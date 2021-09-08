Leelanau Memorial Hospital purchased
NORTHPORT — Kyle Evans, owner of Kyle Evans Design, has purchased the former Leelanau Memorial Hospital building and some of the surrounding property.
Kyle Evans Design is a design consultancy with an “expertise in not only automotive, but also in industrial and interior design,” according to www.kyleevansdesign.com.
Evans confirmed the purchase of the Leelanau Memorial Hospital at 164 High St., which closed in 2004.
“I am extremely excited to have secured the property,” Evans said in an email, declining to discuss any further details. “I look forward to turning what was a crumbling eyesore in our community into what is right for the beautiful village of Northport.”
Fitzmaurice Garvin Insurance moves
TRAVERSE CITY — Fitzmaurice Garvin Insurance opened its new office in Traverse City at 13818 S. West Bay Shore Drive, Suite 1A.
The insurance agency, which has served the region for more than 75 years, was located at 735 Woodmere Ave. for the last 33 years. Fitzmaurice Garvin Insurance principals are Trina Garvin, Dave Kaplan and Tanner Kaplan. The principals are the second and third generations working in the business, which currently employs a staff of 11, according to a release.
Fitzmaurice Garvin Insurance handles personal and business insurance and benefits. More information is available at www.fg-ins.com.
MDOT virtual career fair slated
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation is holding a virtual career fair for full-time and seasonal positions Sept. 16 from 3-7 p.m.
Text “MDOT” to 25000 to get visit https://oli.vi/Rrp65.
MDOT is looking to hire “more than 100 limited-term winter maintenance workers in all regions of the state,” according to a release. These positions require a valid Michigan Class B commercial driver’s license. All other training will be provided.
Other available positions include “electricians, internships, transportation engineers, transportation maintenance workers (seasonal and full-time), transportation planners, transportation technicians, and other skilled trades and professional positions,” according to the release.
Current open positions are posted at www.Michigan.gov/MDOTJobs. More information about the job fair is available by emailing MDOT Workforce Programs and Recruitment Unit Manager James Fults at MDOT-Recruitment@Michigan.gov.
Free Banzai curriculum offered
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union is offering Banzai, a financial literacy education platform, to area schools.
The Banzai curriculum is offered in three courses — Junior, Teen and Plus — and is free to teachers and students. Courses focus on budgeting, borrowing, saving, spending and setting goals.
More information about Banzai is available at tbacu.teachbanzai.com.
Estate sale benefits Habitat
TRAVERSE CITY — An estate sale Sept. 18-19 in Traverse City will benefit Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region.
The sale will be held at the Tru Fit Trouser building located at 1129 Woodmere Ave. The sale is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept 19.
Sale items come from a Lake Leelanau donor who “has given us all of the furnishings and accessories from a newer 5,000-square-foot estate,” according to the release. Some of the sale items include: leather sofas, leather and upholstered chairs and ottomans, end tables, lamps, bedroom furniture and linen, outdoor furniture, dining tables and chairs, artwork, decorative accessories and area rugs.
The Habitat ReStore on Cass Street will be closed during the sale. Purchases must be taken from the sale area before 4 p.m. on Sept. 19.
Shady Lane hosts harvest barbecue
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars hosts its annual harvest barbecue Sept. 18 from 4-7 p.m. at 9580 E. Shady Lane.
The event is “a time to celebrate the wine region with wine tastings, delicious barbecue, vineyard tours and live music,” according to a release. Jeff Bihlman will play on the patio from 5-7 p.m.
Tickets are $35 or $15 for non-drinking patrons under the age of 21. Member discounts apply.
Seating is open for the family-friendly event, but reservations are required by calling (231) 947-8865 or emailing Tyler@ShadyLaneCellars.com.
PTAC webinars are Sept. 14, 21
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Professional Technical Assistance Center has business webinars scheduled for Sept. 14 and Sept. 21. Each of the online webinars is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Introduction to the Limitations on Subcontracting” is the third in a three-part series on Sept. 14. Contact the Northwest Michigan PTAC if interested in attending the first or second parts.
“How to Respond to Federal Solicitations” is scheduled for Sept. 21. The webinar will be lead by Gabrielle Coner, a business opportunity specialist in the Michigan District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
For more information or to register for the webinars, visit https://tinyurl.com/NWPTACSeptseminars.
Clinic launches community survey
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Health Clinic invites the public to share feedback through Sept. 15 in a community needs survey.
The anonymous survey gathers opinions on “health care access, health behaviors and well-being” in the region, according to a release. The assessment also “includes feedback from area health care providers and stakeholders of partner organizations.”
A federally-qualified health center, Traverse Health Clinic completes a community-needs assessment at least every three years.
The questionnaire takes between 5-15 minutes to complete and is available at www.TraverseHealthClinic.org/
TBACU partners with Zogo on app
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union is partnering with Zogo to offer a free game app “to teach financial literacy to members and the community,” according to a release.
The app guides users “through over 300 bite-sized financial education modules,” according to the release. Successful answers earn ‘points’ which can be redeemed for rewards, including gift cards.
More information on Zogo is available at www.tbacu.com. The free app is available at the Apple and Google Play Store using the access code TBACU.
New debit cards for UIA claimants
LANSING — The Unemployment Insurance Agency is reminding Michigan claimants that a new debit card was issued by U.S. Bank. Those receiving UIA benefit payments on a debit card should have started receiving their new debit cards in the first part of August.
The State of Michigan switched from Bank of America to U.S. Bank as its debit card provider earlier this year.
Those receiving benefits on the current Bank of America debit card can still use it until Nov. 30. “Funds on the Bank of America debit card cannot be transferred to the new U.S. Bank debit card, however any remaining funds can be transferred to a checking or savings account at a bank or credit union,” according to a release.
Those who did not receive a new debit card should verify their address with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency online or by calling 866-500-0017.
Questions about the Bank of America debit card can be made at (866) 436-1964. Questions about the new U.S. Bank debit card can be made at (866) 335-1890.
Business Week virtual summit
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration set the schedule for its free National Small Business Week Virtual Summit set for Sept. 13-15. “Celebrating Resilience and Renewal” is the theme of the event.
Daily sessions begin at 11 a.m. Daily themes include “Getting Back on Track: Resources to Build Back Better” Sept. 13, “Better Serving Small Businesses and Underserved Communities” Sept. 14 and “Continuance to Support Resilience and Renewal” Sept. 15.
To register, visit http://www.sba.gov/NSBW. More information and details will also be posted at https://www.sba.gov/NSBW.
Priority to cover vaccine boosters
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health will offer no-cost-share coverage for the COVID-19 vaccine “booster” recommended for fully vaccinated members starting this fall.
Priority will continue to offer the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses at no cost as well. The announcement applies to all of Priority Health’s 1.2 million members in Michigan.
For more information on Priority Health and other programs/efforts relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.priorityhealth.com.
LMCU announces makeover winner
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union announced Jamal from Grand Rapids is the winner of its annual $50,000 Home Makeover Giveaway.
The 2021 contest generated 1,093,779 entries submitted online, at branch locations, and LMCU ATMs. The winning entry was selected in a random drawing July 20.
Jamal and his daughter were presented with a check on Aug. 12 at LMCU’s corporate office.
