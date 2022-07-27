TCNewTech presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech hosts five presenters during its Pitch and Networking event at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at City Opera House.
This month’s presenters are Richie Gunn, Lost City Design; Elliot Swift, 42 degrees; Burgess Foster, MIDIGITAL; Jack Lankford, Evergreen Young Social Club and Jodie Schanhals, MeetingMaker. Michael Spath, from Kapnick Insurance Group, speaks about insurance for startups.
Each speaker shares their business or new technology in 5 minutes and answers questions. Audience members decide which startup will receive the $500 cash prize.
Space is limited, so attendees may register at app.tcnewtech.org. The event is also shown via Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Downtown space back on market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Big Salad Company closed in early July and the nearly 2,000-square-foot space located at 332 E. Front St. is back on the market, according to Realtor Dan Stiebel, associate broker at Coldwell Banker Commercial, who is also the manager of Sunny Oak Holdings, LLC, which owns the building.
The restaurant run by franchisees Nathan Blessing and Ben Jackson opened in the fall of 2021.
The Big Salad Company touted a menu featuring 12 salads, six sandwiches and wraps and five soups. The restaurant featured a build-your-own salad option that claimed to offer “17 million ways to customize your salad or wrap,” thanks to the different toppings available.
Foreclosure assistance available
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers free foreclosure assistance. Services include mortgage arrearages, overdue property tax payments and more.
NMCAA budget and housing coaches can help with budget creation, loss mitigation, communication with a mortgage company and more. Free foreclosure education is also available through a self-paced online course.
Call 231-947-3780 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net to get started.
Budget includes local funding
TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed the fiscal year 2023 budget, which includes funding for Grand Traverse area talent attraction initiative Michigan’s Creative Coast.
The Traverse Connect initiative will receive a $350,000 Michigan Enhancement Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The talent program began in the summer of 2020. Services include a job board, Northern Navigators ambassador program and overviews of local real estate, child care, arts and culture resources and local employers.
Flooring company buys store
TRAVERSE CITY — Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One purchased Stone Mountain Carpet Mills of Northern Michigan, a home shopping store for floors, tile and windows.
The business will be rebranded as Floor Covering Brokers Shop-at-Home. It will provide free in-home flooring services for residential and commercial facilities. Call 231-331-4441 or visit floorcoveringbrokers.com/shop-at-home to learn more.
Financial companies merge
TRAVERSE CITY — International Wealth Advisors and Beck Bode recently announced their agreement to merge. The Massachusetts-headquartered wealth management firm expands into Michigan with its acquisition of IWA, a Traverse City-based financial planning firm.
IWA Founder and Financial Adviser Brian Ursu said in a release that they sought a company based on culture, local leadership, staff retention and client experience.
“Beck Bode is a great fit for us in terms of values,” Ursu said. “Their mission and purpose are aligned with ours. We will be able to access strategies and services that we simply didn’t have the scale to offer previously, and they are committed to retaining and growing our existing team.”
Foundation awards grants
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation recently announced recipients of grants, totaling more than $400,000.
These grants were awarded through the MCCF Minger Family Endowment Fund: $31,140 to the Armory Youth Project; $4,000 for the Betsie Valley Community Center; $122,478 to Manistee Area Public Schools; $100,000 for Manistee Catholic Central School; $4,500 to the Manistee Recreation Association; $68,700 for Manistee Township; $3,600 to Onekama Consolidated Schools; $5,000 for Pleasant Valley Community Center and $5,000 for Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club.
These awards were made through the MCCF Limitless Fund: $5,000 to the Arts and Cultural Alliance; $1,750 to Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools; $3,500 for Manistee Area Public Schools; $10,000 for the Manistee County Council on Aging; $2,500 to Manistee County Habitat for Humanity; $1,000 to the Manistee Friendship Society; $10,000 to Onekama Consolidated Schools; $7,500 for PoWeR! Book Bags; $10,000 for Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts and $6,000 for West Shore Community College.
The MCCF Board of Directors also awarded $2,750 to Manistee County Habitat for Humanity with support from the Limitless Fund; $1,500 to the Launch Manistee Network from the Quality of Life Fund and $1,000 to the Manistee County Housing Action Team through the Homelessness Prevention Fund and Quality of Life Fund. Finally, the Youth Advisory Council recommended $750 for Onekama Consolidated Schools; $250 for Staircase Youth Services and $1,000 to the Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative.
Retailer earns distinction
GRAND RAPIDS — The Disability Equality Index recently named Meijer as the “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The retailer earns this distinction for the sixth consecutive year.
The Meijer Disability Awareness and Advocacy Group aims to provide resources on disability inclusion and equality issues. In 2020, Meijer partnered with Aira to provide blind and low vision customers with free visual support applications in all stores.
The DEI is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). It measures performance in leadership, employment, community engagement, support services and other aspects.
Department recognized
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury recently achieved Silver-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer Certification from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.
The Veteran-Friendly Employer Program provides Michigan employers with bronze, silver or gold status for recruiting, training and retaining a veteran workforce. The program has recognized more than 500 employers since it began in 2013.
Organizations can learn about becoming a veteran-friendly employer at michigan.gov/mvaa.
Huntington 2Q earnings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huntington Bancshares Incorporated reported record second quarter earnings, according to a release.
Earnings per common share for the second quarter were 35 cents, an increase of 6 cents from the prior quarter.
Net interest income increased $115 million, 10% from the prior quarter, and reflected “robust loan growth and net interest margin expansion of 27 basis points to 3.15%,” according to the release.
Noninterest expense decreased $35 million (3%) from the prior quarter to $1.0 billion and pre-provision net revenue growth increased 17% from the prior quarter, according to the release.
Average total loans and leases increased $2.8 billion (3%) from the prior quarter to $113.9 billion. Average total commercial loans increased 2% and average total consumer loans 3% from the prior quarter.
MIOSHA workplace program
LANSING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration started a State Emphasis Program with the goal of reducing exposure to indoor and outdoor heat-related dangers in the workplace.
The program follows the federal OSHA’s National Emphasis Program and includes educating companies on ways to prevent heat illness. Employers are encouraged to evaluate workplace conditions, such as monitoring the heat index, developing an emergency response, training employees and supervisors and more.
More details can be found at michigan.gov/heat.
Independent Bank 2Q results
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation reported second quarter 2022 net income of $13.0 million (61 cents per diluted share) versus net income of $12.4 million (56 cents per diluted share) in the prior-year period, according to a release.
IBC reported net income of $31 million ($1.45 per diluted share) compared to net income of $34.4 million ($1.56 per diluted share) in the prior-year period.
Other highlights in the release for the second quarter 2022 include increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 4.9% and 8.9%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2021.
UIA waives federal overpayments
LANSING — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency recently announced around 7,300 claimants will not need to provide approximately $53.2 million in overpayments for their pandemic unemployment benefits.
Plus, about $2.4 million is set to be refunded to claimants who were paying back their benefits, or the money will be applied to overpayments not covered by the waivers.
The waivers apply to state and federal benefits received between March 15, 2020 and May 30, 2021, under a state jobless claim, extended benefits or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). Since July 2021, the UIA waived more than $4.35 billion in overpayment debt related to federal pandemic jobless benefits programs on more than 400,000 claims.
The UIA notified claimants through their Michigan Web Account Manager accounts. Call 866-500-0017 with questions.
