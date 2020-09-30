Benzie women’s group meeting
FRANKFORT — The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care chapter will hold its regular meeting Oct. 7 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Garden Theater in Frankfort.
Doors at the Garden Theater open at 5 p.m. so the audience can be seated and follow COVID-19 guidelines. Those attending need to wear a mask, bring a pen or a pencil and sit six feet apart in every other row.
Any woman may attend meetings, but only members may make a presentation of a charity and/or vote on the winning organization. Members attend four meetings a year and donate $100 per meeting, which is awarded to an area charity by a vote of members. New members can register at the October meeting.
The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care presented $11,600 to The Baby Pantry at St. Phillips at its July meeting. Benzie County’s 100+ Women Who Care has donated $70,700 to Benzie County charities since its inception in October of 2018. It now has 120 members.
For more information, send an email to benzie100wwc@gmail.com or call Susan Goff (231) 882-9373 or Mary Kay Stemple (231) 352-8123.
SHOPtober coming to Glen Arbor
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce announced a new event is coming to Glen Arbor next month called SHOPtober.
The promotion is being encouraging people to “shop small and eat local” in Glen Arbor during the month of October. For every cumulative $350 spent on retail and restaurant purchases in Glen Arbor during the month, participants will have the chance to enter in a drawing to win $100 in ‘Glen Arbor bucks.’
Participants collect receipts dated from Oct. 1-31 in a special event envelope. The special envelopes are available at any participating merchant.
Event envelopes are to be mailed to the Glen Lake Chamber at 6394 W. Western Ave., Glen Arbor, MI 49636 or dropped off in person at The Cottage Book Shop, 5989 S. Lake St., Glen Arbor, MI 49636.
Deadline is Nov. 5. Winners will be announced Nov. 10. There is a maximum of three entries per person.
Cherryland Cares awards $7,000
GRAWN — Cherryland Cares awarded $7,000 to the Acme Christian Thrift Store and to Leelanau Christian Neighbors. Cherryland Cares awarded $25,600 in grants to area non-profit organizations in 2020.
The fund is overseen by a group of five volunteer Cherryland Electric Cooperative members who review grant applications and allocate grants to those seeking assistance. Cherryland Cares is funded by members who elect to round up their monthly Cherryland electric bill to the nearest dollar.
Bridge Authority virtual meeting set
MACKINAW CITY — The Mackinac Bridge Authority will meet virtually on Oct. 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MBA Finance Committee will meet at 9 a.m., followed by the MBA regular board meeting at 10:30 a.m. Meetings will be on the Microsoft Teams platform.
The meetings will be available for public viewing and commenting through YouTube at https://youtu.be/gFyFtqrwl2k and Livestream at https://livestream.com/mdot/mbameeting10012020.
According to a release, items on the agendas “include traffic and revenue reports, information about ongoing maintenance on the bridge, and an update on the bridge’s toll software upgrades.” The complete agenda is available at https://www.MackinacBridge.org/MBA-Board/Schedules-Agendas-And-Minutes.
Comments also may be emailed to MBAMeeting@Michigan.gov. E-mails received before 3 p.m. Sept. 30 will be provided to the board prior to the Oct. 1 meeting.
Meijer hosts Diversity Summit
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer announced it will hold its first virtual Supplier Diversity Summit on Nov. 12.
According to a release, the summit is an opportunity to give “diverse-owned businesses nationwide the opportunity to showcase their offerings for Meijer merchants.”
The virtual event will focus on:
- Beauty and personal care
- Over-the-counter and wellness
- General merchandise
- Grocery
The release stated that “certified minority-, LGBTQ-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses with retail-ready products in those categories” can apply by Oct. 9 for consideration at https://www.rangeme.com/meijersupplierdiversity2020.
Vendors that don’t qualify for the event are encouraged to submit their information for consideration through Meijer’s prospective vendor page.
HBAM: New construction stable
LANSING — Single-family home permits remain “relatively strong despite the economic downturn,” according to a release from the the Home Builders Association of Michigan.
August 2020 saw 1,381 permits for new single-family housing issued. That total is down slightly from the 1,395 issued in August of 2019. In the first 8 months of 2020, HBAM reported a total of 8,995 single-family home permits were issued.
“We are encouraged by the continued stability of housing permits being issued in Michigan,” HBAM CEO Bob Filka said in the release. “The home building industry has a tremendous economic impact in our state. In 2019, new home construction contributed a total of $4.25 million in income to Michigan residents, $836.4 million in taxes and other revenue for state and local governments, and created 54,372 jobs.
“But, the reality is more activity is warranted and we’re not building enough homes in moderate price ranges to address housing shortages around the state.”
HBAM is a professional trade association comprised of 22 local homebuilder associations as well as builder, subcontractor and supplier members.
DTE launches virtual ‘field trip’
DETROIT — DTE Energy has a 27-minute virtual ‘field trip’ for Michigan students to wind and solar farms in the state.
According to a release from DTE, the video “teaches students about the important role renewable energy plays in combating climate change and Michigan’s transition to cleaner energy sources.” The video includes a supplemental teachers’ guide to enhance learning experience.
The video for middle and junior high school students also provides information on career opportunities available in the energy sector. The video and teachers’ guide are available on the company’s Empowering Michigan blog.
MSUFCU receives Spark Award
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union received the 2020 Community Spark Award from Social Assurance.
According to a release, the Community Spark Award “recognizes banks and credit unions for making a difference in their communities by supporting small businesses.”
MSUFCU earned the award for its #MSUFCUEatsLocal giveaway in March “to support local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Participants submitted photos of meals from local restaurants on the MSUFCU Facebook or Twitter pages.
Daily winners were awarded two $25 gift cards to local restaurants, “one for themselves and one to pay it forward with” between April 22 and May 13. A second round of the giveaway took place between July 10-31.
The two rounds of the campaign resulted in $4,200 in gift cards to support 15 businesses.
As part of the Community Spark Award, MSUFCU choose Weekend Survival Kits to receive $250.
