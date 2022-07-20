Kids’ financial workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency presents the Mini Money Masters Workshop at 10 a.m. July 23.
Parents and kids ages 17 and younger may register for the “Save for Stability” or Individual Development Account (IDA) match-savings programs from 9:30-10 a.m. NMCAA partnered with Huntington Bank for this financial opportunity.
Call 231-947-3780 with questions or to sign up in advance for the “Save for Stability” program or IDA.
Community wellness day
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Community members are invited to Walmart Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23 at local store pharmacies.
Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure screenings along with low-cost vaccinations like tetanus, HPV and more. COVID-19 immunizations are free. Pharmacists can also provide wellness resources.
Visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub to locate a free event.
Health authority hosts hearing
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority presents its annual public hearing from 3-5 p.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 25.
The health organization will share information on funding and current projects. Community members can provide input on local service needs.
People can attend a virtual session or in person at any of the four NLCMHA offices. Comments are also collected from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Leelanau County Governmental Center in Suttons Bay.
Call 800-337-8598 with questions. For 24/7 crisis intervention, call 833-295-0616. Get more details and virtual meeting links at northernlakescmh.org.
Benzie group meets July 27
BENZONIA — Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care will hold its regular, quarterly meeting July 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the upper level of the Mills Community House in Benzonia. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Organization members pledge to donate $100 at each of the four yearly meetings. Presentations are made at the meetings for a county charity or nonprofit and members vote for the award. Any woman can attend the meetings, but only members can make a presentation and/or vote. New members are welcome and can register at the July 27 meeting.
The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care presented $15,200 to The Benzie County Community Chorus after its April meeting. The organization has donated $162,400 to Benzie County charities since its inception in October 2018.
More information about the meeting and the organization is available by email (benzie100wwc@gmail.com) or by calling Susan Goff (231-882-9373) or Mary Kay Stemple (231-352-8123).
Post-pandemic webinar
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission presents “Returning to Work After the Pandemic: Lessons Learned” at noon July 27.
This virtual workshop discusses how employers can prepare and manage employees who are coming back to work. Topics include paying for travel, wages and hours, disability and religious accommodations and more.
Email brien.shoemaker@eeoc.gov with questions. Sign up at https://www.research.net/r/2022_EEOC-IndianapolisMemphis07272022.
Disaster loans are available
GAYLORD — Michigan businesses and residents impacted by the May 20 tornado may apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The SBA’s declaration covers Otsego County and the adjacent counties of Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Kalkaska, Montmorency and Oscoda.
People can apply for assistance at the SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Gaylord at 305 E. Main St. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The center closes at 4 p.m. July 28.
Submit physical property damage applications by Sept. 12 and economic injury applications by April 12, 2023.
Call 800-659-2955 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday with questions.
Go to https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/s for more details or to apply online.
Store marks 80 years
CENTRAL LAKE — Bachmann’s Store presents its 80th birthday party at 7 p.m. July 29 at 2415 Main St. The store was founded in 1942.
Music is provided by the Pine River Jazz Band. Attendees should bring a chair.
Wine conference signup slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan State University Extension accepts registration for Dirt to Glass: Elevating Michigan Wine from the Ground Up, set Aug. 25-26 at Kirkbride Hall.
This conference focuses on soil identification, health and fertility topics. Riesling and Pinot Noir wine tasting panels are included.
Admission is $300 for both days. Sponsorship is also available. Sign up through July 31 at https://tinyurl.com/55fdv5w8.
NMCAA offers workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Financial Management Services Department offers free Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops during August via Zoom.
The Money Management series is Aug. 2, 9 and 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Topics include saving, basic banking, credit and more. Cost is $20 for the three events. Homebuyer Education is Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Aug. 24-25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Learn about the homebuying process, including determining a budget and what to expect on closing day. Cost is $75 for the two-part series or single session.
Online, self-paced workshops with the same material are available. The self-paced Money Management workshop is $35, and the self-paced Homebuyer Education is $99.
Call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net with questions or to sign up for a workshop.
Outpatient clinic enrolls veterans
MACKINAW CITY — An enrollment event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Mackinaw City.
Veterans who are not enrolled in VA healthcare are encouraged to visit to learn about their eligibility for services and benefits.
If they cannot attend, veterans may call the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center Eligibility Offices at 989-497-2500, ext. 13120 or 13121. Applications are accepted at any VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic or at va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.
Distillery opens cocktail bar
ELBERTA — Furnace Street Distillery recently opened to the public for the first time at 1121 Furnace St.
Distillery staff began creating small batch spirits in October 2021. Current offerings include vodka, rum, gin, bourbon whiskey, agave spirits and a line of liqueurs. The craft cocktail menu was developed with mixologist Jules Snow.
