Two eateries earn awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Wine Spectator revealed that Aerie Restaurant and Lounge in Acme and Artisan in Traverse City received 2022 Restaurant Awards.
The restaurants were among more than 3,100 to be recognized for their wine lists. The Wine Spectator magazine includes the awards in its July 12 issue.
Online CyberSmart program
LANSING — Michigan Defense Center introduces the CyberSmart Program at 11 a.m. July 19 in a virtual format.
Michigan defense contractors are paired with cybersecurity gap analysts, offering up to $22,500 in grants to help them comply with the National Institute of Standards and Technology. The webinar also includes information about cybersecurity education and support for federal contractors.
Sign up for free at https://center-gateway.com/2/gateway/106001/events/66346. Call 906-553-9170 for help with registration.
Financial sources workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City offers the “Financing Sources — from Crowdfunding to Banking” workshop at noon July 21 at Traverse Area District Library and via Zoom.
Banker Michael Caruso leads the workshop. Experts from financial areas discuss what they look for in a business plan and how they decide to provide funding for a new business.
Register at https://bit.ly/3Rb9aZm.
Grants support local initiatives
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities recently announced it can provide $406,600 in grants for 10 initiatives through the Emerging Needs Fund.
Several awards support projects submitted to the Grand Traverse Regional Project Dashboard, according to a release.
Award recipients: The Friendship Center, $41,600 for Leelanau Investing for Teens Program in Suttons Bay Schools; Goodwill Northern Michigan, $60,000 for North Boardman Community Policing Program; Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, $25,000 for the Lower Boardman-Ottaway River Cultural Program; Habitat for Humanity-Grand Traverse Region, $50,000 for New Waves Affordable Housing Development; HomeStretch, $60,000 for Vineyard View Townhouse Apartments; Kalkaska County Library, $10,000 to update books in Kalkaska Middle and High schools; Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Region, $25,000 for Behavioral Health Initiative Action Team; Northern Michigan Health Consortium, $50,000 for Crisis Wellness Clinic Project director; TCAPS, $45,000 for the Peer-to-Peer Pilot Program; and United Way of Northwest Michigan, $40,000 for the Northern Blooms Montessori Family Center.
Area wineries obtain awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Wine Coast wineries took home awards during the TEXSOM International Wine Competition. Nearly 60 TEXSOM Awards went to 14 local wineries.
Three earned the Judges’ Selection Award: Boathouse Vineyards captured that category with a Northern Lights Riesling Sweet, French Valley Vineyard won with a Cabernet Franc and Good Harbor Vineyards won with a Blanc de Blanc Dry David’s Vineyard.
Award recipients:
- Amoritas — Silver medals for the Mary’s Folly White Field Blend, Riesling, Mary’s Folly Blend Sparkling Rose and the Fascinator Dry Muscat and a bronze medal for the chardonnay.
- Aurora Cellars — Platinum medal for the Riesling; silver medal for the Riesling Dry and Blaufrankish and bronze medals for the Radiance, Gruner Veltliner and Luminous.
- Bel Lago — Silver medals for the Chardonnay Dry and Gewurztraminer and a bronze medal for Blaufrankish.
- Black Star Farms — Bronze medals for Arcturos Pinot Noir Blanc and Arcturos Pinot Noir
- Blustone Vineyards — Silver medals for Blu Sparkling Riesling, Pinot Grigio Rosso and Rose Cabernet Franc and bronze for the Chardonnay
- Boathouse Vineyard — Platinum medal for the Dry Dock Riesling, gold for Seas the Day and bronze for Knot too Sweet Riesling
- Chateau Chantal — Silver medals for the Pinot Grigio and bronze medals for Amour Rose Sweet, Riesling Proprietor’s Reserve, Riesling Late Harvest, Pinot Gris Proprietor’s Reserve and Trio Proprietor’s Reserve
- Ciccone Vineyard and Winery — Platinum medal for the Tramonto; silver for Lee LaTage, Dolcetto and the Pinot Noir and bronze for Gewurztraminer
- Good Harbor Vineyards — Silver medals for Zweigelt Dry, Brut Noah’s Vineyard, Riesling Late Harvest, Albarino Dry, Pinot Grigio Dry, Pinot Noir-Zweigelt; and bronze for Pinot Blanc Dry, Chardonnay Dry Unoaked and Rose Pinot Noir Dry.
- Mari Vineyards — Platinum medal for Sauvignon Blanc, silver for Proserpina and bronze for Stuckfass Riesling and Simplicissimus Sparkling Riesling.
- Rove Estate — Bronze medal for Chardonnay Unoaked and the Riesling
- Soul Squeeze — Silver medal for the Better Angel Gruner Veltliner and the U&I Chardonnay Barrel Aged, and bronze for the U&I Chardonnay
- Verterra Winery — Silver medals for the Riesling Dry Kulpa Vineyard and Pinot Blanc.
Michigan Reconnect investment
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, officials from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and legislators recently announced $6 million for Michigan Reconnect.
Grants will support Michigan community colleges and tribal colleges. Awards can cover the cost of books, child care, food, internet access and transportation, according to a release. Eligible students are Michigan Reconnect or Futures for Frontliners scholarship participants, completed one semester with their scholarship program and are enrolled for a following qualifying semester.
The goal is for grant agreements to be in place by the end of July, according to the release. More details: Michigan.gov/Reconnect.
Home repair funds available
LANSING — Michigan State Housing Development Authority created a $10 million grant for local governments and nonprofits to assist low-income families in making energy-related home repairs and upgrades.
The Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program aims to provide $100,000 to $1 million in funds for residential housing repairs and upgrades to owner-occupied homes and non-owner-occupied, single-family homes and multifamily properties of three units or fewer. According to a release, owner-occupied or non-owner-occupied units can receive a maximum of $25,000 in total assistance.
Nonprofits and governments must submit applications for funding by Aug. 15 at https://bit.ly/3R33nVt. Award determinations will be made in the fall.
USDA updates mobile app
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced new features on the free USDA Market News app.
Three commodity areas were added: cotton and tobacco, dairy and specialty crops. Users can also filter their searches to see reports by commodity area and market type and add reports to their favorites and subscriptions categories.
The application provides producers and others along the supply chain with access to market information regarding organic and conventional products. The first version of the app launched in February 2022 with livestock, poultry and grain market reports.
The USDA Market News app is available to download through the Apple and Google Play stores.
