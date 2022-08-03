Idyll Farms wins awards
PORTLAND, Oregon — Idyll Farms in Northport claimed seven awards at the 2022 American Cheese Society contest. Winners were announced July 21 at the 39th ACS Annual Conference.
It is the third year Idyll Farms won more ACS goat cheese awards than any other goat cheese producer, according to a release from Idyll Farms. The farm also earned that distinction in 2017 and 2019.
Idyll Farms won first place for its Temptation and Idyll Pastures Honey and Lavender; second place for Idyllweiss and third place for its Garlic and Herb, Fennel Pollen, Gris and Spreadable Honey and Lavender.
The Leelanau Cheese Company in Suttons Bay took second for its Leelanau Raclette in the open category made from cow’s milk.
The competition featured 196 companies entering 1,387 products for judging.
Women in Industry event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Women’s Commission hosts its quarterly meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 9
in the United Way trai-
ning room at Traverse Connect, 202 E. Grandview Parkway.
Local young women are invited to learn about MWC work to create opportunities and remove barriers for women seeking careers in Michigan.
Contact: (800) 649-3777 or LEO-MIWomensComm@michigan.gov.
Free August workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers free Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops during August via Zoom.
Money Management is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and 16. Topics include saving, basic banking, credit and more. Homebuyer Education is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 or 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 25. This covers the homebuying process, including determining a budget and what to expect on closing day.
Online, self-paced workshops with the same material are available. The self-paced Money Management workshop is $35, and the self-paced Homebuyer Education is $99.
Register for the free Homebuyer Education and Money Management workshops by calling 231-947-3780, texting 231-714-4578 or emailing fmsintake@nmcaa.net.
Second STEAM program offered
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Tech University is offering a second STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) program for Grand Traverse area youth.
The free three-day course is taught from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 22-24 at the Engineering Academy at the Northwest Education Services Career-Tech Center, located at 880 Parsons Road in Traverse City.
The age range for the program is approximately sixth through ninth grades. The program will focus on the technology and art aspects of STEAM and include instruction on writing code and programming LEDs.
To sign up for the class, send an email to jmedldrum@mtu.edu or call 906-281-1069.
Center gets grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The United Way of Northwest Michigan recently provided a $20,000 grant to Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
This will help fund a Trauma-Informed Evidence-Based Mental Health Care Program, part of the free services for kids who were sexually or physically abused or witnessed violence. The center will continue funding for a full-time therapist and purchase trauma assessment tools.
Cybersecurity workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will hold a free virtual and in-person workshop on cybersecurity Aug. 18 at noon.
The workshop will be led by Al Steed, president of Advanced Computer Solutions, which provides information technology services, consulting, compliance auditing, security, communications, disaster recovery, web and IT infrastructure services. Topics include how small businesses can protect themselves from cyber threats, common cyber threats and how to spot online vulnerabilities.
The workshop will be held in person at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue or virtually on Zoom. Register for the workshop at https://tinyurl.com/TCSCOREcyber.
New employee housing coming
ACME — Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and the Grand Traverse Economic Development Corporation recently broke ground on new employee housing at the GT Resort and Spa.
Construction is underway on a two-story building, which will include several units with common spaces and kitchenettes. Mainly, the facility will be used for international workers in the H-2B and J-1 visa programs. The resort employs 85 foreign labor workers and aims to hire more with the new housing unit.
The building should be finished in March 2023.
Marinas certified again
INDIAN RIVER — The Michigan Clean Marina Program recertified the Elba-Mar Boat Club in Grosse Ile, the Howe Marina in Indian River and Ottawa Beach Marina in Holland. The certification goes through 2027.
Also, the Club Royale Cass Lake Dry Dock Marina in Waterford Township is now certified as a Michigan Clean Marina through 2025.
According to a release, 93 marinas in the state obtained this status and maintain their certification. Training and certification criteria include stormwater management, marina design, boat repair, petroleum control, aquatic invasive species and more. The program is a partnership with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan Boating Industries Association.
Nursing students to receive aid
GRAND RAPIDS — Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services aims to provide up to $40,000 in tuition assistance for nursing students at Grand Valley State University, Calvin University, Cornerstone University and Montcalm Community College.
Students will participate in the Pine Rest Academy and after graduation, work at Pine Rest for at least two years.
Current Pine Rest employees who seek a nursing degree at participating schools will receive tuition assistance. Students can join the academy after they are accepted into a nursing program.
DTE Energy earnings report
DETROIT — DTE Energy recently reported its second-quarter earnings of $37 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. In 2021, the company earned $179 million, or $0.92 per diluted share.
The company obtained $171 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in operating earnings during the second quarter of 2022. Last year, operating earnings were $235 million, or $1.22 per diluted share.
Chairman, CEO and President Jerry Norcia said in a release that DTE Energy is making progress, including placing Blue Water Energy Center into commercial operation, ranking as one of the nation’s top corporate citizens by Points of Light, earning the 2022 Energy Star Excellence in Energy Efficiency Award, presenting $1.25 million in grants to Michigan organizations, obtaining a Best Employers Excellence and Health and Well-being Award from Business Group on Health and earning recognition as the Best Corporation for Women’s Business Enterprises.
MDOT projects recognized
LANSING — The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials announced two Michigan Department of Transportation projects as regional winners in the 2022 America’s Transportation Awards contest.
The MDOT North Region was awarded for Best Use of Technology and Innovation in the small category for Adaptive Signal Control Technologies in Traverse City. The $5 million project addressed 21 traffic signals on U.S. 31, M-37 and M-72. The work included camera installations at major intersections and a travel time monitoring system.
Additionally, the I-75/M-46 Interchange Design-Build project in the Bay Region tied in the Quality of Life/Community Development — medium category. The $60 million initiative rebuilt 2.5 miles of the interstate, widening the roadway and adding an interchange that replaced an old bridge.
Both projects compete for the national grand prize and the People’s Choice Award. The public can vote for their favorite starting in September.
MSU Extension conference
ALMA — Registration is open for the MSU Extension Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference, set for Sept. 14-15.
Attendees can network and share ideas and resources. Breakout sessions cover e-sports, leadership, downtown development, youth entrepreneurship and other topics.
Admission is $85 until Sept. 1 and $100 until Sept. 13. Pay $125 at the door. Sign up at canr.msu.edu/cec/CECregister.
Comment on MDOT plan open
LANSING — The State Transportation Commission announced the Michigan Department of Transportation’s draft 2023-2027 Five-Year Transportation Program and interactive map has been posted to the MDOT website for public comment. Public input on the draft plan opened Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 31.
The five-year plan “contains a list of planned projects for the MDOT Highway Program (state-maintained roads, bridges, and facilities), as well as information on the public transportation, rail and aeronautics programs,” according to a release. The document with long-range goals and asset management strategies is required to be delivered to the Legislature by March 1 of each following calendar year.
Highlights of the plan include $15.5 billion in anticipated state- and federally-funded investments, according to the release. It also has $11.6 billion in Highway Program projects.
Comments can be submitted using the Michigan Transportation Program Portal. More information on the plan is available at www.Michigan.gov/MDOT5YearProgram.
Dickey’s Barbecue contest underway
DALLAS — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit announced its Summer Catering Contest Giveaway is underway and will run through Sept. 1.
Each week until then, one guest can win a $250 Dickey’s Gift Card. To enter, participants must make a catering purchase of any amount at www.dickeys.com, the Dickey’s App or by calling the Dickey’s Catering Hotline at 1-866-BARBECUE (227-2328). A winner will be drawn every Friday.
Complete entry rules and regulations are available at https://www.dickeys.com/promos/current-deals.
