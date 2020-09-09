Superfluid rolls out seasonal Arcadia brews
ELK RAPIDS — The resuscitated Arcadia Brewing Co. just rolled out two seasonal brews — its iconic pumpkin spiced ale, Jaw-Jacker, and Porter Rico, a dark and chocolatey porter brewed with coconut. The brews arrived on store shelves across the state last week.
Kalamazoo-based Arcadia Brewing Co. closed in September after 24 years in business. Short’s Brewing Company, through its alternative beverage brand Superfluid Supply Co., announced in June it had acquired the rights to brew and market Arcadia beer. It began brewing Arcadia’s year-round beer Whitsun this summer.
Superfluid, a division of Short’s Brewing Company, was established in 2018. It also produces Starcut Ciders and Beaches Hard Seltzer.
BCBSM honors Events North
TRAVERSE CITY — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan named Events North the Women Business Enterprise of the Year.
BCBSM held its 15th Annual Award Ceremony, virtually, on Aug. 24. This award highlights women-owned businesses that provide outstanding customer service, keep BCBSM informed of industry trends and developments, bring forth cost saving ideas and align to their goals and objectives, according to a release.
“We have been a supplier to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for eight years,” said Events North owner Allison Beers. “We are so proud of the relationships we’ve built, starting with one department and growing to work six different departments over the years.”
TBACU hosts financial series
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union launched a new Financial Wellness Series. The credit union in August began releasing a new Financial Wellness video each week, and will continue the series through November.
Each week, a new, 5- or 10-minute video will be posted on the TBACU website and social media pages. Leadership team members will cover topics focused on financial education. Topics include investment services, budgeting and debt, security and products and services offered by TBACU. More information is available at tbacu.com.
Munson recognized for maternal care
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare hospitals earned recognition from the Michigan Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health for efforts to promote quality care for moms to be.
Cadillac Hospital earned platinum designation, Munson Medical Center gold, Charlevoix Hospital silver, Grayling Hospital bronze, and Otsego Memorial Hospital bronze.
The alliance honors hospitals with platinum, gold, silver and bronze designations for quality efforts that work to reduce maternal deaths, hypertension during pregnancy, and obstetric bleeding. Hospital teams receive education on best practices, implement safety bundles that contain protocols for care, and provide the initiative with regular reporting on progress.
“We appreciate the efforts of all of our Maternity teams throughout Munson Healthcare. They are applying best practices to ensure high quality care for our region’s mothers and newborns,” Mary Schubert, executive director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Munson Healthcare, said in a release.
HALO captures TCNewTech event
TRAVERSE CITY — HALO (Handwashing with Antimicrobial Light) was the audience favorite and claimed the top prize at the September virtual TCNewTech Pitch Night.
Peter Forhan, the founder of Archimedes Innovations, made the presentation for his new start-up, HALO. According to a release, HALO claims to safely disinfect more than “99% of germs on your hands in seconds without water, chemicals, or waste; just light.”
The other presentations at the Sept. 1 event included “Wareologie (creator of Buttons 2 Button Magnetic Adaptors); David O’Hagan of Esperovax, an oral vaccine platform; FixMyCar, a mobile car repair service presented by Prashant Salla; and Matthew Hall with his scientific breakthrough in indoor morel mushroom farming at Midnight Harvest.”
The October TCNewTech Pitch Night is scheduled for Oct. 6. More information is available at https://tcnewtech.org/.
MSUFCU makes People list
MSU Federal Credit Union and Burlington Stores were named to the 2020 People Companies that Care.
People partnered with Great Place to Work to identify “the top U.S. companies supporting their employees and their communities during COVID-19,” according to a release.
MSUFCU, which recently opened a branch in Traverse City and is building a new location, and Burlington Stores, which is also opening a store in Traverse City, made the list. Target Corporation also made the list.
Other companies headquartered in Michigan to make the list of 50 companies were Dow Chemical Company (Midland) and Quicken Loans (Detroit) were also named to the list. More information is available at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/.
MLCC shares $67M in revenue
LANSING — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission shared more than $67 million in revenue during fiscal year 2019 with local communities, according to a release. The money is intended to support the state’s tourism and convention business and local efforts toward enforcement of the Liquor Control Code.
“As a destination state, Michigan’s hospitality industry is a major sector of our economy and we’re pleased to support it from revenue collected on the sale of spirits,” MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi said in the release. “Along with that, we value our partnership with local law enforcement agencies across the state and their policing efforts, especially enforcement of the Liquor Code to protect public health and safety.”
By law, the MLCC allocates four percent of base price spirits that goes to the Convention Facility Development Fund to support promotion of tourism and convention business and acquisition of convention facilities.
The monthly disbursement to counties is proportionate, based on liquor sales by county. In Fiscal Year 2019, the MLCC designated a total of $60.3 million, up from $57.2 million dispersed in Fiscal Year 2018.
MLCC also dispersed more than $7.6 million in its April-June 2020 Law Grant Payment to 1,560 municipalities. MLCC pays 55 percent of its retailer’s license fees and license renewal fees on a quarterly basis to counties, cities, villages or townships in which a full-time police department a full-time ordinance enforcement department is maintained or credited to the sheriff’s department of the county in which the licensed premises are located for the specific purpose of enforcing the Liquor Control Code and Administrative Rules. The MLCC dispersed $7.4 million for the similar timeframe for Fiscal Year 2018.
The MLCC oversees the regulation of more than 18,000 retail liquor licensees statewide, including stores, restaurants, hotels, bars and clubs.