The cocktail bar is open from 3-9 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Visit furnacestreetdistillery.com for more information.
Local company anniversary
TRAVERSE CITY — Idea Stream celebrates 25 years as a full-service marketing firm serving northern Michigan businesses.
The agency works with businesses on logo designs, website creation, social media, public relations and other areas. Idea Stream was founded in 1997 and is owned by Marsha Stratton. More details: 231-933-6635 or idea-stream.com.
Women donate to housing nonprofit
TRAVERSE CITY — 100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County recently awarded $10,000 to local nonprofit Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing.
NMSH aims to use the funds to provide a housing unit for people experiencing homelessness.
100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County members vote for a nonprofit to receive their quarterly donation of $10,000. Each member gives $100 to that organization.
Housing program expands to LeelanauTRAVERSE CITY — Housing North received a grant from Rotary Charities of Traverse City to expand its Housing Ready Program into Leelanau County.
Almost $250,000 was pledged from foundations, other community-based organizations and local governments. Funding partners include Leelanau County, Rotary Charities of Traverse City, the Leelanau Township Community Foundation and Leelanau Christian Neighbors. The Rotary Charities funding is part of a $50,000 Assets for Thriving Communities grant announced in June.
Bingham Township, Suttons Bay Chamber of Commerce and private businesses and individuals in Leelanau County also contributed to the project. Much of the funding commitments are spread over the next two or three years.
The program includes coordinating projects between municipalities and developers, revising zoning codes to support current housing needs and exploring new tools and existing local government tools. More than 50 communities across the region have explored the Housing Ready Program so far. The program is currently established in Charlevoix and Emmet counties and recently approved in Manistee County.
Show to highlight local wines
TRAVERSE CITY — Sommeliers Liora Levi and Maya Samuelson join food writer Yolanda Ano to feature local wines on the television show “Wine First.”
The show, produced by a Norwegian-based company, recently filmed in northern Michigan. Chateau Chantal, Brys Estate and Black Star Farms wines were paired with food selected by Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Chef Austin Minnich. “Wine First” will air on most public TV stations in the United States later in 2022. More details: www.pbs.org/show/wine-first/.
Health program launches
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10, the Kalkaska Farmer’s Market and MSU Extension offer the Prescription for Health Program in Kalkaska County. The program allows adults who are at risk or have chronic diseases to purchase fruits and vegetables with vouchers. These vouchers can be used at the Kalkaska Farmer’s Market.
People can enroll in Prescription for Health by visiting the DHD No. 10 booth at the market from 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Railroad Square Pavilion or by attending an online MSU Extension course.
Class participants may earn up to $100 in vouchers. Call 231-533-8818.
Reproductive health services
BENZONIA — Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department provides low- or no-cost family planning and reproductive health services through its Title X clinics.
The Title X clinics offer breast and cervical cancer screenings; wellness exams; birth control; testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, including rapid HIV tests; pregnancy tests, counseling and referrals and preconception health counseling and basic infertility counseling.
According to a BLDHD release, Title X is a national family planning program that aims to provide affordable reproductive healthcare and birth control regardless of insurance, age, sexual orientation, race, income or gender identity.
Call 231-256-0200 to make an appointment at a local clinic.
Bridge set to open in fall
BOYNE FALLS — SkyBridge Michigan, a timber-towered suspension bridge, is under construction at Boyne Mountain Resort, between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge.
The pedestrian bridge is expected to open in September and will be accessible all year. People can ride a chairlift to the mountain top and then walk the 1,200-foot span, which is suspended 118 feet above the valley ground. More details on the project: boynemountain.com/skybridge-michigan.
Ferry company offers cruises
MACKINAW CITY — Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry resumes cruises during the 2022 season.
Lighthouse Cruises include viewing lighthouses in the Straits of Mackinac. Five different cruise routes are available on Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Shepler’s also offers a sunset cruise. New this season is an early morning westbound lighthouse cruise. While onboard, hear maritime history and stories from the narrator of the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association. The Lighthouse Cruise schedule ends Sept. 11.
In addition, Shepler’s continues its Night Sky Cruises under the Mackinac Bridge. Enjoy a sunset and watch the moon rise over Lake Huron. Listen to stories, star lore and the history of the skies. People can choose from 10 celestial events. This cruise schedule ends Sept. 9 with the Eve of the Harvest Moon event.
Cruises depart from and return to Mackinaw City. Seating is limited. Order tickets at sheplersferry.com/cruises.
Meijer invests in wind energy
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer recently signed a renewable product purchase agreement with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC.
Meijer plans to purchase most of the energy generated by the Lacy Creek Wind Energy Center, which is under construction in Texas. The project will use more than 100 wind turbines to generate renewable energy.
This goes along with the retailer’s goal of reducing 50 percent of its carbon emissions by 2025.
