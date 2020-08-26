Great Lakes Sailing Co. honored
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Sailing Co. in Traverse City received the 2020 Dealer of the Year award from Jeanneau, a manufacturer of cruising sailboats in North America.
According to Jeanneau, Great Lakes Sailing Co. earned the recognition for “outstanding service, customer satisfaction and for supporting the sailing lifestyle by offering charters, an ASA (American Sailing Association) accredited sailing school and membership sailing programs.”
The release added Great Lakes Sailing Company has the Sun Odyssey 410 and the Sun Odyssey 389 in stock and “six other Jeanneau models available for charter in Traverse City and a Membership program available at SailTime Detroit.”
More information about Great Lakes Sailing Co. is available at www.greatlakessailingco.com.
SCORE live webinar is Sept. 8
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for a SCORE live webinar on Sept. 8.
“Lessons Learned About a Business Journey: The Story of a Minority Entrepreneur” begins at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The webinar is in recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Nilson Goes, the founder of Infinite Energy Construction, is the featured speaker. Goes built and ran a business in the Kansas City area for nearly 25 years.
For more information or to register for the webinar, log on to https://tinyurl.com/SCOREGoes.
MEDA annual meeting scheduled
ACME — The 60th Michigan Economic Developers Association annual meeting will feature both an in-person and virtual conference.
The onsite conference is scheduled for Oct. 18-21 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
A virtual conference is available for those who not comfortable with attending in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual educational sessions are Oct. 20-21. According to a release, the educational sessions will be recorded “so attendees will have an extra week to watch them and provide the sessions that were supposed to be held as breakouts as bonus material.”
For more information on the conference, including such items as agenda, hotel reservations and award nominations, visit www.medaweb.org/annualmeeting. More information is also available on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
McLaren thanks Boyne companies
PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital representatives presented commemorative glass art works to a pair of Boyne City companies.
McLaren Northern Michigan thanked Shaggy’s Copper Country Skis and 1-800-Stencil for their partnership during the COVID-19 crisis. “The businesses worked together to manufacture face shields to serve as personal protective equipment for McLaren Northern Michigan staff,” according to a release from McLaren.
Todd Burch, CEO of McLaren Northern Michigan, led the presentation to the two Boyne City businesses.
Simply Give program underway
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Food Coalition will benefit from its partnership with the Meijer Simply Give food donation program.
The Simply Give program helps replenish the shelves of more than 250 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Customers purchase a $10 Simply Give donation cards, which is converted into Meijer food-only gift cards given to a local food pantry.
The Northwest Food Coalition, a collection of roughly 70 food pantries, baby pantries and meal sites in a six-county northwestern Michigan area, will benefit from donation cards purchased at the Meijer stores in Acme and Traverse City. The program runs through Oct. 24.
Meijer announced Tuesday the holiday Simply Give campaign will start following the fall campaign ending on Oct. 24 and run for the remainder of the year. ‘Double match” days are scheduled for Sept. 11-12.
Meijer has donated more than $3 million to Simply Give food pantry partners this year to help meet increased need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program has donated more than $57 million since the program began in November 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.