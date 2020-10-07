Foundation grant deadline Oct. 15
MANISTEE — The deadline for some of the final 2020 Manistee County Community Foundation grants is Oct. 15.
The Foundation is accepting grant applications “for projects and programs that enhance the quality of life in Manistee County,” according to a release.
The deadline is for applications under the Minger Family Endowment Fund and the Limitless Fund and Field of Interest Fund programs. Applications for the Community Response Fund are on a rolling basis.
“Eligible applicants include 501©3 nonprofit organizations, school districts, units of government, including federally recognized tribal governments, and other tax-exempt organizations,” the release states.
The Minger Family Endowment Fund grant program is for “projects that improve recreation opportunities (active and/or outdoor) and access to recreation within Manistee County through maintaining and expanding existing recreation facilities or programs and acquiring and developing new recreation facilities or programs.”
Those requesting more than $5,000 during 2020 need to be done before the Oct. 15 deadline. Applications for less than $5,000 may be submitted at any time.
Non-recreation applications to the Limitless Fund and Field of Interest Fund Grant Program are also due Oct. 15.
More information about grant programs and how to apply is available at www.manisteefoundation.org/receive. More information is also available by contacting the Foundation at 231-723-7269 or grants@manisteefoundation.org.
Firehouse Subs opens in Gaylord
GAYLORD — The first Firehouse Subs restaurant in Gaylord opened Monday, according to a release from the franchise headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.
The franchise in Gaylord is located at 1100 W. Main St. Owners of the Gaylord franchise are Sean and Ken Hoffman and Adam Earle.
The Gaylord location will be the sixth Firehouse Subs for the Hoffman brothers and the second for Earle, according to the release.
“We’re so grateful for the support that the Traverse City community has shown us over the last two years,” Ken Hoffman said in the release. “We’re looking forward to bringing the signature customer service and flavorful food Firehouse Subs is known for to the Gaylord community.”
The new restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the release.
Online ordering is available via the Firehouse Subs app or at www.firehousesubs.com. Call-in phone orders or takeout service inside are also available. “Third-party delivery and in-house catering” is also offered, according to the release.
A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $1.3 million to provide “lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations,” according to the release.
Bank volunteering on Oct. 12
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank will be closed Oct. 12 to participate in its fifth annual all-employee volunteer day.
Employees in Michigan and Ohio will work in their local communities on “Making A Difference Day.” Departments “had the opportunity to select from various organizations and non-profits to lend their time for the day,” according to a release.
Employees will volunteer at the Allen Neighborhood Center; Bangor Township; Boots for Kids; Bronson Children’s Hospital; Camp Fish Tales; Carson City Food Pantry; Cherryland Humane Society; cities of Auburn, Bay City, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Marlette, Mason and White Cloud; City Rescue Mission; Enrich of Ionia; Family Promise; Forgotten Harvest; Foster Closet of Isabella County; Friends of Grand Rapids Parks; Friends of Pine Ridge Cemetery; Friends of the Fred Meijer Trail; Friends of the White Pine Trail; Friends of Williamston Parks; Gilda’s Club; Greater Lansing Food Bank; H&H Rescue Ranch; Habitat for Humanity; Habitat for Humanity of Lapeer-Tuscola; Hampton Township Fire Department and Senior Home; Harris Nature Center; Hidden Harvest; Howling Timbers; Humane Society of West Michigan; Huron County Medical Care Facility; IM Kids 3rd Meal; Indian Fields Township; Ionia Fairgrounds; Ionia Free Fair; Ionia Public Schools Athletic Program; Kids’ Food Basket; LCN Baby Pantry; Macomb County Habitat; Macomb Family Services; Methodist Children’s Home; Mid-Michigan Children Museum; Millennium Park; Mustard Seed; New Directions; North Star Reach; Oakwood Senior Citizen Housing; Peace Ranch; Porter Hills; Portland Community Fund; Recycle Ionia; Resurrection Cemetery; Resurrections of the Lord Catholic Church; Revive Ministries; Ronald McDonald House; Shop with a Hero; Sparta Area Chamber; TART Trails; Vienna BDA; Village of Bellevue; Weekend Survival Kits; and Youth Haven.
October is Apple Month in Michigan
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared October is Michigan Apple Month.
Apples are grown on 775 family-run farms in Michigan. The 14.9 million apple trees are on 34,500 acres in the state, according to a release.
Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee, said in a release that the designation shows “the recognition of the continued hard work and dedication of Michigan’s apple growers.”
The 2020 apple crop in Michigan is estimated at 22.5 million bushels, according to the official crop estimate from the USApple Outlook meeting in August. More information on apples is available at www.MichiganApples.com.
BBB warns of ‘problematic sites’
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan warned of “problematic websites” while investigating complaints this year.
“Mail forwarding companies that no longer accept mail, random home addresses and roads and addresses that don’t exist” were some of the situations the regional BBB chapter identified, according to a release.
The BBB continues to emphasize that company websites should include addresses, phone numbers and email addresses, and reported a lot of websites are being deceptive about their location. As an example, the regional BBB cited 19 different websites that used a Traverse City physical address.
According to the release, the BBB chapter advises consumers to: do research; be skeptical of deals found on social media; and find the item on a trusted website if there are doubts.
MSUFCU partners with Northwood
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union is partnering with Northwood University to provide tuition discounts to its members.
Discounts include waiving the application fee and 5 percent off adult degree and DeVos Graduate School programs, according to a release from MSUFCU. The discounts are for MSUFCU members and dependents.
Located in Midland, Northwood University offers several business degree options. Online degree completion is also available.
For more information visit www.northwood.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.