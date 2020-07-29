Resiliency Fund receives $25,000
NORTHPORT — The Leelanau Township Community Foundation awarded $25,000 to Venture North’s Regional Resiliency Fund to “support small businesses with nine or fewer employees in the Township that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a release.
Those funds will be granted by Venture North to Leelanau Township businesses “to help them remain open and stay safe,” according to the release. Venture North will seek matching funds, at the request of the Foundation, to assist eligible businesses with RRF grants of up to $5,000.
Applications for the grants are available at https://traverseconnect.com/our-region/regional-resiliency-fund/ or by calling (231) 357-6776.
An advisory team will review and provide recommendations on applications for funding. The fund will remain in place and grants will be awarded as long as funds are available for that purpose.
The initial Regional Resiliency Fund were awarded to 70 businesses in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties. The second round of grant funding began July 14.
For more information on how to apply or to determine if a business qualifies, contact Laura Galbraith at laura@venturenorthfunding.org.
MAMA identifies vertical launch site
STERLING HEIGHTS — The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association identified a location north of Marquette as the top site for a vertical launch spaceport.
The findings from a site-selection process named Thursday followed “a year-long effort,” according to a release from MAMA. Sites were based on factors such as “existing commercial and public infrastructure, geographic and terrestrial mapping, living standards and workforce development.”
Operations are scheduled to begin in the Upper Peninsula by early 2025.
MAMA identified the Osccoda-Wurtsmith Airport outside of Oscoda as the top candidate for a horizontal spaceport in February. According to the release, “licensing through the Federal Aviation Administration ... has begun for that site with operations projected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024.”
The vertical and horizontal launch sites, along with a yet-to-be-identified command and control center, are expected to create more than 2,000 jobs. The state is expected to have more than 40,000 “space ecosystem” jobs by 2025.
“By integrating sophisticated infrastructure with first-rate human talent, Michigan can be one of the leaders in the space industry,” MAMA Executive Director Gavin Brown said in the release.
Virtual training session is July 29
The Small Business Administration and the U.S. Postal Service are offering a July 29 webinar on direct mail marketing.
“Direct Mail Marketing Tools for Challenging Times” is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jeffrey Adams, business development specialist with the U.S. Postal Service, is the guest speaker.
Topics include: Why direct mail works in the marketplace, elements of a successful campaign, design tips for positive results, delivering new customers and how the web tool works.
SBA staff will provide information on free business consulting, loan programs and other COVID recovery resources.
To participate in the webinar, go to https://tinyurl.com/direct-mail.
DTE Energy reports strong Q2
DETROIT — DTE Energy reported second quarter 2020 earnings of $277 million or $1.44 per diluted share. In the second quarter of 2019, DTE Energy reported earnings of $182 million or 99 cents per diluted share.
Operating earnings for the second quarter 2020 were $295 million or $1.53 per diluted share. Operating earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $183 million or 99 cents per diluted share.
DTE Energy announced earlier this year a 2050 DTE Gas net zero goal. According to a release, the plan entails reducing “greenhouse gases by more than 6 million metric tons annually, the equivalent of removing 1.3 million gasoline-powered cars from the road. The plan is one of the first to address emission reductions both upstream with suppliers and with customers through emissions offset programs.”
DTE also announced the first of four new wind parks coming online in 2020 has started operating. The new wind parks “will increase clean energy generation capacity by more than 50 percent in 2020 and will offset 1.2 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually,” according to the release.
MIOSHA program targets service industries
LANSING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched a State Emphasis Program to help “protect employees, customers and communities from the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” according to a release from the State Emergency Operations Center.
The program focus is on “businesses such as bars and restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores, grocery stores and other retail establishments.”
“MIOSHA will conduct inspections by referral or randomly at bars and restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores, grocery stores and other retail establishments to review how rules are being followed, educate and enhance compliance,” the release added. Inspections with major deficiencies in an employer’s COVID-19 preparedness and response plans may result in citations and penalties up to $7,000.
Safety measures include:
- Daily health screenings of employees and contractors
- Requiring employees and customers wear face coverings properly
- Possible changes to indoor ventilation to reduce transmission risk
- Enhanced cleaning protocols when employees and/or public become sick
- Posting signs and notifying customers of their obligation to wear face coverings, if medically tolerated
- Compliance with social distancing and capacity limits
- Having and using a preparedness and response plan
For free assistance, companies can call MIOSHA’s Consultation Education and Training Division at 517-284-7720 or 1-800-866-4674. Employers and employees with questions regarding workplace safety and health can contact the MIOSHA with its new hotline at 855-SAFE-C19 (855-723-3219).
Those reporting health and safety concerns in the workplace can log on to www.Michigan.gov/MIOSHAcomplaint.
Connect to Care website promoted
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has the Connect to Care website for health professionals to find and apply for jobs.
The website is in response to the long-term care facilities hiring additional health care workers to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release, the employment website matches health care job seekers with “licensed long-term care facilities that need to immediately hire for long- and short-term positions, including certified nursing assistants, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.”
Long-term care facilities may also need direct-care workers.
With Connect to Care, facilities will list specific staffing needs. Job seekers can register specific availability and willingness to fill shifts.
MDHHS partnered with national nonprofit ADvancing States and Michigan departments of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Licensing and Regulatory Affairs on the project.
More information is available at www.ConnectToCareJobs.com.
