SCORE workshop is Sept. 16
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will hold a one-hour virtual workshop Sept. 16.
“Taking Your Business to the Next Level” is the title of the free workshop set to begin at 11:30 a.m. The workshop presenter is SCORE Traverse City volunteer mentor Al Everett, who “has launched and managed new start-up companies in a variety of businesses ranging from large to small,” according to a release.
Scheduled topics include sales process evaluations and improvements and creating an elevator pitch. The workshop also will provide networking opportunities and present tips and ideas for time and people resource management.
For more information or to register for the workshop, visit https://traversecity.score.org/event/taking-your-business-next-level-0.
TCL&P partners on solar project
BATTLE CREEK — Chicago-based Invenergy completed construction financing for a 200-megawatt Calhoun Solar project scheduled to begin operation in 2022.
The solar project in Calhoun County will “provide clean, renewable energy to Michiganders who obtain their power supply from a large group of locally owned and controlled municipal electric utilities that aggregate and share power supply through the Michigan Public Power Agency,” according to a release. Traverse City Light & Power is a member of MPPA.
“Renewables are a vital part of the City of Traverse City’s energy future,” TCL&P Interim Executive Director Karla Myers-Beman said in the release. “We are excited to see new projects like Calhoun Solar come to Michigan and look forward to further opportunities to reduce carbon dependency and reach our renewable energy goals as we continue to supply our customers with fairly priced, dependable power.”
HBAGTA golf outing a success
TRAVERSE CITY — The Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area raised more than $10,000 for scholarships at its recent golf outing.
HBAGTA reported more than 100 golfers and volunteers participated in the event at Interlochen Golf Course.
“We are delighted with the turnout for this fundraising event,” HBAGTA Executive Officer Bob O’Hara said in a release. “The willingness for groups to play was unmatched and we are delighted with the results that will be given to deserving students.”
Proceeds from the golf outing will be awarded at HBAGTA’s Annual Scholarship Dinner at the Hagerty Center Oct. 7. To become a sponsor, buy tickets or donate an auction item, visit https://hbagta.com/scholarship-dinner-2021/.
More information on HBAGTA is available by calling (231) 946-2305 or visiting www.hbagta.com.
UIA: Virtual appointments available
LANSING — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency added a virtual appointment option for its customers needing assistance with claims. The UIA also has a dedicated link that uses voice to text closed captioning for customers who those who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Like phone and in-person appointments, virtual appointments can be scheduled up to one week in advance. “Virtual appointments provide the personal contact with a customer service agent with the convenience of a remote connection,” according to a release.
Twenty-minute virtual appointments can be scheduled at Michigan.gov/uia, then clicking on ‘Schedule an Appointment.’ Those scheduling a virtual appointment will receive an email link to join the appointment with Google Meet. A Gmail account is needed for a virtual appointment on a mobile device, but not from a computer.
The UIA expects to schedule as many as 340 virtual appointments a day, according to the release. Virtual appointments are available from 8:15 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 8:15 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
More information on the UIA and virtual appointments is available by phone (866-500-0017), through the Michigan Web Account Manager online or by visiting Michigan.gov/uia.
Free business education webinars
LANSING — The Michigan Small Business Development Center has a number of business education webinars free to Michigan residents.
Upcoming webinars include:
- Writing a Business Plan, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
- Hiring Your First Employees, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.
- Forming Your LLC or DBA, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.
- Starting a Business, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.
- Writing a Business Plan, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.
For more information or to register for events, visit https://michigansbdc.org/get-started/training-events/.
MCBC accepting research grant proposals
LANSING — The Michigan Craft Beverage Council is accepting 2022 research grant proposals. There is a maximum grant award of $40,000.
Deadline for proposals is 3 p.m. Oct. 25.
“While any research topic will be accepted, the Council has identified the following funding priorities: climate change impacts affecting Michigan’s craft beverage agricultural supply chain, crop quality analysis; new varieties for hops, fruit, barley, grain, or other agricultural inputs used in craft beverage production; and sustainable wastewater discharge best practices,” the release said.
