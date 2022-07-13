Crisis center open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority hosts an open house from noon to 2 p.m. July 15 for the new Crisis Welcoming Center.
People of all ages can walk in to receive help for a mental health issue, regardless of insurance.
The facility is open daily from noon to midnight on the first floor at 105 Hall St. Hours may expand by this fall.
Campaign adds goal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and local nonprofit Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology reached their crowdfunding campaign goal of $50,000 for The Alluvion. They seek another $15,000 to unlock a match from the Green Brick Foundation.
The Alluvion will feature a 150-seat listening room, as well as space for arts, health and wellness, meetings and gatherings. These arts infrastructures will be housed at the community-owned Commonground Cooperative’s mixed-use building, which is under construction at 414 E. Eighth St. in Traverse City.
The project will receive a matching grant from the MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program, a collaboration with the Michigan Municipal League.
The campaign ends July 15. For more project details and to donate, visit patronicity.com/tc.
Leadership program near deadline
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional and Harbor Springs Area Chambers of Commerce accept applications for the Leadership Little Traverse program until 5 p.m. July 15.
Sessions start in September and occur monthly through May. Participants receive classroom instruction and complete a community service project. The cost is $900 per person.
Find applications and more information at petoskeychamber.com or call 231-347-4150.
Night Out returns July 20
KINGSLEY — Night Out in Kingsley returns July 20 from 5-8 p.m. at Brownson Park.
The event includes the weekly Farmer’s Market from 3-8 p.m. along with food from local vendors, entertainment and a classic car show and tell.
The Kingsley Downtown Development Authority presents another Night Out in Kingsley Aug. 17. More details are available at facebook.com/NightOutinKingsley or by calling 231-263-7199.
Free July workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Financial Management Services Department offers free Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops during July via Zoom.
Money Management is set July 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Topics include saving, basic banking, credit and more. Homebuyer Education is July 27-28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This covers the homebuying process, including determining a budget and what to expect on closing day.
Online, self-paced workshops with the same material are available. The self-paced Money Management workshop is $35, and the self-paced Homebuyer Education is $99.
Register for the free Homebuyer Education and Money Management workshops until July 27. Call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net to sign up.
Summer Chardonnay tastings
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars offers vertical tastings of its Burgundian Chardonnay in July and August.
Customers can sample a vertical flight of the winery’s Chardonnay to compare wines from different years. According to a release, the 2017 beverage was made with apple, melon and vanilla flavors. The 2018 wine features lemon cream and a crème Brule finish. The 2019 variety includes star fruit and preserved lemons with a vanilla finish.
The Vertical Chardonnay Tasting is available during any visit to the winery this summer. A tasting flight costs $12 or pay $55 for a three-bottle Vertical Chardonnay Pack. The tasting fee is waived for the package.
Symposium features fighter pilotPETOSKEY — Northwood University presents “A Patriot’s Calling: Leadership, Teamwork and Sacrifice” at 4 p.m. July 30 at Great Lakes Center for the Arts. Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, a fighter pilot and PGA professional, is the keynote speaker.
The symposium is part of the Bay Harbor Celebration Weekend. Each seat is $50. Purchase tickets at northwood.edu/bay-harbor.
Airport earns Cherry Wings AwardTRAVERSE CITY — The local Coast Guard Air Station presented the 2022 Cherry Wings Award to Cherry Capital Airport during a recent ceremony.
The award goes to community members who assist members of Air Station Traverse City. The airport’s safety personnel and maintenance crews were specifically recognized in a release from the U.S. Coast Guard. Additionally, Traverse City Fire Department Chief Jim Tuller received a pair of cherry wings to put on his department’s airport vehicles.
City earns certification
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City recently obtained the Michigan Green Communities Challenge Gold Certification.
The annual program aims to help communities measure their progress toward sustainability, according to a release. Communities earn points by reaching goals like climate resilience and adaptation, energy efficiency and renewable energy and more.
In December 2016, the City Commission passed a Clean Energy Resolution stating the city would meet 100 percent of operational electricity demands using clean, renewable sources by 2020. The City’s Green Team aims to become carbon neutral before the middle of the century. Additionally, the local SEEDS organization works with the City on these plans.
Broadband provider expands
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Broadband Services recently expanded to a new building at 1516 Barlow St., Suite D, in Traverse City.
The internet provider plans to add fiber cable lines that provide up to 10 gigabits for industrial and commercial facilities in the area.
Additionally, the company received the Connecting Michigan Communities grant, which will help extend high-speed internet to more than 700 residential homes and businesses in the state. The almost $4 million investment includes a 50/50 match. The target area is families and small businesses in the rural Upper Peninsula.
Call Michigan Broadband Services at 855-642-4227 or visit michbbs.com to learn about service options.
Local wineries earn awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Six Traverse Wine Coast members took home 27 awards at the recent Finger Lakes International Wine and Spirits Competition in New York.
