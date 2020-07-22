Cherryland, Blain’s unveil stations
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Electric Cooperative is unveiling three new electric vehicle charging stations at Blain’s Farm & Fleet on Wednesday.
The new EV charging stations are scheduled for a 2 p.m. unveiling at Blain’s, located at 210 U.S. 31.
Blain’s Farm & Fleet and Cherryland partnered on the project “to increase the availability of EV charging stations in order to promote the use of EVs and reduce carbon emissions,” according to a release.
The Traverse City station includes two Level-2 chargers for all electric cars and a Level-3/DC fast-charging station.
Level 2 charging is $1 an hour. These chargers use a 240 volt AC plug and have a standard EV connection plug that fits all vehicles except for Teslas, which need an adapter. Level 2 chargers typically require 8 hours for a full charge, estimated at around 180 miles.
Level 3 charging is $3 for 15 minutes. Level 3 features a 62.5 kilowatt direct-current (DC) fast charger. It has “DC fast Combo (CCS1 SAE J1772TM) and CHAdeMO DC fast-charging connections for compatibility with most non-Tesla DC fast-charging ready cars,” according to the release. The Level 3 requires 20 minutes of charging for 60 to 80 miles of range.
Impact100 finalists to be announced
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 will announce its five finalists for three $105,333 grants Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom, Facebook and YouTube.
The three local nonprofits receiving the grant money will be announced in September, according to a release from Impact100.
The meeting can be found on YouTube (@ Impact100 TC) or Facebook (@Impact100TC). The Zoom phone number is 312-626-6799 or the Zoom link with meeting ID 393 934 228 and password 081157.
A membership vote on Sept. 22 will decide the three awards. Membership for 2021 is open at impacttc.org/membership/join-now-pay-via-cc/.
Benzie Women Who Care meeting
FRANKFORT — 100+ Women Who Care Benzie County will meet July 29 at the Garden Theater in Frankfort.
The meeting is scheduled from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. to allow participants to be seated following COVID-19 guidelines.
Those attending the meeting must wear a mask and bring a pen or pencil to write. Participants will be seated 6 feet apart in every other row.
Each member of a 100+ Women Who Care chapter donates $100 and pledges to make that contribution four times a year. The group then meets quarterly and awards at least $10,000 to a local nonprofit.
Any woman may attend meetings, but only members can make a presentation of a charity and vote. New members are welcome and can register at the meeting.
The Benzie chapter of 100+ Women Who Care presented $10,800 to the Benzie Area Historical Society at its January meeting and has donated a total of $59,100 since its October 2018 inception.
For more information about the July meeting or the organization, send an email to benzie100wwc@gmail.com or call Susan Goff (231-882-9373) or Mary Kay Stemple (231-352-8123).
Starcut Ciders expands distribution
ELK RAPIDS — Starcut Ciders, a division of Short’s Brewing Company, is expanding its distribution into New Jersey this week, according to a release.
Starcut Ciders will be in the Garden State thanks to Cape Beverage Distributing out of New Jersey. It is the 10th state to receive shipments from Starcut Ciders.
“On trips to Michigan to visit my wife’s family, I’ve had the chance to become very familiar with their brand and have been impressed with all of their products,” Cape Beverage CEO Ryan Krill said in the release.
Starcut Cider was introduced at Short’s pub in late 2014. Short’s began distribution of the new division in 2015.
Starcut Ciders will begin distribution in New Jersey with Octorock, Pulsar and Mosa. A variety pack will include the three and one rotating flavor by season.
More information is available at www.starcutciders.com.
Resiliency Fund receives $10K grantTRAVERSE CITY — The Brookby Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to the Regional Resiliency Fund.
The fund is administered by Venture North and will assist small businesses in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Regional Resiliency Fund is accepting applications for the second phase of grants to be awarded in August. Small businesses from Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties with nine or fewer employees can apply at traverseconnect.com/our-region/regional-resiliency-fund/.
The fund made 70 grants totaling $200,000 in the first phase thanks to a grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation.
The Brookby Foundation is based in Milwaukee. According to a release, Brookby’s mission is “to promote community well being primarily by supporting endeavors that advance artistic and scientific literacy with a special interest in those that protect or improve the environment.”
Students receive MRF scholarships
LANSING — Twenty-four college students earned scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year from the Michigan Retailers Foundation.
Several of the scholarship winners were from northern Michigan. Each of the scholarships are $1,500 for a total of $36,000. A total of $577,750 has been awarded to 575 recipients since 1999.
The awards are funded by contributions from Michigan Retailers Association members and other donors. According to a release, recipients “must be an employee of a MRA member business or the dependent of an owner or employee of a member business” to be eligible.
One of the new awards this year was the Judy and Rodney Phillips Legacy Scholarship, established by Rod Phillips, owner of Country Casuals in Petoskey.
Northern Michigan winners by name, high school, business where student or parent works and college attending were: Alysia Anderson, Petoskey, North Central Michigan College, Taylor University; Gillian Gardner, Glen Lake, Glen Lake Marina, Grand Valley State University; Marin Hoffman, Harbor Springs, Bayside Family and Sports Medicine, Northern Michigan University; Madison Skop, Boyne City, Country Casuals, Central Michigan University.
Treasury offers filing assistance
LANSING — Taxpayers who missed the July 15 state individual income tax filing deadline have late return filing options, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
The Treasury recommends those who missed the deadline file a return to claim an outstanding refund, file a return to avoid interest and penalties and also to pay as much tax as possible.
Taxpayers who receive a final tax bill and are unable to pay the entire amount owed can request a penalty waiver, make monthly payments through an installment agreement or file an Offer in Compromise application.
For more information, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax or call Treasury’s Income Tax Information Line at 517-636-4486.
BBB partners with Indeed
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau is partnering with Indeed in a promotion to help companies recover from the economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from the BBB, Indeed is offering a $200 Sponsored Job credit for new accounts in the United States and Canada that post a job. The promotion “is available to all businesses, not just those accredited with the Better Business Bureau,” the release added.
The promotion is designed to help businesses fill positions quickly as companies hire back furloughed employees or bring on new hires.
Companies can claim the credit at Indeed.com/partner/bbb. The BBB receives a referral fee for these postings as part of the promotion.
Employers can post job openings for free, but Indeed says Sponsored Job ads have increased visibility.
More information on the promotion is available at www.BBB.org/smallbusiness.