The proposals will be reviewed in December and decisions on funding are expected in January 2022.
Proposals must be received via email at MDARD-CraftBev@Michigan.gov.
Application and grant guidelines are available at https://tinyurl.com/MCBC2022. More information about the Council is available at michigancraftbeverage.com.
MET launches new campaign
LANSING — The Michigan Education Trust has a new campaign to help families prepare for their higher education future, according to a release.
The campaign runs in September during College Savings Month.
Administered by the Michigan Department of Treasury, the MET is a prepaid education savings program “that lets users pay today’s prices for future education costs,” according to a release.
There are three types of MET plans: full benefits, limited benefits and the community college plan. Families can purchase one plan or blend the different options.
MET benefits can be used for postsecondary education at universities, colleges and technical schools and include both Michigan and out-of-state public and private institutions. Benefits “may also be transferred to other eligible family members and are refundable if the student does not attend college,” according to a release.
MET is hosting September webinars about the Section 529 savings program. The current enrollment period ends Sept. 30 and reopens in December.
More information about MET is available at SETwithMET.com, by calling 800-MET-4-KID or emailing treasMET@Michigan.gov.
MSUFCU holds Aug. groundbreaking
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 18 for its new headquarters. The branch will be located at 3775 Coolidge Road in East Lansing.
The new 9,936-aquare-foot branch will include two island Video Teller Machines, one thru wall Video Teller Machine and two island ATMs, according to a release. The new branch will replace the one inside the Headquarters Building and house 12-15 employees.
The anticipated opening is June 2022.
For more information, visit msufcu.org.
Job scams rose during pandemic
GRAND RAPIDS — A Better Business Bureau study found that job scams were on the rise during the pandemic and could continue to increase with the end of federal unemployment benefits, according to a release.
The BBB Serving Western Michigan warns job seekers “to verify employment offers to avoid illegal jobs, identity theft and fake checks,” according to the release.
The 2020 BBB Employment Scams Report found job scams “to be the riskiest of all the scams they tracked in 2018 and 2019” and the problem worsened in 2020, according to a release. The report found people ages 25-34 were the most victimized and the average financial loss was $1,000 per victim.
The complete study is available at https://bbb.org/local/0734/scamstudies/jobscams/jobscamsfullstudy.
Those who believe they are the victim of a jobs scam can report it to the BBB (BBB.org/scamtracker), Federal Trade Commission (eportfraud.ftc.gov or 877-FTC-Help) or the Internet Crime Complaint Center (ic3.gov/complaint).
Bank launches ESG page on website
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank launched an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) page on their website.
Information “on the sustainability and societal impact of the bank” can be found in this section at IndependentBank.com, according to a release.
Established in 1864, Independent Bank has 62 branches in the Lower Peninsula of Michigan and nine loan production offices in Michigan and Ohio.
Priority partners with Virgin Pulse
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health has partnered with Virgin Pulse for its member engagement and wellbeing initiative in early 2022, according to a release.
The Virgin Pulse platform “will become the new engine for the Priority Health Wellbeing Hub to create a more personal, engaging experience for all commercial, Individual and Medicare members,” according to a release from Priority Health.
Virgin Pulse focuses on long-term behavior and health changes with a proactive approach, according to the release.
More information on Priority Health is available at www.priorityhealth.com. More information on Virgin Pulse is available at VirginPulse.com.
USDA joins aviation fuels challenge
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently joined the government’s Sustainable Aviation Fuels Grand Challenge.
The goal of the SAF is “to meet 100% of U.S. aviation fuel demand by 2050,” according to a release.
The new initiative was announced during a White House roundtable with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
The government commitment is to produce 3 billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030 and 35 billion gallons by 2050.
A fact sheet on the Sustainable Aviation Fuels Grand Challenge is available at https://tinyurl.com/WhiteHouseSAF.
