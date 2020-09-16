Workplace diversity webinar slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect will host a diversity in the workplace webinar on Sept. 18.
According to a release from Traverse Connect, this is the first webinar in the organization’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion series.
According to the release, the webinar will “untangle the meaning of diversity, equity, and inclusion; review the different approaches to diversity and examine why diversity, equity, and inclusion matter to business.”
The webinar presenter is Sonya Hughes, principal of Inclusive Outcomes, LLC. Diversity in the Workplace is sponsored by Consumers Energy.
To register for the webinar, go to https://tinyurl.com/connectdiversity.
Leadership applications due
TRAVERSE CITY — Applications for Traverse Connect’s Leadership Roundtable program are accepted until Sept. 20.
According to a release from Traverse Connect, the program is for groups of 8-12 “key decision-makers from Traverse Connect investor businesses” from the region. These groups meet 10 times over the course of a year to “explore business and personal issues with the guidance of experienced facilitators.”
The program is offered in facilitated or non-facilitated formats. The Traverse Connect facilitators for 2020-21 include Jonathan Pool, Marie Socha and Ryan Blanck. Those applying should note preferred format on the application.
Applications will be reviewed until Sept. 25. Applicants will be notified by email if they have been accepted.
Questions about the Leadership Roundtables can be made by email to brenda.mclellan@traverseconnect.com.
Recognition for DTE Energy
DETROIT — DTE Energy earned an award for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power.
According to a release from DTE, the award was for “Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Residential Natural Gas Service in the Midwest among large utilities award in the J.D. Power 2020 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.”
DTE finished first in “the J.D. Power study factors for safety & reliability, communications and corporate citizenship,” the release added.
According to the release, DTE provides natural gas service to 1.3 million customers in more than 500 communities in Michigan.
Businesses pass compliance checks
PETOSKEY — SAFE in Northern Michigan, a youth substance use prevention program and partner organization of the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, completed alcohol compliance checks at local businesses with the help of the Michigan State Police. Compliance checks are conducted periodically at randomly selected alcohol-selling businesses to ensure they are prohibiting the sale of alcohol to minors.
Businesses that passed the checks include: Walgreen’s at 1301 US-31 Petoskey (North); EZ Mart (North) at 12665 US-31 Charlevoix, Krist (#041) at 12969 US-31 Charlevoix; Bridge Street Wine and Spirits at 100 Belvedere Ave. Charlevoix; Holiday Gas Station at 1408 Bridge St. Charlevoix; Next Door Food Store at 1505 Bridge St. Charlevoix; Walgreens at 1500 Bridge St. Charlevoix; and Meijer Gas Station at 2141 US-131 Petoskey.
The organization serves Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet counties. More information is available at www.SAFEinNM.com.
Hobby Lobby bumps wage
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $17 effective October 1, according to a release.
The chain raised its full-time minimum hourly wage to $15 in 2014.
Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972 and currently operates 923 retail stores, including one in Traverse City.
Total Fire Protection opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Rapids-based Total Fire Protection has opened a location at 812 S. Garfield Ave. in Traverse City.
“We are excited to provide our services in the Grand Traverse region,” Service Manager Phil Haan said in a release. “The branch opening makes sense with the number of customers we serve in this community.”
Founded in 1991, TFP is a family-owned and operated company committed to fire protection and safety. It operates satellite offices in Colorado and Florida.
More information is available at www.totalfire.biz or 231-944-6466.