Chateau Fontaine obtained the “Best in Class” prize for its 2020 Chardonnay. The Lake Leelanau winery is one of 11 to receive this designation. It also received silver awards for its Riesling- Medium Sweet and Woodland Red wines as well as bronze awards for the Big Paw Red, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Gris.
Other winners:
- 45 North Vineyard and Winery: Bronze for the Chardonnay Oak, Dry Riesling, Medium Sweet Riesling and Rose of Pinot
- Amoritas Vineyards: Silver for the Chardonnay Unoaked; Fascinator, Muscat and Riesling- Medium Dry
- Bel Lago Vineyards: Double gold for its Blaufrankisch/Lemberger; silver for the Cherry Wine, French Valley Pinot Noir and French Valley Cabernet Franc; and bronze for Auxerrois Brut- Charmat, French Valley Chardonnay and Late Harvest Gewurztraminer
- Ciccone Vinyards: Silver for the Lee La Tage and bronze for Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir
- Soul Squeeze: Silver for Rapt Riesling- Dry and The Pearl and bronze for Better Angel and Good Fight Pinot Gris.
Bank supports behavioral health center
CHEBOYGAN — Citizens National Bank committed $30,000 toward the new Justin A. Borra Behavioral Health Center, which is scheduled to open in 2023 at the McLaren Northern Michigan Cheboygan Campus.
The center will include inpatient behavioral health units and programs and services covering a variety of therapies. Bank staff members encourage community members to donate to the project. Visit mclaren.org/northernmichiganfoundation/giving to learn more.
VA clinic under construction
INDIAN RIVER — The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC recently broke ground on the new Indian River VA clinic on M-68. The Mackinaw City clinic will relocate to this site when the building is finished. The new clinic will include additional services like physical therapy, according to a release.
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is based in Saginaw. There are nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics throughout Michigan.
Priority Health expands program
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health extended its PriorityMOM program to ASO, Medicaid and individual members.
The program aims to support expectant mothers by reducing the total cost of maternity care, preterm births and postpartum readmissions, according to a release from the nonprofit health plan. Priority Health also partnered with Ovia so members can access a free pregnancy tracker and Byram to cover breast pumps. More than 400 expectant mothers enrolled since the program launched in June 2021.
Visit priorityhealth.com for more information.
Statewide database planned
LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Victim Services, Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence and Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness chose Apricot/Social Solutions to create a database.
The database aims to support domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking survivors and homelessness, according to a release from MSHDA. The database will use 60 Michigan organizations to ensure domestic violence and homelessness service providers collect and report information required for federal funding.
Feedback is being collected and the database is expected to launch in fall 2022.
Natural gas investment
JACKSON — Consumers Energy received approval recently for a $170 million investment to modernize Michigan’s natural gas system. The investment is part of the Natural Gas Delivery Plan, a 10-year strategy that includes upgraded transmission infrastructure and replacing aging distribution pipes.
The plan, according to a release, aims to make the system more reliable, affordable and clean-energy focused. Customers may see changes to their bills starting in October.
Energy company provides grants
DETROIT — DTE Energy Foundation recently awarded $1.25 million in grants to four Michigan organizations that emphasize education and employment programs for students and residents.
Grant recipients are the Michigan Hispanic Collaborative ($500,000), Cranbrook Institute of Science ($450,000), FIRST in Michigan ($200,000) and Inforum in STEM ($100,000). FIRST funding supports the FIRST Robotics Competition and FIRST Tech Challenge for middle and high school students throughout the state. This grant will cover registration fees for legacy and at-risk teams. In the 2021-22 season, the DTE Foundation sponsored 46 high school and middle school FIRST teams throughout Michigan.
Brewers guild marks 25 years
LANSING — The Michigan Brewers Guild celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. A group of 49 people representing 30 operating breweries gathered in October 1997 to discuss how to promote Michigan-made beer. In December 1997, the Michigan Brewers Guild was formed.
The guild celebrates its anniversary with the Grand Crew Ale, made using member growers’ and producers’ hops, malt and Michigan-grown ingredients and distillery barrels for aging. These beers should be released at member breweries and tasting rooms in July during Michigan Beer Month.
According to a release, the guild aims “to promote and protect the Michigan craft beer industry with an overarching goal to help craft beer acquire 20% of the market by 2025.”
UIA warns of text scam
LANSING — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency advises the public of a text message scam. According to a release, people who filed for unemployment benefits may receive a text message from an out-of-state phone number claiming to be from the UIA or Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
The scammer tries to obtain money and personal information from Michigan workers who lost their jobs. Recipients should ignore these messages and avoid clicking on any links. They can also report the message as junk or spam.
The UIA stated in the release that it will not send texts to correspond with claimants. Instead, the UIA communicates through claimants’ Michigan Web Manager (MiWAM) account, by phone or by mail.
Call the UIA at 866-500-0017 to verify a phone call or message. Report fraud or identity theft at Michigan.gov/UIA.
