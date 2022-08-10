Employees complete blood drive
TRAVERSE CITY — An employee blood drive took place July 25 at Copper Ridge Surgery Center. More than 6 pints of blood were donated from 19 staff members.
CEO Tina Piotrowski said in a release that they organized the drive to “keep our local blood banks stocked.”
“I am so proud of our staff for participating,” she said in the release. “So many staff members wanted to donate blood but found it difficult with their work schedules. So the solution was to bring the blood drive to them.”
The surgery center plans to host quarterly blood drives for the rest of the year.
Clinic hosts open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Health Clinic invites community members to an open house from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 12 at 1719 S. Garfield Ave.
The clinic launches the Mobile Health Services vehicle during National Health Center Week. People can learn about community activities and get free NARCAN kits and blood pressure checks. Ice cream and pie are served.
Cybersecurity workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will hold a free virtual and in-person workshop on cybersecurity Aug. 18 at noon.
The workshop is led by Al Steed, president of Advanced Computer Solutions, which provides information technology services, consulting, compliance auditing, security, communications, disaster recovery, web and IT infrastructure services. Topics include how small businesses can protect themselves from cyber threats, common cyber threats and how to spot online vulnerabilities.
The workshop takes place at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue or on Zoom. Register at https://tinyurl.com/TCSCOREcyber.
‘A Drink With’ interview
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect and Michigan’s Creative Coast present “A Drink With” interview from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 18 at West Shore Bank, 400 E. Eighth St.
“A Drink With” Podcast Host Hillary Sawchuk chats with Mi Stanley, director of special projects and communication at Traverse Heath Clinic and a city commissioner. She volunteers with Michigan’s Creative Coast, a talent attraction program in the Grand Traverse area.
The event takes place during the Fresh Coast Quarterly Club meeting. Events are free and open to everyone.
Parents, kids invited to workshopsTRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers a Mini Money Masters Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18 for parents participating in a matched savings program and their children under 17. Participants complete activities during the workshop. Kid-friendly snacks and beverages are provided.
Additionally, families can sign up for the “Save for Stability” Matched Savings Program or the Individual Development Account (IDA) Matched Savings Program starting at 5 p.m. Call 231-947-3780 with questions or to preregister for these programs.
Leadership program set
MANISTEE — Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce accepts applications until Aug. 19 for the 2022-23 Manistee Area Leadership Program.
Meetings occur monthly from September through May and end with the Big Day of Serving, a community service project. Participants can network and learn about trends and issues in Manistee County.
Apply at manisteechamber.com/leadership-program or call 231-723-2575 for more information.
Free caregiver resource
TRAVERSE CITY — The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan offers Trualta, a free online service for at-home caregivers.
The resource provides caregiving tips as well as the Music Therapy feature. Sign up at aaanm.trualta.com/login.
Meijer extends teacher coupon
GRAND RAPIDS — Retailer Meijer announced it will offer year-round savings of 15 percent on school and home office equipment for teachers for the second consecutive year.
The retailer also announced an expansion of the coupon’s savings for categories like children’s apparel and shoes through Sept. 5.
Teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money on school supplies during the 2020-2021 school year, according to a survey conducted by Adopt A Classroom.
Teachers can get the discount in the form of a paper coupon by presenting a current school ID at the Meijer Customer Service desk. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply, according to a release. Teachers can obtain a new coupon any time they return to the store.
Free finance course offered
LANSING — LAFCU offers the virtual course “Pathway to Financial Transformation” from Sept. 8 through April 27.
Michigan adults ages 20 and older can learn about financial behaviors, budgeting, investing, credit scores, managing money in retirement and other topics. These are covered in 16 sessions over eight months. Classes start at 6 p.m. Thursdays about twice a month.
Enroll by Sept. 6 at lafcu.com/pathway.
Leadership applications open
TRAVERSE CITY — Applications are now open for the Rotary Charities’ Leadership Coaching Cohort. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 16.
The cohort is one way Rotary Charities supports “changemakers to grow as leaders, ensuring an adaptive and resilient nonprofit ecosystem,” according to a release.
Program participation will include eight individual sessions with executive coach Lucille Chrisman, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field.
For more information or to apply for the Fall 2022 Leadership Coaching Cohort, visit https://tinyurl.com/GTRLeadership.
Fuel program available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency provides the Deliverable Fuels Program until Sept. 30.
Participants can receive energy at their primary residence when their main heating source is a deliverable fuel like propane, firewood, fuel oil or pellets. The program is open to low-income households in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Kalkaska, Benzie, Leelanau, Wexford, Roscommon, Charlevoix, Missaukee and Emmet counties.
Call 231-947-3780, option 4 to get started.
VA clinic dedicated
GAYLORD — The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC recently dedicated its Gaylord VA outpatient clinic, naming it after the late Navy Corpsman Steve Andrews. He earned the Navy Commendation Medal and a Purple Heart, and later served the 106th District in the Michigan House of Representatives.
The Navy Corpsman Steve Andrews Department of Veterans Affairs Health Care Clinic is located at 2782 S. Otsego Ave.
BBB: Beware of online deals
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is warning shoppers to be wary of back to school “online deals that may be too good to be true,” according to a release from the organization.
The BBB cites a National Retail Federation report that “higher prices and an increase in product shortages will have consumers looking at more cost-effective, unfamiliar brands to fill their back to school lists,” according to the release.
BBB tips for back to school shopping include:
- Beware of too good to be true deals.
- Do your homework and learn more about the seller at www.bbb.org.
- Think before you click and be cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media.
- Finish your shopping early.
- Research big ticket items.
- Check the site’s security. Its URL should start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase page.
- Pay with a credit card.
- Read the fine print.
Report any scams, suspicious websites or advertisements to bbb.org/ScamTracker.
Meritage board announcements
GRAND RAPIDS — The Meritage Hospitality Group’s Board of Directors recently approved a third quarter dividend of 12 cents per share. The dividend is payable Oct. 1 to shareholders of record on Sept. 15, according to a release.
The board also approved to increase the franchise operating company’s authorization to repurchase another 1 million common shares. According to the release, the board can cancel this authorization anytime.
“The company recently reported strong second quarter sales growth and financial results,” said CEO Robert Schermer, Jr. in the release. “The company has targeted a fiscal year common share dividend of $0.36, which would represent a 12.5% increase over last year, which is consistent with our capital allocation strategy to return capital to shareholders.”
Bank offers retirement service
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huntington National Bank and PAi Retirement Services launched the Huntington 401(k) Center for Business to support business owners and their employees.
The initiative supports small and mid-sized businesses with competitive employer-sponsored retirement programs. Huntington’s wealth management segment, Huntington Private Bank, is the financial adviser for investment management services. PAi administers the plan, which includes recordkeeping and a personalized alert system.
Find more details about Huntington 401(k) Center for Business at pai.com/huntington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.