
The Chamber held a ceremony at Active Recovery Physical Therapy and Sport Rehab in East Jordan Oct. 1 to mark the businesses 1-year anniversary. Located at 250 S. Lake St., Suite E, Active is owned and operated by Kristi Nowka and Dr. Jaleesa O’Neal. More information about the business is available at (231) 222-2121 or activerecoveryej.com.
The Chamber also recognized the Village of Ellsworth and Banks Township for the upgrade of an existing pickleball court on Main Street with new nets and a refurbished surface.
Meijer looking for local artists
GRAND RAPIDS — Retailer Meijer is looking for local artists “inspired by diverse outlooks and communities” for a special collection it plans to launch in Midwest stores in 2023.
Artists can submit their artwork for consideration at https://www.meijer.com/collection-of-voices.html by Nov. 7. Submissions should be “inspired by cultural categories” like Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Pride Month and Hispanic Heritage Month, according to a release.
DTE announces EV assistance
DETROIT — DTE Energy’s electric vehicle program, Charging Forward, is offering advisory services for Michigan-based businesses transitioning to electric fleets.
Charging Forward eFleets is a five-year, $13.4 million program designed to accelerate fleet electrification, according to a release. The program “offers charger rebates of up to $2,500 for Level 2 ports, up to $5,000 for Opportunity Chargers and up to $70,000 for Direct Current Fast Chargers,” according to the release.
For more information, email EVinfo@dteenergy.com or visit www.dteenergy.com/chargingforwardefleets.
AARP launches tool for veterans
LANSING — AARP launched Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator to assist veterans, military families and their care givers with health care options, according to a release.
The Navigator provides access to information and resources to qualify for health care benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or Department of Defense.
AARP’s new tool is available at http://www.AARP.org/VetsHealthNavigator. For more information, visit www.aarp.org/veterans.
BBB: Online scams prevalent
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan recently issued a warning to consumers about the most prevalent scam of 2021: Online purchases.
The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust reported online purchase scams were the most reported to its Scam Tracker in 2021. Of those targeted by online purchase scams, 75 percent lose money.
People ages 18-24 were more likely to lose money to these online purchase scams and that age group lost more money than older adults, according to the report.
Consumers were advised to research a website or business before making a purchase, preferably through an independent source. Consumers are also advised to beware of fake websites and any deal that “looks too good to be true,” according to the release.
Suspicious activities and potential scams can be reported to BBB.org/scamtracker.
Lutz VAMC earns recognition
SAGINAW — The Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Administration Medical Center in Saginaw earned the 2021 College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) 2021 Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 8, according to a release.
The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program annual survey “ assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities,” according to the release.
A total of 36,674 organizations were part of the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program. The survey looks at four areas: acute, ambulatory, long-term care and international acute.
MIOSHA grants are available
LANSING — Michigan small businesses with 250 or fewer employees can apply for a Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration matching grant.
The grants through the Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health program are for up to $5,000. Preference will be given to employers in “high hazard industries identified in MIOSHA’s 2019-2023 strategic plan,” according to the release.
MIOSHA encourages new grantees to apply for grants. Those awarded grants in Fiscal Year 2021 may apply after Jan. 1.
MIOSHA has provided $592,681 in MIWISH grants to date.
Eligible employers must have:
- A qualified safety professional or safety committee conduct an evaluation justifying equipment purchase.
- Knowledge and experience to complete the project.
- Match dollars for the grant money awarded and cover estimated project costs.
Application and more information about MIWISH is available at michigan.gov/mioshagrants or by contacting MIOSHA’s Consultation Education and Training grant administrator at (269) 275-7155.
DTE Energy finalist for award
DETROIT — DTE Energy was named a finalist in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s 22nd Annual Citizens Awards.
DTE was nominated for the Best Community Improvement Program. The nomination was for DTE’s “efforts to provide transformational summer work experiences to interns that have barriers to employment, with a focus on Detroit,” according to a release.
“Through its Summer Youth Internship Program, DTE Energy provides meaningful employment experience for youth in Michigan, offering mentoring, training, and wrap-around services to help ensure the success of each intern,” the entry read. Other finalists in the Best Community Improvement Program category are Liberty Mutual Insurance and VF Corporation.
Other finalists by award category include:
- Best Corporate Steward: Large Business — Aflac Incorporated, Citi, DSM, Rocket Companies
- Corporate Steward: Small and Middle-Market Business — Adore Me, Inc., Blackbaud, Primo Partner
- Commitment to Education Program — Chicago Fire Football Club, Mastercard, Raytheon Technologies
- Best Community Resilience and Disaster Response Program — General Motors, The PepsiCo Foundation, Walgreens
- Economic Opportunity and Empowerment Program — Entergy Corporation, ID4A Technologies, TD Ameritrade
- Health and Wellness Program — Bayer U.S. LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc.
- Sustainability Program — ADM, Biogen Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Philips
Winners of the 22nd Annual Citizens Awards will be announced during the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s Corporate Citizenship Conference: Business Solves Nov. 17-18.
Sam’s Club unveils holiday plans
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Sam’s Club announced its “Bring the Merry” holiday shopping program for 2021.
Sam’s Club said it will offer “twice the number of savings events” as compared to 2020 as well as a new direct-to-home wine program. Sam’s Club members will mail out a 35-page collection and post other holiday plans at SamsClub.com.
Ground broken for training facility
FLINT — Consumers Energy recently broke ground on a natural gas training facility in Flint.
Named Flint Gas City, the facility will be used by more than 1,500 Consumers Energy employees who build, maintain and operate natural gas infrastructure for the company.
The $10.1 million facility ay 3201 E. Court St. was developed in a partnership with the Michigan State Utility Workers Council, according to a release. Construction should be completed in late 2022.
The training center will be able to “create and control various training scenarios, such as gas leak simulations, service hook-ups, utility locating, leak detection and corrosion monitoring,” according to a release. The 1.4-acre complex will feature a mock neighborhood of mini-homes and businesses with functioning pipelines and meters as well as outdoor space for heavy equipment and fighting natural gas fires.
DTE to close power plant early
DETROIT — DTE Energy will cease coal use at its Belle River Power Plant in St. Clair County by December 2028, according to a release from the utility company.
The closure is “at least two years earlier than the facility’s previously scheduled 2030 coal use end date,” according to a release. The move will allow DTE “to achieve its 50% carbon emissions reduction goal faster than planned and moving the company closer to its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions,” according to the release.
Blain’s makes online shop list
JANESVILLE, Wisconsin — Blain’s Farm & Fleet made the Newsweek and Statista, Inc. list of America’s Best Online Shops 2022.
Survey participants determine the Best Online Shops 2022 on Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Performance, and Likelihood of Purchase, according to a release. Stores in eight industries are ranked in 39 different categories.
Farmandfleet.com placed 18th in the Universal Provider Category.
The complete list is available at https://www.newsweek.com/best-online-shops-2022.
NAR names top office markets
NEW YORK — The National Association of Realtors released its Top 10 commercial office markets for 2021, according to a release.
Half of the top 10 commercial office markets are in Florida (Daytona Beach, Miami, Palm Beach) and Texas (Austin, San Antonio). Rounding out the list were Boise, Idaho; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska; and Provo, Utah.
An analysis of 390 commercial real estate markets by the NAR “found a robust recovery with positive net absorption and strengthening rents across the multifamily, industrial and retail property markets as economic production rebounds to pre-pandemic levels,” according to a release.
NAR’s Commercial Markets Insights report is available at https://www.nar.realtor/commercial-market-insights/september-2021-commercial-market-insights.
